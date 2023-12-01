Thriving Through Finals

By Miriam Packard

As we approach the conclusion of this semester, the air is thick with anticipation and the scent of freshly brewed coffee (confession: I am currently fueled by caffeine). Amidst the cozy vibes and early holiday decorations, we encounter the less festive yet equally crucial aspect of the fall semester: finals. While midterms may have been a trial run, finals are the main event, and it’s time to level up our strategies for success.

Prioritize Self-Care

As we dive into the intensive study sessions, it’s essential to remember that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity. Ensure you schedule regular breaks, prioritize sufficient sleep, and maintain a balanced diet. Taking care of your physical and emotional well-being will keep your mind sharp and focused, making the challenge of finals more manageable.



Stay Organized

Craft a comprehensive study schedule that allows for dedicated time for each subject and strategic breaks. Utilize tools such as planners or digital apps to track deadlines and assignments. Staying organized will help alleviate the overwhelming feeling that often accompanies the final exam season.

Break Tasks into Smaller Steps

Make the colossal task of studying more approachable by breaking it down into manageable chunks. Concentrate on one task at a time, celebrating each achievement along the way. This approach not only eases the studying process but also boosts confidence as you make progress.



Set Realistic Goals

Avoid setting yourself up for failure by pursuing perfection. Establish achievable goals for your final exams and understand that setbacks are an integral part of the learning process. Embrace the challenges as opportunities for growth.

Practice Mindfulness

Incorporate daily mindfulness or meditation practices into your routine. These techniques can significantly reduce stress, enhance focus, and contribute to overall well-being. Consider using apps like Headspace or Calm to guide you through mindfulness exercises.



Stay Active

Combat stress with the powerful tool of exercise. Even a brief walk or a quick workout during study breaks can elevate your mood and clear your mind. Make physical activity a priority to maintain balance during the demanding final exam period.

Connect with Others

Don’t face finals in isolation. Reach out to friends and classmates for support. Share your concerns and consider studying together when possible. Social connections provide valuable emotional support during the high-pressure finals period.

Practice Self-Compassion

Extend kindness to yourself during the challenges of finals. Understand that it’s acceptable to make mistakes or encounter difficulties. Treat yourself with the same compassion and understanding you would offer a friend facing similar struggles.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Foods

Ensure proper hydration and a well-balanced diet to sustain energy levels and cognitive function. Steer clear of excessive caffeine and sugar, as they can lead to crashes and heightened anxiety, hindering your ability to perform at your best.

Visualize Success

Tap into the power of visualization to boost confidence. Close your eyes, envision yourself excelling in your exams, and embrace the sense of accomplishment. Positive thinking can be a potent motivator as you approach the final hurdle of the semester.

Seek Help When Needed

If the weight of finals becomes overwhelming, don’t hesitate to seek assistance from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). They offer a range of support, including a mental health peer program, group counseling, and 24/7 crisis phone counseling. Visit CAPS Services or head to Bell Tower East 1867 for more information.

In conclusion, the final exam season may present its challenges, but with the right habits and strategies, you can not only survive but thrive. Remember to prioritize your well-being, maintain organizational discipline, seek support when necessary, and practice self-compassion. By incorporating these tips into your routine, you’ll not only navigate finals successfully but find yourself thriving straight through to the end of the semester.