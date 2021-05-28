Hello from the Editor

Hello, Dolphins!

To all our new students, The CI View welcomes you to the campus community, and to all our returning students, we welcome you back to CI. We are wishing you the best in this upcoming academic year, and we will continue to offer you the latest and most important news.

My name is Sergio Mercado, and I am The CI View’s new Editor-in-Chief for this upcoming school year. I hope to continue The CI View’s legacy of providing accurate and timely information to CI’s community. My time as Editor-in-Chief follows four years of service from our last Editor-in-Chief, Jazzminn Morecraft, who I thank greatly.

For many of us, the upcoming semester is one of uncertainty. This is especially true if you are new to CI or college in general. But I invite you to lean into the uncertainty in this upcoming semester. Try new classes! Join a new club! Talk to the classmates you have never met before! Unprecedented times offer to us unprecedented opportunities, and I hope you take the chance to explore CI and its amazing community.

As always, The CI View will be available to you to answer any questions you may have. Follow us on Instagram @theciview or visit our website at civiewnews.com. I invite you to get involved with us as the school year starts. You can also reach out to me, the Editor-in-Chief, at Sergio.Mercado497@csuci.edu.

Your Editor-in-Chief,

Sergio Mercado