Letter From the Editor

By Miriam Packard

Dear Dolphins,

As we wrap up the fall semester, I cannot help but look back on this last semester. Brand new to The CI View, it was a big semester for me. We began with a bit of weather-related excitement courtesy of Hurricane Hilary – a reminder that life can throw unexpected challenges our way. While it wasn’t a major disruption, it did highlight the strengths that define us.

Throughout the semester, our campus has been buzzing with discussions on unions, strikes, and concerns about rising tuition. I commend each of you for engaging in these important conversations and contributing to a campus environment that values dialogue and positive change.

As we approach the winter break, I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone for their hard work and dedication. To those currently navigating final exams, best of luck – your perseverance has not gone unnoticed, and I am confident in your success.

On a celebratory note, I am thrilled to announce that The CI View has secured first place for the II&III Division general news email newsletter. This achievement is a testament to the outstanding work of our dedicated staff, and it’s especially gratifying to surpass respected private colleges like Ithaca, Loyola Marymount University, and Vanderbilt.

Building on the accomplishments of our staff last year, we are committed to maintaining this standard of excellence in the coming year. This recognition is not just an accolade but a promise to you, our readers, that we will continue delivering insightful and accurate content that captures the vibrant spirit of our community.

At the heart of our university’s success are you – the students. Your diverse perspectives, passion for learning, and commitment to positive change contribute to the richness of our academic environment. Your importance cannot be overstated, and we appreciate the unique contributions each of you brings to our community. I eagerly anticipate the opportunities and achievements the spring semester will bring, and I look forward to welcoming you back in January with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Thank you for making this fall semester truly memorable, and here’s to the collective strength that propels us forward.

See you next semester,

Miriam Packard, Editor-in-Chief The CI View