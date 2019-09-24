Letter from the editors

Hi, Dolphins!

If you are a returning member of the CI community, welcome back. If you are new to the community, welcome! We here at The CI View hope you enjoy your time. There are many ways to get involved at CI and we encourage that you try to get involved because it will make your experience here at CI that much more memorable.

For those of you who do not know, The CI View is the student newspaper on campus that is produced completely by students for the students. We are a place for individuals to voice their thoughts and opinions.

As a student in The CI View community, what would you like to know/read about in the school paper? We would like everyone to know that they are able to bring anything they deem important to our attention. Feel free to stop by The CI View office in the Student Union Building on the second floor in Room 2011 or email us at CIView.editor@csuci.edu.

The CI View is very excited for the beginning of the new semester. This year we are introducing our broadcasting division. For more information about it, please refer to the article on Page two of this issue.

Additionally, we welcome all individuals and encourage everyone to come and see what we are all about! There are several ways to get involved at The CI View. We are always looking for writers, editors, photographers, broadcasters, graphic designers and more. We meet every week on Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. in the Coville Conference Room in the Student Union Building. If this time does not work for you, just let us know and we will do our best to accommodate you.

Overall, we wish you all a very lovely year and we look forward to representing the student voice on campus.

Best wishes,



The CI View Editors

