Taurus season tidings

By Breannah Ortiz

Happy Taurus season, Dolphins! Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac and is an earth element. Ruled by the planet Venus, Taurus is a down-to-earth sign and is known to be loyal and reliable. When it comes to Taurus, an important trait of the sign is their self-worth. Tauruses are go-getters and are determined to achieve their goals and desires. Taurus season began on April 20 and goes all the way until May 21. Overlapping with the Mercury retrograde beginning on April 21 and ending May 14, this season will affect each sign differently. One of the characteristics for this sign and season is to be levelheaded while also being determined to achieve your goals. All the information provided here is taken from “Horoscope Today”on Spotify, “Forever Conscious” and Womenandhome.com.

Find your horoscope for this Pisces season by clicking on your sign here:

Aries: This season, Aries, you might have some trouble communicating, especially with the retrograde approaching. There might be occurrences where you may lose your temper, but do not let this stop you from achieving your goals this season. While the retrograde may bring communication issues, one of the important things to remember is that it is okay to let go of things or people that no longer serve you. Take a look at what is troubling you or making you feel these emotions of anger and frustration. At the end of the day, change is a part of life.

Taurus: Happy birthday, Taurus! This season, you are encouraged to put your best foot forward and be your most authentic self. Put yourself out there and charge your social battery this season, whether that be hanging out with friends, going to a party or spending time with family! It is your season, so celebrate it. Since the Mercury retrograde will be entering your sign, the effects of the retrograde may feel extra intense. You may be reflecting on the past and previous interactions. Even though you cannot go back and change the past, you can learn from it and move forward.

Gemini: This season, Gemini, you are encouraged to participate in some self-care. You have been working extremely hard these last few seasons and now it is time to take a step back and take care of yourself. The Mercury retrograde that is approaching encourages you to reflect and let go of experiences and people. This release could be a form of self-care for yourself. This release can be a turning point for you and shed light on what you want in life. Focus on your priorities and separate the things in your life that serve you and no longer serve you.

Cancer: This season, Cancer, you will definitely be doing a lot of reflecting and learning. It is okay to be in your feels and you are encouraged to release and let go what no longer serves you. While it may be hard sometimes, remember to keep yourself grounded. Everything happens for a reason. See what you can do to change up your daily routine as well. Try not to take on too much and overwhelm yourself. While it is important to have drive and motivation, it is also important to take care of yourself during the chaos.

Leo: This season, Leo, you are encouraged to put time and effort into your career and networking skills. This season you may meet some people that will enhance your work life and push you to find the career you have been dreaming of. With this, however, there will be an energy of impatience and aggressiveness because of the retrograde. If you are patient, things will come to you when you least expect it. Remember what it is exactly you are fighting for – there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Virgo: This season, Virgo, it is time to relax and let all of your hard work unfold around you. During these last few seasons, you have been working long and hard to achieve your goals. Now all your hard work is blooming and all you have to do is sit back and relax. During this downtime, try engaging in a new hobby or learning something new that you have been wanting to get to for a while. It is really emphasized this season to focus on yourself and relax. Reflect on how hard you have worked and let go of things that no longer served you during that time.

Libra: This season, Libra, you are encouraged to focus on your social circles and be more sociable. In addition to this, there may be an abundance in your finances and relationships. In order to achieve this, you might need to communicate your needs and wants with the people in your life. Pay attention to your desires this season and express them. Set those boundaries and be clear with those around you about what you want. If they do not understand, it is time to release what no longer serves you.

Scorpio: This season, Scorpio, reflect on all you have done these last few seasons and focus your attention on your transformation. It is time to let go of bad habits and step into your new routine and lifestyle. With transformation comes communication, so allow yourself to be more vulnerable and keep an open mind about different topics and discussions. Some conversations may be hard, but they are important conversations to have regardless of subject or person. If it matters to you, it is a priority.

Sagittarius: This season, Sagittarius, while your career may be important to you and your life, do not let it consume you to the point where you stress and have a breakdown. Finding that balance between work and personal relationships is vital this Taurus season. Continue working hard like you have been these last few seasons but remember to take breaks and take a step back and engage in some self-care. Set some intentions and step out of your comfort zone, you may find yourself being more engaged and sociable if you step out of the box.

Capricorn: This season, Capricorn, it may have been tough for you these last few months. Whether it be career or relationships, you are encouraged to express yourself through journaling, meditation or a passion project. With the retrograde, tensions may arise and feelings may get scrambled. Make sure you communicate how you feel and express your needs and wants. While it may get chaotic, remember to stay levelheaded. Release those frustrations with hobbies, journaling, meditation and some physical activities.

Aquarius: This season, Aquarius, you are encouraged to have a heart-to-heart with friends and family. While it is important to take care of yourself and transform yourself, it is not a bad thing to ask for some help along the way. Friends and family can teach you things about yourself and what you want in life. Do not be afraid to be your most authentic and vulnerable self, it could benefit you in the long run if you express yourself. Do not be afraid to release and let go this season. It will all work out in the end.

Pisces:

This season, Pisces, you are encouraged to focus on your mental health and prioritize your energy and well-being. It is okay to be sensitive and emotional at times, it is what makes us human. Take some time to focus on your mental health by going out into nature or spending some time with friends and family. You cannot put your best foot forward if you are not your best self. Prioritizing your mental health will be beneficial to you and remind yourself to stay grounded, especially with the retrograde approaching.

With Taurus season here and with the Mercury retrograde approaching, things might get confusing and overwhelming. It is important to remind yourself that at the end of the day, everything will be okay. Deep breaths in and out. Prioritize stabilizing yourself and your emotions this season. Let go of what no longer serves you and move forward with a positive attitude. Keep yourself levelheaded and determined like the earthly Taurus would!