Predictions for Pisces season

By Breannah Ortiz

Happy Pisces season, Dolphins! Pisces is a water element and the final astrological sign of the zodiac chart. Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune and is represented by the fish. Pisces are known to be very sympathetic towards others and are the most emotionally aware. Caring and compassionate, Pisces will do anything for the people they care about in their lives. They are also known to be one of the most creative and imaginative of the zodiacs. Pisces season affects each sign differently, but it is important to let that creative and spiritual part of yourself flow this season! All information provided here is taken from “Horoscope Today” on Spotify, “Forever Conscious” and Womenandhome.com.

Find your horoscope for this Pisces season by clicking on your sign here:

Aries: This season Aries, focus your intentions on the things that you love. Whether that be personal relationships, your career, self-love or setting intentions on the things that you love. While it is the season to love, it is also the season to let go. Let go of things that no longer serve you, out with the old and in with the new. This season, set intentions and act on the things you love, and take the initiative on letting go of what no longer serves you.

Taurus: Taurus, you may have experienced a lot of changes these last few months. You could also be experiencing some change right now. This season, with all this change, focus on your relationships, community and the people you surround yourself with. Sometimes change can be a good thing – it may seem hard at first, but you will look back on this and realize that it was the push you needed to better yourself. Let yourself feel and heal this Pisces season.

Gemini: This season Gemini, it is time to work on those projects you may have put away a few months ago. If this passion project was in relation to your career, definitely pick it back up. In addition to this, it is time to reflect on your relationship with everyone and set some healthy boundaries and intentions. The people you surround yourself with are going to help you become a better person. Who is worth your time and energy? It is time for you to decide this season.

Cancer: This season Cancer, you are meant to focus on yourself and have some self-care time. Set intentions and manifestations on what you want to see within the coming months and years for yourself. Do not be afraid to speak up for what you want and what you believe in. Keep an open mind and let things flow this season. Whatever is meant for you will come to you. Take a deep breath and relax.

Leo: This season Leo, you are encouraged to go out and put yourself out there. Meet some new people, make some new friends and make some connections in your work life. This season the spotlight will be on you, so embrace your authenticity and let your light shine this season! You may also learn some new things about yourself and what you want for both you and your relationships in the future.

Virgo: This season Virgo, you may have focused your attention on your career and school life. And while that is awesome, Pisces season encourages you to take a step back and take care of yourself. One of the first steps in taking care of yourself this season is letting go of old patterns in order to better yourself and your life. Get in touch with yourself and figure out what kind of person you want to be this year.

Libra: This season Libra, you are encouraged to start a new project of some kind. Whether it be a passion project or a project relating to your career, getting started now will benefit you down the line. Work your schedule around the projects that make you happy and give you that spark of inspiration. Surround yourself with energy that makes you feel accomplished. Whether it be a project relating to school or just a hobby, let your creative juices out and let it flow naturally.

Scorpio: This season Scorpio, if you set some new year’s resolutions but have not really stuck to them, you are encouraged to go back and continue those goals. With these healthy new habits, you could get a boost of motivation to get you back on track. Try not to be too harsh on yourself because you have not stuck to a routine. It is okay to start the next day. This season is all about self-love and growth. You are human.

Sagittarius: : This season, Sagittarius, you are encouraged to focus on your career and the goals you want to achieve with this career. Release old work habits and procrastination habits in order to see positive change within your career life. Keeping yourself busy and organized will keep you motivated and positive when working! Balance your energies and keep a healthy mindset both inside and outside the office.

Capricorn: This season Capricorn, you are encouraged to surround yourself with people and things that make you happy. These last few seasons, it has been a lot of rise and grind for you. Now is the time to take a step back and relax. If you have been debating on starting a new hobby, watching a new show or just doing something out of your comfort zone, you are encouraged to do that this season. Let your imagination flow and go crazy.

Aquarius: This season Aquarius, while it may be in the dreamy sign of Pisces, you are encouraged to focus on your career and what you want for yourself. Communicate the changes you want to see in your environment and let your ideas run wild this season. It is okay to speak up about what you want and what you want to see in your life. Do not let anyone make you feel any less because of it. It is okay to let people and things go, do not be afraid to let go and change.

Pisces: Happy Pisces season to my fellow Pisces! This season Pisces, we are encouraged to dedicate some time to self-care and pamper ourselves. Celebrate yourself and take care of yourself this season. We are also encouraged to put ourselves out there and meet new people. Make some new friends and connections that will last us for years to come. This is our birthday season! Live authentically and do what makes you happy. Be creative and have fun.

Remember that Pisces season can affect each sign differently. Mystical Pisces are creative, dreamy and imaginative. Let your imagination fly this season and do not be afraid to step out of the box. Whether it be with meeting new people, passion projects or self-love. Love and nurture yourself and be emotionally aware of the things around you. It is okay to feel and heal, it makes us human. As a Pisces, I will be treating myself this season. You should do the same! Treat yourself like the royalty that you are! Live authentically and do what makes you happy.