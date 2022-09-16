Find your new hangout spots in Old Town Camarillo

By Emily Chang

Congratulations on the start of the fall semester, Dolphins! Make sure you find some time to relax and have fun in between reading course syllabi and buying textbooks. A quick ten-minute drive from campus can take you to Old Town Camarillo, a local area with restaurants, shops and entertainment, all within walking distance of each other. Old Town was even visited by Britney Spears herself! Here are some highlights of what to check out.

Zander’s Game House is a game library with almost 1000 tabletop board games. You pay a $7 entrance fee and can have access to any game in-house for the whole day. They frequently hold events for group gaming, such as Dungeons & Dragons and tournaments. It is a fun place to bring friends, play games and hang out. Zander’s Game House has games that bring nostalgia, like Operation and Candy Land and new games, like Superfight and Code Names. Snacks and drinks are sold inside, including chips, candies and coffee. They are part of the Dolphin Discount Program, so with your student ID card you can get 15% off any food and beverage purchases. You can also always leave to grab food and drinks nearby and come back – the $7 entrance fee has got you covered for passing in and out within the same day.

If you are looking for coffee between rounds of “Uno,” a few doors down from Zander’s Game House is Tree Lounge Coffee. They serve coffees and teas with options to customize with non-dairy milks and flavors. Ayleen Trejo, a fourth year political science and psychology double major, said, “I love their brown sugar iced espresso.” Trejo enjoys this café because “they have some delicious blueberry scones … the vibes are amazing … they also have cool art.” The pastries include vegan options and the art is created by local artists. They have indoor and outdoor seating and activities like cards, Chinese checkers and giant Connect Four. Tree Lounge Coffee is a wholesome and welcoming place for all to do some homework or just decompress.

If after gaming and sipping on coffee you are in the shopping mood, walk over to the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop. They function like a thrift shop, selling gently used and new items that are donated. Isabelle Oroc, a second-year health science major, likes how they “filter through a lot of items,” and that “the styles they put out and the prices are really good.” Oroc said, “You can also earn points that you can use later on when you come back to the shop.” Some of her favorite pieces from the Discovery Shop include two purses and a satin camisole. The shop’s staff consists of volunteers, who Oroc described as “really sweet,” allowing more of the proceeds to go toward the American Cancer Society efforts. They have many cool pieces of clothing, jewelry, artwork and more, and discounts for the military, seniors on Tuesdays, birthdays, and for interacting on Yelp. It is a lovely shop to visit and support.

Old Town offers such a variety of things to do near campus. Https://www.camarillooldtown.org/ has an updated list of upcoming events that are unique, exciting and offer a chance to get involved in the community. Support local businesses while supporting yourself through this semester with fun and treats!