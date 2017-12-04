Important Notice, Attention CI Campus! October Issue Correction

The CI View strives to be as transparent as possible, and welcomes any complaints about errors in the newspaper that require correction. Each month The CI View will address any corrections made from the previous month’s issue. If you see an error in the paper, please send an email to ciview.editor@csuci.edu.
The correction(s) from the October 2017 issue are:
- On the front page, continued onto page five, the article “Latino Experience Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA Experience” is missing a contributing author. CI Communications Specialist Kim Lamb Gregory provided information for this article.