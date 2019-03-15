Women charge forward

By Jazzminn Morecraft

In 1987, March was declared to be National Women’s History Month. This came about from a week-long celebration that a school district held in Sonoma, California. According to the National Women’s History Alliance, ”As recently as the 1970s, women’s history was virtually an unknown topic in the K-12 curriculum or in general public consciousness. To address this situation, the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County (California) Commission on the Status of Women initiated a ”Women’s History Week” celebration for 1978.”

There are examples of women all over making strides, independently or organizationally, to empower women. Cis very own president, Ericka Beck, is female. “The majority of the presidencies on our 23 campuses are held by women in 2019,” said Beck.

Overall, 68 percent of students at CI are female. “Our entire campus community is singularly dedicated to serving a historically underserved student population, including women, and I firmly believe that our student will become the leader’s society needs to realize a more just and equitable future for us all,” said Beck.

Looking back at the past year, women have done some amazing things nationally as well.

First, women stood up to sexual assault, with everything from the continuation of the #MeToo movement to the prosecution of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison, according to NBC News.

This past year has also been a record-breaking year for women in politics. According to catalyst.org, ”As of 2019, women occupy 127 (23.7 percent) of the 535 seats in the United States Congress (106 Democratic, 21 Republican).” In addition, 37 percent of those women are women of color.

The USA women’s hockey team won gold against Canada in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. That is not the biggest news for this team, though. They fought for equal treatment to the USA men’s hockey team. Captain Meghan Duggan said in a statement to CNN, “We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought … We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.” They finally won after 15 months of a dispute, according to Fortune.

Award shows are even taking a stance. According to Bazaar, “Women are wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to protest sexual harassment and raise awareness for Time’s Up, a new initiative fighting sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.” Additionally, the Grammy’s that happened on Feb. 10, 2019, was a big night for women. The majority of performers that night were female. Women were also took home a lot Grammys. Kacey Musgraves, for example, won album of the year.