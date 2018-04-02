Easy Homemade Hamburgers from March 27, 2018

By Ivey Mellem

ivey.mellem194@csuci.edu

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

– 1 pound ground beef

– ½ teaspoon onion powder

– ½ teaspoon garlic powder

– ½ teaspoon pepper

– ½ teaspoon kosher salt

– (Optional) 1 tablespoon breadcrumbs

– (Optional) 4 slices of preferred cheese

– 4 buns

– Toppings, as desired

Directions

In a medium bowl, add ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, kosher salt and breadcrumbs. Mix to combine, then separate meat into four equal-sized portions, about four ounces each.

Shape each portion by gently pressing them into flat, 4-inch wide patties. You will want to make them somewhat larger than the size of the buns you’re using, as they will shrink slightly when cooking. If you are not using breadcrumbs, make a small indent in the center of each patty to help them cook evenly.

Pre-heat a skillet over medium-high heat. (Alternatively, you can use a grill.) Once hot, reduce heat to medium and place patties in skillet. Cook for three minutes and then flip, cooking for another three minutes. Flip one last time and reduce heat to low. If using cheese slices, place a cheese slice on top of each patty. Cook for a final three minutes.

Place each patty on a bun and garnish with preferred toppings. Enjoy!