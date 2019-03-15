Recipes that just take two

By Annie Kuzmanovic

As a college student, do you wonder how to eat a homemade meal or snack every once in a while when you only have so much time and money? Well, worry no more! Two – ingredient recipes do exist, and here are four intriguing ones to try.

Provided by blogilates.com:

– Oatmeal Cookie: For a single, large cookie, mash 1 banana with 1 cup of dry oats. Throw in whatever else you would like to go in your cookie (chocolate chips, berries, honey, etc.), but the first two ingredients are all you really need to make this healthy miracle cookie. Spoon the batter onto a cookie sheet and bake at 350 F for 15 – 20 minutes. Voila! Magic cookie!

– Banana Pancakes: Another easy, banana recipe! It simply takes 1 banana and 2 eggs. Whip or mix them, and fry your pancakes on a greased skillet as you would any other pancake recipe. The texture is not as heavy as a normal pancake, but this recipe is cleaner, healthier and gluten­ free. Enjoy!

Provided by allrecipes.com:

– Pizza Crust: If you are trying to eat cheap and clean, this homemade pizza crust is the way to go. All you need is 1½ cups of self – rising flour (and a little more for kneading) and 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt. Mix the ingredients together in a bow, and then take your dough to a surface coated in self – rising flour. Knead the dough and add flour until it is no longer sticky. Grease a pan with cooking spray and spread out the dough across the pan. Michele Pierce, the provider of the recipe, suggests brushing the top of the dough with olive oil before packing it with your go-to pizza toppings. Bake at 260 F (so the bottom does not burn) until golden brown.

– Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream: Can you guess what the ingredients are? You will need 4 ripe bananas cut into 1 – inch slices and ¼ cup of peanut butter (make it creamy rather than chunky). Place banana slices on a baking sheet and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. Put them in a food processor until finely chopped, and then add the peanut butter and blend until thick and creamy.

Ta-da! Your very own homemade ice cream! You can throw whatever else you would like on top or inside, whatever you think goes with ice cream. Be creative!

These recipes are simple, painless and healthy. Also, they are not expensive or time consuming. They are the perfect gateway recipes if you are just getting started in the kitchen, learning to cook meals you can enjoy and be proud of.