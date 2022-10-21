Youth education & more at the Aquarium of the Pacific

The CI View took a trip down to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA to speak with Callum Watson about his job in youth education. He gave insight on some opportunity gaps for Black students in Marine Biology, shared resources such as the African American Scholar Program and gave advice for college students interested in the field! See some of the amazing animals you can find at the aquarium and consider visiting. Use the Dolphin Discount Program to save on your ticket!

Dolphin Discount Program Link: https://asi.csuci.edu/student-union/ddp-websites/amusement-parks-discounts.htm

African American Scholar Program Link: https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/multimedia/africanamericanscholar