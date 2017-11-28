Opinion Section from November 21, 2017

Students Respond to Doc’s News

“It’s people like Doc that makes people want to come to a small university. Doc makes you feel important. Even when he’s probably met thousands of students before you, he really tries to remember everyone’s name.” – Dagoberto Iraheta

“I don’t know him as well as a lot of people, but I think that the fact that he is putting his family first is a really good thing. He has done a lot of good things for the University, a lot of good work. He has set in place a lot of good people to follow up behind him.” – Noelle Ewing

“I look at it from a leadership perspective and I think of it as admirable because as a leader it is really hard to say when your time is done and when you are ready to move forward. I think it is honorable that he is saying that ‘I have done good work here and I recognize all that I have done and now I am ready to move on to the next phase of my life.’ I thank him for all the things he has done for Student Affairs and for the University.” – Alexis Mumford

“Honestly, I am new here and so I didn’t get to know him but that does make me sad. When I did see him I would say ‘What’s up, Doc’ and he would think it was funny. Even though I didn’t know him all that well, I am going to miss him.” – Noah Schimnowski

“I had lunch with him the other day and I brought up my dad retiring and then he started talking about retiring and I didn’t connect the dots right away. I think it is the best decision for him right now just because he has been dealing with a lot of heavy stuff. I think it is good for him but of course I am going to be sad to see him leave because he has made such an impact on campus.” – Megan Dierickx

“It’s bittersweet honestly. I didn’t know how much of an impact he was going to leave on me. Doc is able to inspire and able to bring that sense of belonging. He has really inspired me to do my best and to break outside my shell and to speak from the heart. I met Doc at Relay for Life and I honestly didn’t speak with him at first. I saw him get up on the stage and he spoke about how he had lost his sister and how she had passed away due to cancer. As he was speaking up there, there was literally this connection and I never thought I would make that connection with someone who had experienced something different with cancer in a different way. When he got off the stage, he came up and spoke with me and he goes, ‘I just wanted to thank you for smiling the whole time.’ I told him, ‘I am so grateful you got up there and I am so grateful you shared because I was never able to see the perspective from the other side.’ That moment is when I realized Doc made such an impact on my life. He is a wonderful individual, friend, mentor and it will be a challenge for the next Vice President for Student Affairs to fill his shoes.” – Stephanie Ramirez

“When I first heard the news via my CI work email, I was shocked and saddened. Dr. Sawyer is an excellent individual, always greeting everyone and sharing words of wisdom. All the times I have crossed upon him, Doc has always asked how we were and felt really proud of every little achievement we mention to him. Dr. Sawyer has truly represented all the IVO crests and no other person would be like him. They may replace the chair but never the person. Dr. Sawyer, just remember, once a dolphin always a dolphin, because WE ARE CI!” – Victor Amezcua

“I am heartbroken because of it. As a student Doc has mentored me since literally my first day at CI. I have been in his speech class and for that class we just gave consecutive speeches and every single week, Doc and I would sit next to each other. In between speeches we would talk about the most random things and we got really close. He has helped me overcome a lot of different personal struggles. He is really the first and only person who ever made me feel like having bipolar disorder was okay. I am very sad but very excited for him and his wife Rita to get the time that they deserve for themselves for once. His legacy will always be here and that is not going to change.” – Karina Hinojosa

Stay Safe for the Holidays

By Kaylin Floyd

kaylin.floyd280@myci.csuci.edu

With the semester coming to an end, we can soon forget about all those long stressful nights studying for our finals. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays are coming up, and as much fun as it’s going to be we still need to make sure we are all responsible and safe during these times.

Thanksgiving can be a fun time, especially when you have tons of food on the table. It’s as if you’re at an all-you-can-eat buffet with family and friends. Don’t forget to bring your stretchy pants! You can walk off your Thanksgiving meal by heading out to the stores for Black Friday. Although the deals may be sweet, don’t start off the New Year broke and try to be frugal with your money.

With Black Friday shopping set aside, be sure to prepare for the coming holiday festivities. The holidays are a great time to enjoy each other’s company, so go out and enjoy the hot cocoa, but be conscientious about the parties to be had.

On your way out be sure to take plenty of food and desserts home so you can eat them for the next couple of days! Make sure to get some rest because New Year’s Eve will be right around the corner. Celebrate the coming year, party the night away and make sure you find that special someone to share a New Year’s kiss with at the end of the night.

During this time, don’t leave any of your valuables in your car and instead keep them with you at all times because many burglaries occur around this time of year. Despite that, be sure to enjoy your winter break and have a blast enjoying everyone’s company at home until the next semester!

Holiday Charities

By Kaylin Floyd

kaylin.floyd280@myci.csuci.edu

The holiday season is a great time to be with your family and friends and to give back to those in need. Every year Toys for Tots Programs are organized to donate toys to children all around the world. One of the larger programs is the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which is a part of the nationwide Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Each Marine is in charge of organizing the program in the community where he or she is from and this all begins in the beginning of October and ends in mid-December.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and members of the program will wrap them and at the end of December they will be donated to children. Toys R Us is also participating in this and any toy donations will be given to those who lost everything in the wake of the recent hurricanes. Additionally, any money donations will be sent to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Since this is a nationwide program, when you go home for winter break be sure to check your hometown and donate some toys for those in need! Other ways you can donate are by mail, eBay and the Native American Program.

If you decide to donate through eBay, simply sell any unwanted items and make sure to donate 10-100% of the final sale price to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The Native American Program is also great to donate to because it benefits over 120,000 Native American children annually by providing toys and books to participating reservations. To donate to this program you can go to their website at http://laguna-niguel-ca.toysfortots.org/.

You and your family can also create your own Personal Toys for Tots Fundraising Page and collect donations in honor or in memory of someone special, or because you too believe every child deserves a little Christmas.

To donate to Toys for Tots go to their website at https://www.toysfortots.org/ or send a check to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Especially with the hard times going on in the world right now, donating anything could make someone’s day a little bit brighter!

Student Spotlight

By Vyctorya Thomas-Vanzant

vyctorya.thomas-vanzant@myci.csuci.edu

We all remember the process of applying for college differently, and the stress that came with it. While some experienced hours of SAT and ACT prep and college essays, there are some who faced much more stressful situations before they made it to university. The CI View had the opportunity to interview sophomore Tieler Williams to commend him for his hard work and show students that even in difficult situations, good outcomes are possible.

“(My childhood) was a little difficult,” he explained. “It was rough trying to grow up and live a normal life. I just wanted to be accepted.” When he was younger, Williams lived with his mother and siblings. His father wasn’t involved in his life and his mother often brought home multiple boyfriends.

He described the environment as abusive, both physically and verbally. Seeing the men his mother brought in motivated him to be better. Williams took notice to his brother’s performance in school; he was getting good grades and teachers were supportive of him. “I wanted to follow in those footsteps and keep striving for better,” he said.

“The men (my mom) had in there, it was constant. It was new guys, new faces, new egos, new personalities,” Williams described. When Williams was in high school his mother brought home a man who he later found out was a registered rapist. When Williams confronted her about it, his mother kicked him out. She told him that he “wouldn’t get to where he wanted to go” and that he “wouldn’t be anything.”

Despite these hurtful words, Williams continued to believe in himself and what he wanted to do. “The vision I have, people will buy into because they’ll see the type of change that I’m trying to promote,” he stated.

Williams described his situation after his mom kicked him out as tough. For a couple of weeks he slept on a park bench until one of his friends found out and allowed him to stay at his house. It wasn’t long until his vice principal found out about his housing situation.

“I went to her because I needed FAFSA so I could get into college. She needed tax documents but I wasn’t living with my mom, so I couldn’t get them,” Williams said. After learning this, his vice principal reported it and Williams went into foster care. The foster care had placed him in a group home, and the next day, his vice principal offered to let him stay with her. Together they gathered the things he need for his college applications.

Initially his major was business but this year he decided to switch to political science. “I want to be an entertainment lawyer,” he explained. “They deal with contracts, make sure both sides understand the stipulations, they sometimes dabble in representative. But most times they deal with contracts.”

Career Fair: Getting Started in the Work Force

By Caroline Lee

carline.lee220@myci.csuci.edu











CI’s Career & Internship Fair is an excellent way for students to meet with candidates to connect with and turn in resumes to different employers. Students from all ages and academic majors attend the University’s fair, including CI alumni. The Fall Career & Internship Fair was a huge success. Nearly 500 students and 70 employers were in attendance at the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza.

Students came to the fair dressed to impress with resumes in hand. Recruiters provided information and small gifts to promote their work. Many of the recruiting tables asked for the resumes as students began to show interest. Recruiters also allowed students to email their resumes if they did not have them at hand.

Over the years, CI has partnered with many large companies such as FedEx, Dignity Health and Casa Pacifica. Getting these types of employers to provide our students with employment opportunities is absolutely incredible. The fair included recruiters offering career, internship and military opportunities.

Retail opportunities were also available at the fair. Retail chains in attendance included Guitar Center, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Farmers Insurance. These chains provide more immediate employment for a salary for students.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the next Career Fair & Internship in the spring by visiting https://www.csuci.edu/careerdevelopment/news/careerfair-students.htm.

Refugees, Not Immigrants: CI Hosts Campus Reading Celebration

By Oliver Nguyen

oliver.nguyen975@myci.csuci.edu

This semester, students at CI read “The Refugees,” a collection of short stories detailing the lives of Vietnam War refugees. On Nov. 2, the Pulitzer Prize winning author of the book, Viet Thanh Nguyen, spoke in the Grand Salon about topics surrounding his work, such as the lasting impacts of the Vietnam War, the distinct perspective of Vietnam and the war and his goals as an Asian-American author.

An important part of what Nguyen discussed was the perspective Americans have on the Vietnam War. As Nguyen explained, when most Americans think of the war it is of a long, drawn-out affair in which tens of thousands of American soldiers perished. Often overlooked, however, are the millions of civilian casualties sustained in the Vietnam civil war, as well as the millions more that perished in Laos and Cambodia.

This difference in perspective comes from the vastly different American viewpoint, including Hollywood movies such as “Apocalypse Now.” This feeds into the predicament of the minority author in America and how there is always an expectation of their books derived from American culture.

In the niche of “Asian-American books,” as an author there is a feeling of needing to show the good side of his Vietnamese characters, said Nguyen, just to prove their humanity. It is both an opportunity and a trap to be in that niche, as it gives the opportunity for their voices to be heard, yet at the same time immediately sets them up to be stereotyped.

To stop this, it takes a community of writers, and Nguyen identifies as an author not necessarily as an individual, but in a larger group of authors trying to break that mindset. In his Pulitzer Prize winning novel “The Sympathizer,” Nguyen decided to ignore the pressures of judgement and write without trying to prove anything. The main character of this book is a womanizing, murdering North Vietnamese spy undercover in America following the fall of Saigon.

As a refugee himself, Nguyen also touched on the term refugee, and how it is often pushed aside in favor of saying immigrant. By doing this, the reason for being in America is completely shifted, for Vietnamese refugees did not come to America because they necessarily wanted to but because they had to. The word, Nguyen said, is a reminder of what Americans take for granted: a life and a home that is safe and will always be there for them.

Kicking it for a Good Cause: CI Community Comes Together

By Travis Hunt

travis.hunt875@csuci.edu

On Friday Oct. 27, the sorority Kappa Rho Delta hosted a kickball tournament to raise money for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, as well as those affected by the earthquakes that hit Mexico. The money raised at the event will be donated to the nonprofit organization World Vision, according to Makenzie Stancliff, a member of Kappa Rho Delta and the event’s organizer.

The tournament raised $225 for the nonprofit. There were four teams entered in the tournament: Kappa Rho Delta, the Pokémon Club, a Kappa Sigma interest group and the fraternity Beta Gamma Nu.

“Kappa Rho Delta is a new local sorority, started last semester in the spring of 2017,” said Brianna-Lourdes Pascua, the recruitment chair for the sorority. “The goal of the organization is to create an inclusive and diverse environment, as well as inspiring, motivating and empowering people to raise awareness for philanthropic events.” Pascua described the main focus of the sorority’s philanthropy as being focused on children, the environment and animals.

Each club that was participating was asked why this event is important to their organization and their members. A representative from each team gave a response to The CI View.

The Pokémon Club president, Mikaela Marzano, explained the importance of the event as “helping those in need of help in other countries and having fun with other clubs and organizations.”

When asked about why his fraternity was there, the Kappa Sigma interest group’s President, Jonathan Viramontes, responded by explaining that the interest group wants to “help provide support for our sisters and their philanthropic efforts.”

Beta Gamma Nu’s president, Dustin Ariola, explained why the kickball tournament was important to him and his club. The fraternity wants to “focus on bringing the campus together, and give students a reason to come and to be proud to be part of CI.”

The event started around 1 p.m. and lasted about two hours. The atmosphere was similar to a picnic. The competition was light-hearted and mellow, with bursts of excitement. Those in the stands would occasionally cheer for their friends and peers in the game.

A player for Kappa Rho Delta, Daniela Cabrera Figueroa, was asked about the environment during the game on the field. She referred to the game as being “nostalgic of middle school.” She continued to say, “It was intense but fun. I hope everyone had fun and would like this to become an annual event.”

There were two different champions. There was a championship awarded to the team that raised the most money and a championship awarded to the team that won the kickball tournament. The team that won the award for most money raised was the Pokémon Club.

The final game for the tournament featured Beta Gamma Nu against the Kappa Sigma interest group. This game was a bit more intense than the other ones as both teams gave it their all for the championship. The winner ended up being the Kappa Sigma interest group.

Throughout the entire tournament, all the teams displayed excellent sportsmanship and respect for one another. Many competitors after the game stated that it was a great way to meet new people, and that they would like to see it become an annual event.

CI Student Voice Their Opinions on Daylight Saving Time

By Naomi Santana

naomi.santana152@myci.csuci.edu

Daylight saving time is a seasonal time change that many countries all around the world take part in. According to the website timeanddate.com, “spring forward, fall back” is a way to remember which way to set your clock. In the springtime, when daylight saving time begins, we set our clocks forward and we lose an hour of sleep. During the fall, when daylight saving time ends, we set our clocks back and we gain an hour of sleep.

The positive effects that result from daylight saving time are longer evenings in the spring, which can be used for outdoor activities and can improve road safety. The downside to daylight saving time is that it doesn’t save energy and can cause health problems. In certain instances, daylight saving time can mess with our body clocks, leading to lack of sleep which can trigger depression. I asked a few CI students about their opinions on daylight saving time, and many had similar feelings about it.

Kaylen Sanchez said that she has always had some concerns regarding daylight saving time, but as she grew older she “came to appreciate it more and more,” especially during the spring because she played sports and enjoyed spending more time outside. “It also helps those who require walking in the later hours,” she said. “I tend to feel more adventurous when I know it’s still daylight out.”

Roberto Martinez said that he believes that we have “transcended the need of daylight savings.” He feels that “it would be nice to eliminate it from our lives,” because it throws people off. He also mentioned that people are “slaves of their daily work life, and in order for people to take full advantage of their time, we have manipulated the device used to control people: the clock.” Martinez also said that he thinks it would be more beautiful to have people “experience time the way Mother Nature designed (it to be).”

Manar Hijaz said that daylight saving time can be a “great thing and a nuisance at the same time.” Although it can allow people to do more things during the day, it would be better to “just leave things alone and let daylight hours be what they are.” Hijaz also said that “changing twice a year is not horrible, but it can cause a disorder in schedules,” which can then cause people to arrive late to events and disrupt sleep patterns. “So I say just to leave time alone and discontinue daylight savings,” Hijaz concluded.

Paloma Dominguez said that she has four dogs, which means she has to go to the park sooner and that she “is chasing the sun every single day.” Dominguez mentioned that she does like daylight saving time, because she is a fan of fall, but she is unsure of its necessity. “Honestly, I don’t know if I find it useful or not,” she concludes.

Gavin Benes said that he hears about daylight saving time from friends, “but the information doesn’t seem too accessible… I mean, it’s kind of a small hassle and it’s something I’ve never really thought about. It’s more like I have to do this, okay I’ll do it,” Benes said. He also mentioned that maybe it is useful even though he doesn’t really know the uses of it, but he is okay with going along with it.

The Real Story of Thanksgiving

By Alex Guerra

alex.guerra700@myci.csuci.edu

When you think of Thanksgiving, what usually comes to mind? A nice roasted turkey smothered in gravy? Sitting around a table with friends and family, sharing what you’re thankful for? Or maybe enjoying a delicious home cooked pumpkin pie?

Whatever image you think of, a lot of these traditions we know and love didn’t come to be until the 20th century, when Thanksgiving became the fun, cheerful holiday everyone thinks of.

So, what is the real story of Thanksgiving? Why do we always have turkey or pumpkin pie? How did the tradition of families gathering around for a meal even start? For this, we need to push aside all of the traditional tales and really uncover the true story of Thanksgiving.

First, as the History Channel states, Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe did indeed come together for a celebratory meal in 1621, one that lasted for three days. However, the feast itself wasn’t called Thanksgiving, nor was it celebrated every November. As for the happy, friendly depiction of the meal? Some say the Pilgrims and Native Americans sat around a campfire and ate with their fingers, as opposed to the long table they are often depicted sitting at.

Many argue that the “peace” between the Pilgrims and Native Americans was short-lived, as the fake but colorful portrait we have painted of their meal masks a long and bloody conflict between the two groups, one that started with the Pequot Massacre. Some say Plymouth was even built on the former site of the Pequot settlement, where the Pilgrims took part in what is described as a “divine clearing of the land,” as defined by an audio talk by NPR.

As for what they actually ate? Surprisingly, it wasn’t turkey. According to the History Channel, despite being plentiful in the region, the Pilgrims and Native Americans most likely ate deer, as well as duck, geese or other fowl, accompanied with various nuts and onions instead of the traditional gravy or stuffing. In fact, many historians believe seafood was big deal on their menu. Mussels were popular in New England, so it’s assumed that they were also featured at the meal alongside lobster, clams and fish.

Love pumpkin pie? Well, the delicious dessert wasn’t a staple at the first Thanksgiving. As for the famous side dish of mashed potatoes, the Spanish introduced potatoes to the Europeans around 1570. However, by the time the Pilgrims left, the food didn’t make it to North America nor had become popular enough with the English.

In fact, after the famous first meal, Thanksgiving became common practice on and off among the New England settlements. According to an article by the History Channel, it wasn’t until 1789, when George Washington announced the first national Thanksgiving holiday to be celebrated on Nov. 26, where Americans were asked to celebrate their victory over the British.

However, Thanksgiving didn’t become an annual tradition again until the 19th century, when American writer, Sarah Josepha Hale, took interest in the Pilgrim’s way of life. According to the History Channel, Hale sought to recreate that first Thanksgiving and in 1827, she waged a 13-year campaign to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Her demands weren’t answered until 1863, when President Lincoln called for Thanksgiving in response to mourn those who were lost during the Civil War.

There it stayed on the final Thursday of November until 1939, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved it up a week as an attempt to give retailers more time to make money. However, many people started criticizing this move and, in 1941, he signed a bill moving Thanksgiving back to the fourth Thursday in November, where it remains to this day.

The Thanksgiving we grew up hearing about from our first-grade teachers could be described as the stuff of myth and legends. From Pilgrims who fought to survive in this new land, to a stuffed turkey served alongside mashed potatoes and cranberries, our favorite holidays have become entrenched in our lives for generations to come, regardless of how they truly started.

However, it’s the history behind these holidays that make them more meaningful, such as where the truth behind giving out presents on Christmas or trick-or-treating on Halloween may open a different yet fresh perspective on our popular holidays. The history of Thanksgiving may be flawed, but it is a part our country’s history.

Group of CI Art Students Paint a Mural at Local Boys & Girls Club

By Carisa Arellano

carisa.arellano951@myci.csuci.edu

During the fall and spring semesters at CI, students are working hard to complete their capstone projects to graduate. This fall my capstone group, consisting of six art students, are working diligently on our project at The Boys & Girls Club located in Port Hueneme.

Our group consists of advanced painters, an art historian and me as their photographer, all looking to serve the public. We have reached out to this location because of its historical and cultural significance within the community, and hope to help beautify the area while attracting new members. Myself, Nathan Asplund, Abel Ayala, Amelia Dickey, Mieriam Jantz and Andrew Romo are the students behind the project, painting a mural specific to the needs of the organization.

Currently we are working in the Boys & Girls Club’s Learning Center, where the books being painted in the mural are primarily focused around the kids. Having started in September, our group is making the final touches on this room’s mural and are looking to start our next project in another room of the building. Week by week, the mural comes closer to completion and the kids are excited for the new addition to their out-of-school program.

The Port Hueneme Clubhouse offers great opportunities for kids and even college students who are looking for programs ranging from community service to job opportunities. The mission of The Boys & Girls Club aims “To inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” Make sure to stop by to see the completion of the mural we continue to paint this semester.

The Boys & Girls Club where we are helping to make an impact with our mural is located at 590 E. Pleasant Valley Road in Port Hueneme, California. The number is (805) 248-7172 with Stephanie Corbett as the Unit Director and the main website being www.bgcop.org/.

Broome Library: Finals Week

By Nancy Villegas Sanchez

nancy.villegassanchez156@myci.csuci.edu

Finals week is coming soon and a place to study where one can have peace and quiet is crucial. The John Spoor Broome Library, in fact, can be the place for you. A little note, the Library will be open for 24 hours on a certain days for students to have their study time during finals week.

Michael Schumacher, Library Access Services Specialist, gave me some insight into the hours for the Library during finals week. Beginning Monday Dec. 4 at 8 a.m., the Library will be open for 24 hours until Thursday, Dec. 7, where the Library will close at midnight.

The following days, Friday Dec. 8 and Saturday Dec. 9, the Library will continue its regular hours: Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In continuation, on Sunday Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., the Library will open once again, and continue to be open for 24 hours until Thursday Dec. 14, when it will close at midnight. Lastly, on Friday Dec. 15, the Library will begin their winter schedule.

The Library is a great location to study during dead week and finals week, so please take advantage of these extended hours in the Library.

Get Your Library On

By Laura Solis

laura.solis403@myci.csuci.edu

With dead week and finals right around the corner, I am sure plenty of you reading this plan on spending a fair amount of time in the John Spoor Broome Library. The best thing about this is that the Library will be offering additional services free of charge to all students, as well as extended hours! Additionally, the Writing & Multiliteracy Center (WMC) and the Learning Resource Center (LRC) will also be extending their hours.

In the past, the Library has offered services such as free coffee, dog therapy and de-stressing activities like puzzles and coloring book pages. The activities are not yet set in stone but based on what has been offered in the past, the Library will be a big help during your dead week and finals week time at CI. One great service I was informed of is the 24-hour availability of librarian assistance on the nights when the Library is open for 24 hours.

There will also be opportunities to get additional writing assistance at the WMC. On Dec. 2 and 3, the WMC will be hosting “Writing Boot Camp.” During the event, you will have the opportunity to work on a paper in the WMC for four hours each day with help right at hand after signing up with a $20 commitment fee (that you get back at the end of the second day). Along with writing help comes free snacks!

Another opportunity the WMC has is an event called “Write Night.” This will be on Wednesday Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Similar to the “Writing Boot Camp,” workspace in the WMC is available along with assistance right there. This event does not require a commitment fee. Additionally, the WMC will be offering extended “studio hours” on Dec. 4, 5 and 7 from 8 to 10 p.m., which are like mini versions of “Write Night.”

While all students are encouraged to take advantage of these services, please consider the influx of students the WMC receives during this time of the semester and schedule an appointment to ensure you will receive the assistance you need.

As the end of November nears, please keep an eye out for flyers around campus and posts on social media that will provide official Library activities, the LRC’s extended hours and sign-up dates and times for the extra services that the WMC is offering. Get ready to get your library on!

How to De-Stress During Finals

By Alana Robinson

alana.robinson628@myci.csuci.edu

“Stress” is a word that’s thrown around a lot. It spans a wide scope, from describing how you feel during finals to deciding what to buy your significant other for the holidays. You may even use it when telling your friends about a paper you are writing, the title of which feels to you like: “Sesquipedalian Loquaciousness Cryoturbation in the Alluvial Atmosphere,” when it’s really just an article about how to de-stress during finals.

To reduce stress, there are both on-campus and off-campus offerings. There are also things you can do anytime that are long-lasting and helpful. You can utilize all the tools you want, but remember, it’s most empowering to create lifestyle changes for yourself.

First, on campus there is a great resource called CAPS, which stands for Counseling and Psychological Services. They are located in Bell Tower East 1867, which is between the Islands Cafe and the John Spoor Broome Library. They have therapists, an egg chair and a Reflection Room.

Appointments for therapy should be scheduled a few weeks in advance, unless you have a crisis—in that case, you can schedule a same day triage/crisis appointment. The egg chairs in the CAPS office make you feel like you are back in your mother’s womb. You can curl up, hug a pillow, listen to background sounds of your choice and watch fish swim by. The Reflection Room is where you can meditate, pray, practice yoga or just let your thoughts wander in the privacy of your own room.

For off-campus options, did you know that you can skydive only 11 minutes away from CI? Skydive Coastal California is located at the Camarillo Airport, at 375 Durley Ave., Suite B, in Camarillo. “It takes a while to come down off of the adrenaline rush,” a Skydive Coastal California employee explained to me, “and statistically, it’s safer than riding in a car.” They offer 30% off to students and military members.

Finally, the following things you can do almost back-to-back to de-stress are: stay positive, laugh, exercise, unplug, put your phone on “do not disturb,” meditate, use aromatherapy, listen to relaxing music, take a bath, write in a journal, talk to a friend and give lots of hugs! You can even zone out to the sound of rain falling with the help of a phone app.

“Calm,” which is one of those such apps, has over 17,000 reviews and a five-star rating. You can listen to soothing nature sounds, relax with music, follow along with breathing exercises and learn how to meditate. This app even offers sleep stories to help with falling asleep.

Activities that fall under the category of calm concentration, such as meditation, breathing exercises and exercising, are highly beneficial for stress reduction. Relaxing and focusing may seem like opposites, but they actually work really well together. You don’t have to be completely spaced out to relax, and you also don’t have to have high blood pressure to focus!

Don’t let stress stop you; move through it! Stress is meant to help push you forward—it’s a tool. As Bill Phillips, an American entrepreneur, author and fitness guru, said, “Stress should be a powerful driving force, not an obstacle.”

Oh, the Places You’ll Go: SPB’s International Fair

By Alex Guerra

alex.guerra700@myci.csuci.edu

Ever fancied hopping into a plane and traveling the world? Maybe exploring the culture of Latin America? Or gaze in awe at the Roman Colosseum and learn what life was like back in Ancient Rome? It’s an experience many people dream to take part in—to experience other cultures and to see the world for what it truly is.

The International Fair, which was hosted by CI’s Student Programming Board on Tuesday Nov. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., took place in Aliso Plaza and sought to celebrate the many different cultures found on campus. The fair hosted multiple campus clubs that focused on specific countries to help students learn about the many different cultures represented on campus.

Several tents were set up in the Plaza with tables and chairs underneath. This allowed visitors to sit down, chat or just enjoy the exotic foods that were provided. From Swedish meatballs to empanadas, students were given the opportunity to really explore cuisines from various cultures. There was also water and horchata to go with the food.

Alongside food and beverages, the fair provided a Mariachi Band composed of CI students to play music for everyone, allowing people to get into the rhythm and feel of the fair. There was also an instructor from the karate club Shotokan, a belly dancer and a Banda that performed for the last hour of the event.

Two of the organizations that tabled at the fair were the sororities Kappa Rho Delta and the Latina Leadership Coalition. Each sorority has a member who is currently traveling abroad. Kappa Rho Delta has a student who is in Italy and the Latina Leadership Coalition has a student who is in Spain. Their booths were decorated according to what country their member is traveling abroad in.

Along with the sororities, CI’s International Programs tabled at the fair and offered students a glimpse at the fun of not only studying in another country, but what traveling the world could bring to them. A small booth near the entrance also provided students with a chance to get temporary henna tattoos.

Overall, the International Fair proved to be a great way for students to experience other cultures around the world. It allowed visitors to taste new foods and get an idea of what to expect if they ever decide to travel the world themselves one day.

Ekho’s Eats: Sweet Potato Casserole

By Ivey Mellem

ivey.mellem194@csuci.edu

Start to finish: 35 minutes (about 10 minutes of active time)

Servings: 5

Ingredients

– 3 cups sweet potato, cooked and mashed

– 2 tablespoons softened butter

– ¼ cup brown sugar

– ½ teaspoon vanilla

– ½ teaspoon cinnamon

– 1 cup chopped pecans

– 2 cups mini marshmallows

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large bowl add sweet potato, butter, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon and mash together until smooth. Add pecans and mix until incorporated. Spray a pan with non-stick spray and pour mixture into pan.

Smooth mixture and top with marshmallows. Bake in oven for 25 minutes or until marshmallows are golden brown. Cool before serving.

Tips

– If using whole sweet potatoes: pierce the skin of 4 large sweet potatoes and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 F for about 2 hours, or until sweet potatoes are soft. Let cool, then scrape the orange flesh from the skin into a large bowl and mash before using.

– If using canned sweet potatoes: from a 28-ounce can, drain sweet potato chunks and rinse. Place in a large bowl and mash before using.

Smooth Talk With Doc

By Juletta Pogosian

juletta.pogosian987@myci.csuci.edu

Smooth Talk with Doc was an informative event put together by CI’s Student Government. This event gave students and the Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Wm. Gregory Sawyer, also known as Doc, a chance to share concerns and get feedback on current matters.

The event took place on Oct. 25 in the Student Union Lighthouse Café from 1 to 2 p.m., and free smoothies were provided for the attendees. New and continuing students all came together and brought up questions and suggestions for consideration. Questions ranged from economics to academics and Doc was well equipped to cover all topics knowledgeably for anyone on or off campus.

Parking has been one of many concerns for students, and while all efforts are being made to expand the parking options at CI, the cost is unaffordable for the moment. “I know you’d like to have covered parking, but that’s about $25,000 per slot,” Doc explained when asked about parking expansion.

Some other questions that came up were in regards to nutrition and housing. Some students asked if there could be a wider variety of food on campus, including mobile food carts. Housing remains a concern because just like parking spaces, more ground space would be needed in addition to the funds.

Doc addressed many of these concerns, saying, “We pay into that general revenue, the unfortunate thing is there is just simply not enough money to go around.” He also confirmed that more nutrition options are being considered.

The Lighthouse Café was filled with students at all times during the event. The smoothies were delicious and refreshing and Doc had a sense of humor, which kept everyone engaged. The organized Q&A helped the event to proceed smoothly. Some of the fun questions included the color of his socks, his hobbies and whether the school could have more resting and sleeping areas and accommodations for commuting students.

Other topics, such as wise tips for maintaining a positive attitude in an ever-changing world and bringing in guidance towards a more financially independent future, gave Smooth Talk with Doc a brain stimulating twist. Moreover, some important points were brought up, including the hiring of CI faculty, the possibility of implementing more graduate programs and degrees and the possible use of food stamps on campus.

Doc is also the Free Application for Federal Student Aid representative for all 23 California State University institutions, and with the help of Cindy Derrico, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, he covered some important points regarding Financial Aid deadlines and application tips. In conclusion, Doc left the attendees with some words of wisdom. He reminded everyone of the importance of being aware of our self and our surroundings, and lending a hand when necessary. He also mentioned the importance of stopping hate. A way to do that is by being indifferent to it and spreading love instead.