What can Scorpio season mean to you?

By Isabelle Oroc

Astrology’s increasing popularity is evident on social media and often in our everyday lives. The most common terms you hear in relation to astrology are likely the 12 astrological sun signs, horoscope readings, love predictions and mercury retrograde, to name a few. But what exactly is astrology? Read on to learn more about astrology, including how astrology coincides with personality traits, more information about the zodiac sign Scorpio and how to use Scorpio season to your advantage.

The most basic definition of astrology is the idea that the stars and planets influence our lives. People use astrology to decipher patterns that can help explain personalities, relationships and life cycles. Thousands of articles based on astrological transits are available online providing advice on anything happening in your life or to tell you what to expect next.

The name Scorpio derives from the constellation Scorpius, which is visible in the night sky as a scorpion-shaped outline of stars. It is one of the 12 zodiacal constellations and is associated with multiple legends, the most famous being the Greek myth of Orion, the hunter, being stung by Scorpius. The scorpion gives the zodiac of Scorpio its characteristics of intensity, strength and protectiveness.

Astrology emphasizes the traditional four elements—earth, air, fire and water—to assign traits to zodiac energy. Scorpio is a water sign, and the element of water is naturally associated with being emotional and sensitive. Characteristics may change depending on who you consult, but in general, being a Scorpio can mean that you are highly intuitive and feel emotions very intensely, basing actions on emotion rather than logic.

Each sign is given a modality that describes how each sign directs their energy. There are three types of modalities given to zodiac signs: fixed, cardinal and mutable. Scorpio is a fixed sign, which means that people with this sign can be resistant to change, have great willpower and be stubborn.

Each zodiac sign has a planetary ruler. Scorpio’s planetary rulers are Mars in traditional astrology and Pluto in modern astrology. Each planet represents qualities and aspects of our lives in astrology. Mars, the planet of action, gives Scorpio its fiery ambition. Pluto, the planet of regeneration, provides Scorpio with mysterious and transformational qualities.

Specific insights on Scorpio and Scorpio season can be read below.

Date Range: Oct. 23 to Nov. 22

Traits: loyal, strong, private, honest, curious, empathetic, determined, resourceful, hardworking, independent

Even if you are not a Scorpio, you can still harness the power of the scorpion this Scorpio season. Here is how:

Transform your mindsets and habits

Revamp your home and space

Start new practices, such as: Self-reflection, Meditation, Commitment to hobbies, and Grounding exercises

Communicate and build deeper emotional relationships

Get involved with campus affairs and clubs to make connections

Release yourself from any energy or situations that do not serve your wellbeing

Regardless of your zodiac sign, anyone can stand to benefit from taking a chance on new habits or intentions. Try taking these steps to make the most of Scorpio season’s transformational energy and revitalize your routines.