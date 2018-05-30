Apple Tarts from September 26, 2017

By Ivey Mellem

ivey.mellem194@csuci.edu

Start to finish: 30 minutes (10 minutes of active time)

Servings: 9

Ingredients

– 6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

– ¼ cup powdered sugar

– 2 tablespoons apple jelly

– 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

– 1 egg yolk

– 1 tablespoon milk

– ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

– (Optional) ½ an apple, thinly sliced

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F. In a medium bowl, whip together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and apple jelly until smooth, about one minute. Set aside.

Unwrap puff pastry and lay on a well-floured surface. Using a ruler to measure, roll the pastry out into a 12-by-12 inch square. With a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut the pastry into nine 4-by-4 inch squares. Place on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick spray.

In a small bowl, beat together the egg yolk, milk and cinnamon. Using a brush, spread the egg mixture evenly over the nine squares until coated.

In the center of each square, place a generous tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture. If using, press the apple slices into the cream cheese. Place pans in fridge to cool, about 10 minutes.

Bake tarts in oven for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool before serving. Enjoy!