Learn, honor and celebrate with these Black History Month events 

By Jaiden Mayo

As we finally complete the first month of the new year, the transition from January to February shifts with the hope that our new year’s resolutions have finally become habits. Now we can reward ourselves by taking a step back. We use this time to reflect on the individuals and communities that have both inspired and nurtured us. February makes it easy in its relation to Black History Month, a time to celebrate generations of Black Americans and their indefinite legacies. The CI View would like to honor the depth of Black American history by using this month as a channel for the true spirit of joy and community! Looking for ways to celebrate? The CI View has you covered. Here are a few spaces for you and your family to celebrate Black culture with pride all month long.

TFBWL’s Reading Club – The Two Lives of Sara with Catherine Adel West

Location: Online (Zoom)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

Time: 6-7:30 p.m. EST

Cost: FREE

The Free Black Women’s Library (TFBWL) describes themselves as a New York based “social art project” dedicated to supporting Black authors as a community experience. Their home base nestled in the streets of Brooklyn provides sanctuary to literary audiences of all kinds. TFBWL extends their welcome from beyond Brooklyn with their monthly reading club, which meets virtually to discuss books, essays and poetry written by Black women and Black non-binary writers. TFBWL has encouraged all races, genders and identities to connect in this wonderful space. This month’s book is a new release of the best seller titled “The Two Lives of Sara,” a gut-wrenching tale about Black love in the South amidst the civil rights movement. This event is especially unique, as author Catherine Adel West will be in attendance!

Click here to get your eTicket now!

Los Angeles Black History Month Festival

Location: Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex, 5001 Obama Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90016

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center will be hosting their sixth annual Los Angeles Black History Month Festival! This year’s festivities will focus on bringing wellness to the Los Angeles community, and providing resources and support on literature. Friends and families are encouraged to attend. Thanks to their diverse programming, this day is sure to be packed with booming Black businesses! The itinerary lists jewelers, book fairs, as well as special performances from community artists, so come on down and support at zero cost for admission!

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still currently available. Please email Openarmsresourcectr@yahoo.com for more details.

KCRW Open House Dance Party at CAAM

Location: California African American Museum, 600 State Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Date: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p. m.

Cost: FREE

If you are interested in a more immersive experience, NPR’s flagship member station KCRW is teaming up with the California African American Museum (CAAM) to host an open house dance party! The party will be located in the museum’s lobby amongst the works of Black artists Adee Roberson and Azikiwe Mohammed, and their new collaborative exhibition “because i am that.” According to the CAAM website, this particular exhibition is composed of multimedia art with a curious theme that will “figure Blackness as an abstraction.” Join KCRW and CAAM for their lively get-together featuring DJs Francesca Harding and Tyler Boudreaux!

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. To RSVP, click here.

Dolphin Tip: If you are still interested in supporting the museum but are unable to attend this event, CI will be visiting CAAM on Feb. 18. Please contact the Inclusive Student Services (ISS) for more information.

Pan African Film and Arts Festival

Location: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

Date: Feb. 9-20, 2023

Cost: $$-$$$

The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is dedicated to promoting “cultural understandings of people of African descent” through the means of art and film. This festival is held once every February specifically to give meaning to the rich celebration of history. Black filmmakers, actors and visual artists alike come together to showcase their art in a space that is culture conscious. PAFF gives artists from around the globe a platform designed to appreciate the many variants of Black storytelling. Screenings will show feature films, shorts, animation and so much more! Festival passes range from $65 to $545 based on selected tiers.

For more information regarding ticket tiers, please follow up on their website linked here.

Whether you and your family decide to enjoy a night out or take part in a conversation from the comfort of your own home, we hope you use our list to commemorate this very special month.