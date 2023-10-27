The CI View’s Top Ten Halloween Movie Picks

By Ryanne Slagiel and Aileen Lawrence

Picking out a movie to watch for Halloween can be hard, especially if you are not fond of paying for expensive streaming services. Luckily, John Spoor Broome Library’s services provide access to a couple video streaming services, like Kanopy and Swank Digital Campus, that are completely free for CI students to use. We have taken out some of the decision making and picked out ten movies and short films on Swank Digital Campus and Kanopy to get you in the Halloween Spirit!

Full Length Films:

Count Dracula (1970)

A cult classic film, Jesús Franco’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” is largely regarded as the most faithful adaptation. This film follows a man as he discovers four vampires and is held captive in the home. Creepy and chilling, this film is sure to get you geared up for the Halloween Spirit (and maybe inspire your costume)!

Monsters Among Us: The Walking Dead (2015)

An episode of a documentary series, “Monsters Among Us: The Walking Dead” focuses on the undead and the history of the monsters in media. It is a riveting, informative watch!

Carrie (1976)

This supernatural horror based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name stars Carrie White, a shut in 16-year-old girl who is the laughingstock of her high school. Between religious trauma, PMS and constant taunting, Carrie finally breaks. Covered in pig blood at the prom, Carrie is determined to take revenge on all those who mocked her by using her deadly telekinetic powers.

Videodrome (1983)

A cult classic Canadian science fiction horror co-staring Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie. “Videodrome” follows Max Renn, the CEO of a small TV station. Max stumbles upon an unknown broadcast of snuff films which he wants to air on his network. Throughout his search to find the people responsible for these telecasts, his obsession with the films grows. “Videodrome” is lightyears ahead of its time as it analyzes the deep web, our connection – or addiction to cell phones and the seduction of dependency. If you’re looking for a more ‘underground’ spooky film to show your pretentious film friends and an excuse to watch Debbie Harry’s acting – this is the one.

Cat People (1942)

One of the most secretly influential films in the horror genre, “Cat People” not only inspired future horror editing but also is one of the best representations of using the horror genre to discuss societal taboos – like ignoring the pain women have until it is too late – while being one of the greatest black and white films created. It tells the story of a Serbian fashion designer, Irena and her husband, Oliver as he pressures her to consummate the marriage. Irena is hesitant and fearful as she believes she will turn into a panther if they do. After watching her husband fall in love with his assistant, Irena tells Oliver she is no longer afraid. Unfortunately, it is too late, and Oliver may just realize Irena was telling the truth all along.

The Babadook

Known as the Netflix promoted LGBTQIA+ film that rocked the nation, “The Babadook” is not just a meme but a psychological drama that utilizes the horror genre to tell the story of a mother struggling with her husband’s death all while battling her son’s fear of a monster in the house. Soon she discovers a sinister presence stalking their home.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Not one for scary horror? Well “Little Shop of Horrors” is one of the most iconic campy comedic musical horror films, dare I say, of all time. A star-studded cast showing Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Jim Belush and Bill Murray alongside the “Greek chorus” of The Crystals, The Ronettes and The Chiffons at their very best. Seymour is a nerdy orphan working at a flower shop in Skid Row who has an undying crush on his co-worker Audrey. One day Seymour discovers a mysterious unidentified plant which he names Audrey II. He quickly finds out that the plant has a craving for blood and an incredible singing voice.

Short Films:

Madame Tutli Putli (2007)

Shot entirely in claymation, “Madame Tutli Putli” is about a woman haunted by her past, attempting to escape on a train. As she rides on, accompanied by both kind and antagonistic passengers, she realizes that there is something off; and she is the only one who realizes it. This short film was beautifully made, and you can really see all the details in everything; a blessing and a curse, as it made me nauseous at points. “Madame Tutli Putli” contains no dialogue and is a great film to watch if you want to put your full focus on something eerie.

Less Than Human (2017)

“Less Than Human” is my personal favorite out of this list. This short film features a fearful reporter, a stoic cameraman and two cured zombies in a quarantine facility. The audiences watch them have very human interactions all while terrifying the two humans they are interacting with. This film could be an important social commentary or a silly animation about zombies; it is up to your own interpretation.

Granny O’Grimm’s Sleeping Beauty (2008)

This film puts a funny spin on a classic story that we all know. Told as a bedtime story to a reluctant grandchild, audiences realize quickly that Granny O’Grimm seems to have some unresolved anger towards young “fairies.” Short and sweet, this is a great film to watch if you want a quick laugh; do not depend on it being child-friendly, though.