Hello from the team

Compiled by Destiny Caster

The CI View is back with more content right at your fingertips. With a new year comes a new team, well almost new team. We have three new members joining The CI View executive team and some new positions that we have filled. We strive to bring timely and accurate news to the CI community with a weekly newsletter, broadcasting, and The CI View Weekly. Without further ado, here is The CI View’s 2022-2023.

Editor-in-Chief: Sergio Mercado (he/him)

Hi! My name is Sergio Mercado, and I am your returning Editor-in-Chief of The CI View. I have been part of The CI View since my freshman year, and I am so excited to get to lead for another year. I am in my fourth year at CI, and I am double majoring in biology and chemistry with the biochemistry option. I am a Capricorn, and I also study echolocation with the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco. Between my classes, I love dropping by Mom Wong’s in Town Center to grab a taro slush with boba and an order of popcorn chicken. I look forward to showing more student perspectives this year!

Managing Editor: Destiny Caster (she/her)

Hello everyone! My name is Destiny Caster, and I am the new Managing Editor of The CI View. I have been a part of The CI View since my freshman year, starting out as an intern and a contributor and now the Managing Editor! I’m in my third year at CI, and I am majoring in business and pursuing a certificate in digital media art. My favorite part of The CI View is being in the office with the other executives and discussing what we can do to make the newsletter more accessible and engaging to our audience.

Some fun facts about me are I am an Aquarius, I enjoy paranormal and true crime podcasts, specifically “And That’s Why We Drink” while cooking or baking and I love to read! My favorite thing to bake are cookies. I love trying new recipes, but chocolate chip cookies will always have a special place in my heart. I love fantasy and mythology young adult books; my current read is on Webtoon called “Lore Olympus” by Rachel Smythe.

Assistant Managing Editor: Emily Chang (she/her)

Hi! My name is Emily Chang, and I am the Assistant Managing Editor. I am a second-year biology major, and I also work as a tutor with the Learning Resource Center. I am a Leo sun, Capricorn rising and Gemini moon. I love to crochet and play games like Stardew Valley and Bloons Tower Defense 6. I also love to hike and play piano, guitar and flute, among others. My favorite boba drink is the strawberry matcha from It’s Boba Time. At Mom Wong’s restaurant, I am a fan of the juicy pork dumplings. I am excited to write and edit with The CI View this year, and I hope to spotlight and get to know many of you! Have a great school year.

Design Editor: Elise Bechtel (she/her)

Hello, Dolphins! My name is Elise Bechtel, and I am the Design Editor at The CI View. I am a senior business major and studio art minor. Some fun facts about me are that I like to travel, read, and watch movies and videos. I also like to go on walks and do other fun activities when I can. My favorite place I have gone is London, England. I love the way ancient and modern architecture mix in the city and all the history within it. I could never pick a favorite book, but the genre I read the most is fantasy. I love to read about new worlds and their magic systems, and I love how so many of the books are loose retellings of classic fairytales. Much like many students, I spend way too much time on TikTok and YouTube. My favorite videos to watch are paranormal investigations such as Sam and Colby and animatics as seen on TheOdd1sOut. There are a lot of good trails around campus, but I have always liked walking to Scary Dairy. You can either go through Town Center or through the main exit along a quiet path. Scary Dairy is a great destination because it is fun to explore.

If you are interested in finding a good place to eat near campus, I highly suggest Tamarind Thai Cuisine. Its located just on the other side of the 101 from Target and the prices are decently affordable to college students. If you are looking for something fun to do in the area there are many options, especially for someone coming from a small town. You can go to the beach, take a day trip to Santa Barbara and there’s also a roller rink in Oxnard, CA. One of my favorite places I’ve visited in my time at CI is the town of Solvang. It is a small Danish community outside of Santa Barbara and it has nice, small restaurants and shops. It is a great day trip to take with friends.

I hope you all at CI have an amazing year and have lots of good experiences. College can be taxing mentally and physically so if you ever feel overwhelmed or burnt out, go for a walk or see that movie that just came out. College is a time to learn, grow and explore so make the best of it! Have a great year Dolphins and I look forward to seeing you all around campus.

Media Editor: Griffin Giboney (he/him)

My name is Griffin Giboney, and I am a fourth year performing arts major here at CI! This is my third year at The CI View, and I absolutely love it here. Some fun facts about me are that I am a huge Marvel and Disney fan! You can often find me taking a solo Disneyland trip, in my office at the student union or the Lighthouse Cafe (my favorite place to get lunch on campus)! I’m very involved in the theatre department here on campus and have been doing musical theatre pretty much my whole life. Also, I am a proud Libra!

Media Assistant: TJ Ramirez (he/him)

Hi! I’m TJ Ramirez and I’m the Media Assistant at The CI View. In my job, I enjoy getting to know the people I interview and sharing as many stories as I can. I also love telling everyone we have the best pens on campus (it’s true). Outside of The CI View, I like photography, thrifting for fun clothes and watching movies. If I were deserted on an island and could only watch 3 movies, I’d hope they’d be “Plan B,” “Into The Spiderverse” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” If you have an idea for a video and want help filming it, come to our office and say hi or email me at tj.ramirez@csuci.edu!

Business Manager: Kyle Richards (he/him)

Hi, my name is Kyle Richards, and I am a senior at CSUCI studying business. I am the current Business Manager at The CI View. Not only am I in the CI View, but I am also a founding father of the Upsilon-Rho Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and have been in it for 4 years. Some of my hobbies include working on my car, fishing, hitting the shooting range, wake boarding and line dancing. Almost every Wednesday I will be down at Canyon Club learning new line dances!