Letter from the Editor from September 26, 2017

By Jazzminn Morecraft

jazzminn.morecraft978@myci.csuci.edu

Welcome to the new academic school year Dolphins! I’m so excited to be starting this new journey with you all. So, if you are reading this I’d like to say thanks for picking up the school paper, it is greatly appreciated. A lot of time and effort has gone into making this paper for you all.

Just so you all know a little bit more about us, The CI View is a completely student run and student produced paper. We publish once every month during the academic year, except for December and January. We are a voice for the students and we don’t just represent one voice on a certain topic, we represent all voices. That is why it is so important to us to have such diverse topics covered and represented.

Anyone can be involved! We have positions and assignments for everyone, ranging from writing articles, taking pictures and running our social media accounts. Joining is a great way to get involved with the entire campus and see what is happening around you.

Our meetings are once a week and we are always looking for new things to include and expand on in our paper. If you ever wish to be a part of this amazing group, make sure you come and see us. Our office is located in the Student Union, upstairs in room 2011. I am so very eager to continue the work that our previous editorial team has started.

This campus has so many opportunities for students and I encourage you to take advantage of them all, as I am. I am a sophomore majoring in English with an emphasis in creative writing and a minor in business. I’m originally from a small town in Illinois, and if you were to tell me five years ago that I’d be in the place I am today, I would not have believed you.

I wish all of you the best of luck this coming year. I know that this year has had many ups and downs for everyone and with everything happening in the world, coming to and focusing on school can be a difficult task. I know at times you will be stressed and it will look as if the world is against you, but I just want to remind you all that you can do it! This is just the next chapter in your life and you should embrace it wholeheartedly.

Best Wishes,

Jazzminn E. Morecraft