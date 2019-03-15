Get festive this St. Patrick’s Day

By Annie Kuzmanovic

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches you may be wondering why you would celebrate a holiday that expresses Irish pride when you may not identify with that culture. You may also be remembering your elementary school days when you painted green shamrocks and rainbows, all the while keeping your eyes peeled for a leprechaun your teacher had informed you was “on the loose”. Well, there’s your first reason: nostalgia. Your second is to celebrate other cultures. The third good reason for joining in the festivities is to display your sense of community. Our communities work diligently to put on events for their neighbors and to simply enjoy what they set before us could not make them happier.

One event that is being planned for Saturday, March 16 is Ventura’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. According to www.conejovalleyguide.com, this year will be their 31st time hosting the parade. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street, and the theme will be “Memories of the Past.”

One look at www.venturastpatricksdayparade.com will give you some insight as to what you can expect of the parade. There is of course a procession, including a marching band complete with bagpipes, floats of every kind and members of the community decked out in green. It is right in Cis own backyard and certainly worth checking out.

The second big event being held close-by for the holiday is Lucky Shamrock SK. This is an excellent way to celebrate if you have been searching for something to train for. Runsignup.com says it will be on Sunday, March 17 on the oceanfront Ventura Promenade at 8:30 a.m. You must pay a fee of $35 and can sign up at the aforementioned website. Finishers will receive a medal, chip timing, a shirt and a breakfast burrito combo from Aloha Steakhouse. The prizes sound well worth the run!

Those are the two biggest events to attend in Ventura for St. Patrick’s Day this year! Don’t miss out on the festivities or the opportunity to explore what Cis neighboring community has to offer.