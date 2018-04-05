Chicken Stir-Fry from March 27, 2018

By Travis Hunt

travis.hunt875@csuci.edu

Start to finish: 1 hour

Servings: About 5

Ingredients

– 4 chicken breasts, cut into cubes

– Olive oil, for cooking

– 6 stalks of celery, washed and diced

– 6-8 stalks of bok choy, washed and diced

– 6 large carrots, washed and shredded

– One 12-ounce package of edamame (try to use fresh rather than frozen, but if using frozen then allow them to fully defrost before cooking)

– 4 cups broccoli, washed (if preferred, can be diced)

– 3-4 cups of brown or white rice

– 4 tablespoons of sesame teriyaki seed sauce

Directions

Over high heat, boil water in a pot. Add brown rice and stir, then reduce temperature to a simmer. Cook for about 45 minutes, or longer as needed, until the rice is fully cooked.

In a large pan, pour enough olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan and warm over medium-high heat. Cook chicken, stirring constantly, until cooked all the way through and no longer pink in the middle. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add more olive oil into the pan and heat. Put all vegetables in the pan and cook until just starting to brown and soften—do not overcook. Once they are cooked to the desired level put the chicken back in the pan and stir everything together.

Serve with brown rice and sesame teriyaki seed sauce, as desired. This recipe is highly customizable and healthy. It can also provide leftovers. Enjoy!