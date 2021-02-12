Valentine’s Day date ideas fit for a pandemic

By Destiny Caster

Valentine’s Day is almost here. Love is in the air! However, this year, it is a bit different. Pre-Covid, the day would have been spent going to a nice, romantic dinner, maybe going out to watch a movie at the theatres or taking salsa dancing lessons. Amidst the pandemic, many of us will spend the day at home, socially distanced. That is not a bad thing though! This is a great opportunity to turn your favorite Valentine’s Day traditions into an at-home edition. I am going to share some classic, at-home Valentine’s Day activities you can do with your significant other or friends!

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

Make A Playlist And Share It With Each Other

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

Break out that old boombox and listen to some jams. Create a playlist for that special someone filled with songs that remind you of your relationship. Add some “High School Musical” songs, old school R&B or romantic slow songs. Make it fun, make it romantic, make it unique to the both of you. Throw in some slow songs to dance to or maybe some songs you can rock out to. Music always brings people together, and you can easily use this playlist as background music for any of these wonderful Valentine’s Day activities.

Sunday Breakfast/Brunch

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

This may not be “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” but this can be breakfast at home, Valentine’s Day edition. There are so many sweet and savory recipes that you can make for a wonderful breakfast or brunch. You can never go wrong with a sweet French toast recipe, which you can find at https://www.justonecookbook.com/french-toast/. Pairing your French toast with some fresh fruit and a nice cup of coffee will make the morning perfect with your sweetheart. This can also be a great opportunity to make the morning even more special by opting to do breakfast in bed with your significant other.

Blanket Fort

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

It is time to bring back an old favorite by building a blanket fort and releasing your inner child! Almost any surface can be used to build a blanket fort. Virtually any furniture, such as a desk or table, will work. The most essential items you will need are pillows and blankets for this fort of wonder and magic. Once the fort has been completed, there are so many activities to do inside. You can take a nap, read your favorite novel or take goofy pictures.

Indoor Picnic

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

Lay down a blanket and bring out the picnic basket! There are many ways to make a room fit for an indoor picnic. You can set the mood with fairy lights or candles to give the room a serene and warm feeling. Making a charcuterie board can be a really easy and fun way to incorporate your favorite snacks all in one. The board can be filled with tasty fruits, cheeses, sliced meats, crackers and bread. If you want to get extra fancy you can bring out nice glasses and pour some sparkling cider, or for those of you who can, indulge with a bottle of champagne.

Hiking or Taking a Walk on the Beach

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

Take a spontaneous hike on your favorite trail or walk along the beach and be immersed in nature. This is one of the few lovely options to have a socially distanced experience outside with your beau. Bring a picnic blanket and a basket full of treats: you are going to want some food while looking at the beautiful views. This is also another great opportunity to whip out that camera of yours and take pictures of the glorious view in front of you. Do not forget the sunblock!

Cook Dinner Together

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

If you have not noticed, food is a common tradition with most holidays. Even though we can’t go out to that fancy restaurant for a nice dinner in the candlelight, this is an opportunity to bring it to your table. How about a simple spaghetti and meatballs dinner to recreate “Lady and the Tramp?” Or maybe, a nice hot bowl of ramen soup instead. Whether it be in real life or on Zoom, cooking can be a fun, interactive way to spend your evening.

Game Night

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

If you’re Zooming with your pals or significant other, there are a plethora of games that you can play. Want classic games but online? There’s online Monopoly, the Game of Life, Uno and even the slow burn game of chess if you are interested! How about competitive Zoom games? Charades and Pictionary are classic but hilarious games that make the night more exciting. Want to get to know someone more? We’re Not Really Strangers and Cards Against Humanity are two games guaranteed to make you laugh and learn more about a person. And of course, there is the ever-exciting online game of Minecraft where you can build structures and mine blocks. Minecraft date, anyone?

Dessert

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

You cannot celebrate the day of love without something sweet! A box of chocolates is nice and all, but what about making your own desserts? There are so many tasty treats out there that are fun to make. Of course, anything with chocolate is going to be good. Chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate chip cookies or chocoflan, there are so many to choose from! If you are not into chocolate or super sweet desserts, mochi, a simple bowl of fruit and whipped cream or a nice scoop of sorbet may do it for you. Whatever your treat may be, sharing it with those you love will make the day sweeter than ever.

Go to the Drive-in Movies

We are bringing back this classic. Since we cannot watch movies in the theaters anymore, drive-ins have come back, and hopefully, they are here to stay. Make sure to bring some blankets and snacks. Pop open the trunk of your car, lay back and watch a film on the big screen. Need I say more?

At-Home Spa Time

Graphic by Destiny Caster & Alexis Gonsalves

Donning a face mask and taking funny photos with your significant other is a fine way to make memories together. Drawing a nice warm bubble bath with scented candles and a glass of sparkling water or wine (if you are of age) sounds good after a long heartfelt day. Maybe add some bath salts or a sweet-smelling bath bomb. Play some of your favorite relaxing tunes (mellow jazz is always good) to set the mood.

Whether you are celebrating the day of love with your gals, pals or partner, these ideas are fun both on Zoom and in person! Spending the day with the people you care about is always fun and a great way to create new memories, even if it is not on Valentine’s Day! Have fun out there and stay safe.