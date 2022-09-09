It’s Virgo Season! What does that mean for you?

By Breannah Ortiz

Welcome, Virgo season! Starting on Aug. 23rd, the Virgo season brings a feeling of adjustment, change and evolution. In astrology, Virgos are known to be intuitive, practical and kind. Virgo season affects each sign differently, so try to keep an open mind with Virgo season and what it brings! All information is used from Horoscope Today on Spotify and WomenandHome.com

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Aries: The ram, a fire element ruled by Mars. This Virgo season, Aries are encouraged to focus on their health, and wellness and get into a routine this autumn season. This season, a fresh start is in order. With this upcoming Mercury retrograde approaching (Sept. 9 – Oct. 1), Aries should take time to focus and strengthen their relationships. Find that balance between your relationships and the relationship you have with yourself. Stay focused and determined!

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Taurus: The bull, an earth element ruled by Venus. This Virgo season, Taurus is encouraged to let whatever happens, happen. Do not try to change things you do not have control over. With the Mercury retrograde approaching, things are going to become a little more challenging for Taurus. Now is the time to let go of what no longer serves you. Change is hard, but sometimes it is worth it. Change and release this Virgo season and retrograde may bring some positivity and surprises into your life. If you find yourself frustrated or stressed, take that energy and put it into your interests and hobbies.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Gemini: The twins, an air element ruled by Mercury. This past summer, you may have gone out and had fun. With this Virgo season, you are encouraged to enter isolation mode. Summer was full of fun, but now you are meant to have an introspective journey on this last summer and what you want this autumn season. Since Gemini is ruled by Mercury, this retrograde you might feel some kind of creative blocks or lack of creativity. Try to take time to create a routine for yourself, it will make things flow a lot more smoothly. If you have already found yourself in a routine before the season started, you are on the right track! Try not to overwork yourself, you are trying your best and that is important.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Cancer: The crab, a water element ruled by the Moon. Where Gemini was recommended to isolate, Cancers are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and put themselves out there! This Virgo season, there is an emphasis on communication. Try to go out and attend some events or social gatherings. Even take a class that you may have an interest in. In addition to this, you are also encouraged to travel. If you were thinking about traveling, now is the time. Traveling and going out will be beneficial to Cancers this season.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Leo: The lion, a fire element ruled by the Sun. You are feeling confident. This Virgo season is helping you find that balance with confidence and collectedness. You may have a lot of ideas or inspirations being created inside of you, now is the time to put the energy and work into those ideas and make them a reality. With this Mercury retrograde, try not to make any big decisions. You might get yourself lost into someone else’s bigger plan. Now is the time to put that energy into your plans, not anyone else’s.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Virgo: The maiden, an earth element ruled by Mercury. This is your season, Virgo! You may find yourself feeling more confident and focused on your interests and what your purpose is in life. With the Mercury retrograde approaching, try to be mindful of how you spend your money. You are encouraged to be money wise and seek out what opportunities offer abundance.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Libra: The scale, an air element ruled by Venus. This Virgo season, you are encouraged to really focus on your dreams and what goes on in them. There could be a bigger message in your dreams that you cannot see when you are awake. With this season and Mercury retrograde, you may feel more connected spiritually. You are meant to use this feeling to focus on self-care. Journaling can be an option. This will help in preparation for your season that is approaching at the end of this month.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Scorpio: The scorpion, a water element ruled by Mars. This Virgo season, you are meant to focus on building a team of creative minds. You are also encouraged to really focus on your career this season. With Mercury retrograde approaching, you may find yourself in situations that have miscommunication or technical difficulties. Do not let this get to you, instead see it as an opportunity to better yourself and your career so that it is ready to be put out there into the world.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Sagittarius: The archer, a fire element ruled by Jupiter. During this Virgo season, you are encouraged to focus on your work and projects. Leo season was full of fun and excitement, but now it is time to settle down and put that energy into your work! With this Mercury retrograde, you might experience some miscommunication issues and misunderstandings with friends. Try to be clear with your words and intentions and remember to stay calm and collected!

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Capricorn: The sea goat, an earth element ruled by Saturn. This Virgo season, you are encouraged to focus on your education. Whether it be through a podcast, a new course or a book, education will be your top priority this season. With the Mercury retrograde, there also might be some miscommunication issues so try to stay to yourself and focus on your studies and education. Let the retrograde do its thing.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Aquarius: The water-bearer, an air sign ruled by Saturn. This Virgo season, it is time to focus on your relationships and the connections you have made over the last few months. Aquariuses are known to appreciate alone time, but just remember the importance of communication this season. The Mercury retrograde is known for miscommunication, so be sure you understand what you want and your intentions for this.

Graphic by Elise Bechtel

Pisces: The two fish, a water sign ruled by Neptune. This Virgo season, relationships are going to be a pivotal aspect for you. Whether it be romantic relationships or career relationships, you are encouraged to work on them throughout the Virgo and autumn season. With Mercury in retrograde, make sure you are communicating your wants and needs with all of your relationships even if it may stir some feathers.



For more information, visit: https://www.womanandhome.com/life/news-entertainment/virgo-season-2022-calls-for-a-fresh-start-and-productivity-heres-what-that-means-for-your-star-sign/