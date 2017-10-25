Opinion Section from October 24, 2017

Let’s Get Out and Explore

By Kaylin Floyd

As we all know, our lives get pretty busy once we get back to school and start our late-night study sessions. Things can get pretty stressful, especially when it comes to midterms and papers that need to be turned in. But we all need that break to just relax and have a good time and forget about the 20-page paper that’s due next week.

There are so many things you can do on and off campus to take a break from that school life. There is the Recreation Center where you not only can work out, but also participate in clubs and intramural sports like volleyball, basketball, dodgeball, cheer, karate and dance.

Some sports clubs on campus are softball, Frisbee, soccer, lacrosse, flag football and tons more that you can be a part of and compete on the recreation fields every week. We also have clubs like surfing and cycling available on campus.

If you’re not into sports you can go hang out in the game room and play some pool, darts, foosball or catch up on some shows in the TV room or play video games.

If anything, you can also go to one of the main hubs of campus life, the Student Union. You can grab food, coffee, play pool, shuffleboard, air hockey, table tennis or listen to student musicians while you relax. Overall, it’s a casual and fun environment to hang out at on the weekend.

For food on campus, if you ever get tired of the Islands Café and need a change, there’s always Town Center on the eastern side of the CI campus across the bridge from the library. You can relax and hang out with your friends while you enjoy all the dining options like Tortillas Grill and Cantina, Pizza 3.14, Town Center Market (which has a deli and a Freudian Sip) and a restaurant called Dumplings that will soon be opening up and be serving boba tea.

Now, when you just need to totally get off of campus and get some fresh air, there is always the Channel Islands Boating Center which is only 30 minutes away and it includes kayaking, sailing and stand up paddle boarding which are free to all students.

If you’re one who wants to have a good time on a Friday or Saturday night, Brendan’s or The Tavern is the place to go. They have dancing, music, pool tables and a bar for those who are 21 years old and over.

Now if you’re not into the nightlife that is perfectly fine. There are always fun things to do during the day, like visiting the farmers market on the corner of Santa Clara Street and Palm Street in downtown on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you visit Ventura Harbor they have many shops on Main Street for you to purchase souvenirs. They also have the Majestic Ventura Theatre, which is a historic live music venue that presents music concerts, a variety of shows and movie showings.

If you’re into art there is the City of Ventura Municipal Art Collection on Poli Street in Ventura. If you’re interested in doing more than just looking at art you can also partake in a class at the Bells Art Factory located on N. Ventura Avenue. It has over 30 local art studios and they are open on every first Friday from 6-9 p.m.

If you’re the adventurous type, there are plenty of hikes for you to venture out on. You can always visit the Ventura River Parkway which has parks, open space and trails. Some trails that are very popular are the Ventura River Trail and the Los Padres National Forest Ranger Station.

The Ventura River Trail runs from Main Street in Ventura’s historical downtown to Foster Park. Overall, it is 5.5 miles inland. On this trail you can see natural and industrial heritages, such as a wall of sedimentary layers exposed by the Ventura River, as well as active and abandoned industrial sites and an operating oil derrick.

The Los Padres National Forest Ranger Station, located on Ojai Street, also has many free hiking trails to go through. If you want to look over and see a great view, you should visit the Serra Cross Park at Grant Park on Ferro Drive. You get a view of the city, the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands.

Now that you know all the best places to hit up on your down time, the best way to get around Camarillo and Ventura is to bike and enjoy the view! You can rent out bikes at ebikeadventures.com on Kellog Street in Camarillo, ride all day and explore the town!

Why I’m Still in College

By Nick Rada

College. There are a multitude of reasons as to how and why any of us have found ourselves attending it, but whatever those reasons may be, they ultimately amount to one thing: a job. (Unless you’re me and intend on just running away into more school, because who wants to deal with “real life” anyway?) But is that really why any of us want to be here? Jokes aside, I sure don’t. So why am I still here?

It’s an unavoidable question, given the obligatory existential crises that have become quotidian due to being alive during 2017 in The United States, and it has become increasingly difficult—at least for me and anyone I’ve had more than five minutes of dialogue with—to know why we keep on doing the thing.

I’ve always had difficulty finding drive in pursuing something as a means to an end, and I’ve been embittered, as most of contemporary youth has, towards the sentiments of consumerism and working to live so that I can live to work. But again, if college is simply to serve as this means to an end, why am I still here?

To be completely candid, I think that if your goal is to simply obtain a job, then you should not be in college. One’s time would be better spent at a vocational school; yet, unfortunately, a lot of college experiences (on the academic side of things) amount to just that. But that’s kind of silly, to be honest. It’s actually rather detrimental to one’s education to view things as such (thanks sociology/psychology/English/childhood development/literally every study of how humans process life).

But what makes college, college, and not a vocation? What makes an education stand out from all that jazz? Just because one is handed the tools and the know-how does not mean that they are given the when-how or the why-how of these tools. Yes, there is a context of humanity within the content that humanity produces—ironically enough, this is often overlooked. But that’s why we have college.

It is cliché to say that college, and thereby an education, exists to produce “productive members of society.” It is also entirely true. But what this means to the individual and what this can potentially be are two different things. I won’t get into the semantics that is the former (I’ve been told this is an opinion piece, not an essay), but I’ll throw out some thoughts on the latter.

Disclaimer: it’s going to sound cliché.

College has a unique quality of being a place where we are exposed to and encouraged to encounter new people and new perspectives. I mean, the new people thing is kind of unavoidable if one intends to do anything that involves human interaction, for better or for worse. But what I mean by the unique quality of college is that this exposure is encouraged.

One can go to a trade school, and while they may be required to work with others, that does not mean that they have to understand how these other people are; the focus is whatever trade the school teaches. While the same could be argued for college, the structure of the university intrinsically fights that divisiveness. Here is a place that cultivates the understanding of other human beings.

That is what I am here for. I am here to better understand humanity. I am here to better understand you. I am here to better understand myself. What I am here for is an education and, hopefully, not a job, but a career that allows me to help other people through this mess called life. Because living is hard, and all we really have is ourselves and each other.

Donating Blood and Marrow: Small Acts that Make a Big Difference

By Ivey Mellem

In light of the many tragic events that have been happening lately, it’s difficult to find any kind of silver lining. But there is always hope, and there is always a way to lend a hand to those in need.

Recently I found out that Pierce Kelly, the son of some friends of my family, was diagnosed with cancer. Pierce, who was only 22 months old at the time, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

AML is a type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow, and can quickly spread to the blood. If left untreated, this type of cancer can be fatal within months. It is rare when found in someone younger than 40, but treatable through chemotherapy along with blood stem cells or bone marrow transplants.

Fortunately, after spending several months at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a bone marrow match was found for Pierce. The woman who was a match lived in France, halfway across the world from us here in California.

The good news is that the transplant was successful, and Pierce will be coming home soon. While he will need consistent checkups, he is now cancer free. He will be coming home on Saturday, Nov. 4, and a Be The Match drive will be held at California Lutheran University in the Aquatics Parking Lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate and also raise awareness.

Motivated by finding a match for their son, Pierce’s parents have been encouraging others to sign up as bone marrow donors. I signed up once I found out because I wanted to help in any way that I could, and I would like to encourage all of you to sign up as well.

All you have to do to be a donor is go to the Be The Match website at https://bethematch.org and apply. After entering your information, the company will send you a small kit with cotton swabs to get a DNA sample, and once you send the kit back they will enter you into the registry. It’s that simple.

And then…you wait. Maybe you will be matched with someone soon or far in the future, or maybe you will never be matched at all. But now you’re in the registry, so if someone with DNA similar to yours needs blood stem cells or bone marrow, you can be there to give it to them.

If you don’t want to wait to be matched as a bone marrow donor, then you can always go out and donate blood. You can donate whole blood every eight weeks, platelets every seven days and Power Red (double red cells) every four months.

Here at CI we have clubs for both the Red Cross and the Be The Match registry, and they host blood drives as well as sign-ups for becoming a marrow donor. To learn more about these clubs, you can find them on CI Sync or you can contact their president, Alysha Payne, at alysha.payne471@myci.csuci.edu.

If you have the time, sign up as a bone marrow donor and go out and donate blood as often as you can. In times like these, such contributions may seem like drops in the bucket, but you never know how one small act can change someone’s world.

Only for the Articles: Remembering Hugh Hefner

By Zach Boetto

Art. Taste. Style. Wealth. Lifestyle. Voyeurism. Playboy.

We will all remember Hugh Hefner’s life differently.

When Hefner died on Sept. 27 at the age of 91, it spawned an array of nostalgic feelings and ideals of people who grew up in the time of the Playboy Enterprises. However, Hefner’s life was more than the popularity of Playboy, the Playboy Philosophy, the interviews, festivals and television shows.

It is nearly impossible to discuss Playboy without considering the exploitation of women and the controversial steps Hefner took to create his legacy, but Hefner’s life was also bigger than the objectification of women.

The life and influence of Hugh Hefner will be remembered for his significant social and cultural movements that advocated free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

Hugh Hefner was one of the first social entrepreneurs. Soon after he created Playboy magazine, he wrote the Playboy Philosophy to articulate the social goals for his new company. In 18 installments, Hefner described the guiding principles of his editorial and personal points-of-view.

In 1964, Hefner created the Hugh M. Hefner (HMH) Foundation inspired by civil liberties, first amendment rights and sex and drug policies.

Today, the Playboy Philosophy serves as the basis for the HMH Foundation and while times have changed since the original publishing, the sentiment described in the credo about our society, its morals and the desire to see progressive values succeed are as relevant as ever.

With an $8,000 investment and a dream, Hefner sold around 54,000 copies of Playboy’s first issue in 1953 that contained the nudes of the global celebrity, Marilyn Monroe. By 1971, the magazine was selling seven million copies a month.

When you see the iconic Playboy rabbit head logo on hats and shirts around the world today it is a memory of what once was.

Hefner made significant contributions to schools in Los Angeles and the city of Hollywood, leading a project to reconstruct the Hollywood sign in 1980 and later in 2010 to preserve the land where the sign resides.

Hefner has been the subject of numerous awards for his contributions to media, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There’s no denying that Hefner gave hundreds and even thousands of men and women the opportunity to obtain fame in the film industry. His idea to select women from around the world to come to Los Angeles and Chicago to model for the chance to be included in Playboy and live in the iconic Playboy Mansion did just that.

“Apart from the White House, there’s probably not a more storied home in the world than the Playboy Mansion,” said Sandy Cohen, a writer for the Associated Press.

One of the most iconic of the women who lived in the Playboy Mansion, Holly Madison, went on to write a tell-all book in 2015 titled “Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.” It soon became a New York Times bestselling memoir about her perspective from inside the mansion and life with Hefner.

Born in Chicago in 1926, Hefner attended the University of Illinois at Urban-Champaign. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and spending a semester in graduate school, he worked for Esquire before launching Playboy.

Whether you were a fan of the Playboy movement or opposed the ideals of the man behind a magazine that placed photos and centerfold spreads of naked women within articles written by extraordinary writers, you can’t deny the success of the enterprise.

Hefner served as the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief until he passed away. Playboy Enterprises said in a statement that Hefner “peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

He left behind a wife, Crystal Harris, and four kids, Christie, David, Marston and Cooper Hefner, who is now Chief Creative Officer of Playboy.

Halloween: Scares, Horror and Costumes

By Sarina Galindo

The 31st of Oct. is a day of horror, costumes and tricks. This is the day where many dress to impress or to scare the living daylights out of others. I personally love Halloween because of the dressing up; from when I was a baby to about my preteen years, I would dress as the cutesy characters, but as I got older, scary was where it was at.

Halloween is when many people will put all their time into either their costumes or their haunted houses. This is a time to live as a fantasy, horror or comedic character, to be the princess you always wanted to be or a zombie walking through cemeteries.

My personal favorite costume I’ve put time into is between a Dia De Los Muertos skeleton or Wednesday from The Addams Family. Feeling like a part of the culture with the Dia De Los Muertos skeleton and the comedy behind Wednesday Addams was my favorite part.

Seeing all the costumes people wear is the best, and seeing the time and resources they put into them is amazing. There are times where it is shocking to see how far they go to capture the essence of the character. Quite amazing!

As the saying goes, “Trick or Treat!” You either choose to give a treat or you will suffer the consequences of the trick. Everyone at one time or another chose between the two, but many took the option for the treat, for obvious reasons. Nonetheless, Halloween has many going through the roof with their haunted houses to scare the bejeebers out of people.

If they don’t scare people with a haunted house, then they will pull pranks and tricks. Even then, the only way to really trick and scare someone is to have done your research on them, to truly understand their fears and practically use it against them. People go in depth with their tricks and haunted houses to truly scare others, but of course they try not to go too far. After all, Halloween might be full of scares, but it is also a holiday where you can have fun.

The only way to have the scariest yet enjoyable Halloween is to go with family or friends you can trust that will make the best out of the day instead of making it a day you never want to remember. I hope you all have the scariest, creepiest and most memorable Halloween. Boo!

Ekho’s Eats: Cheesy Chicken Chowder

By Ivey Mellem

Start to finish: 30 minutes (about 20 minutes of active time)

Servings: 4

Ingredients

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– ½ an onion, finely diced

– 2 small carrots, peeled and diced

– 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

– 1 ½ cups chicken broth

– 1 cup milk

– 1 russet potato, peeled and cubed

– 1 cup cooked chicken, either shredded or cubed

– 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

– Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In a medium pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 3-4 minutes.

Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in chicken broth and milk and, whisking constantly, cook until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in potatoes.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 12-15 minutes. Stir in chicken and cheese, a handful at a time, until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper as preferred. If the chowder is too thick, add more milk to thin it out. Serve immediately.

Students Recharge at the Rec Center

By Zach Boetto

Getting involved at the Recreation Center is a healthy way to stay active and meet friends.

You don’t have to be committed to an intramural squad to get competitive or stay fit. The Open-Recreation/Informal Recreation program offers a variety of athletic opportunities to compete with the community around campus.

“We have something going on almost every day and it’s a great place to get healthy, stay fit, meet new people and create a lifelong lifestyle,” said Rudy Ordonez, the Campus Recreation Facilities and Logistics Student Lead.

The Recreation Center is located in Arroyo Hall on the south part of campus, and is free for students to utilize.

Every Tuesday the Campus Recreation offers a Sculpt Yoga class at 8:30 a.m. and a Zumba class every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

“We also have Lorena Gonzalez and Noel DeVerges teaching Zumba Monday through Thursday at 6:15 p.m.,” Ordonez said. “We’re all student oriented so the students teach the classes. It’s a fun place to be, it’s a great atmosphere, (and) there is always new stuff going on.”

To utilize the recreation center’s courts, dance floors or meeting rooms for your own purpose, you can fill out a request on the campus recreation website.

If you aren’t into competition, you can hit the health and fitness component of the campus recreation where they provide opportunities to develop endurance, strength and flexibility.

The endurance amenities include treadmills, climbers and cycles, while the strength amenities include free-weight benches, dumbbells, Olympic plates, a power cage, a cable crossover and Cybex stations.

“We also have a boating center that is off campus that has kayak classes, paddleboard classes, windsurfing and sailing, so it’s all something new for you to learn,” Ordonez said.

Through the campus rec there are a variety of outdoor activities that you can participate in, including camping, kayaking and hiking activities offered off campus that are free with your tuition.

Remember, your campus recreation membership is free. Also, if you don’t have equipment, like a ball for soccer, you can check it out in the recreation center with your campus I.D.

“It’s a great place to get healthy, stay fit, meet new people and create a lifelong lifestyle,” Ordonez said.