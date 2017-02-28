Welcome Back! CI Kicks off Spring Semester

View our February Issue here – PDF ( 76.1MB).

Hugs Trump Adversity

By Daniela Cervantes

On Monday, Feb. 13, Ken E. Nwadike Jr. came to CI and spoke, informing and inspiring students about the challenges of adversity, and unity in diversity. Nwadike first started his “Free Hugs” campaign in 2013, shortly after the misfortune of the Boston Marathon bombing. Not only has he received news coverage for his own event, the “Hollywood Half Marathon,” but is known to be a peacemaker at riots and protests, many of which we have seen and heard about during the presidential election and inauguration. His purpose is to “remind people how important love is, even in face of adversity, “[in such] places where tragedy just took place or has the potential to take place.”

Throughout his event, not only did he talk about his life growing up, he recalled his times at rallies and protests, as well as giving more of an insight on what it is like while being on frontline at such events and the atmosphere of it all. While doing so, he presented some of the many challenges that we still to this day seem to have difficulty grasping, particularly involving communication. Nwadike had a phrase on display stating that, “encouraging opposing sides to respect each other as human beings is a major step towards peace.” It seems as though communication is not only key – but rather something we often tend to forget.

While interviewed before the event, he went on to saying “communication, I’ve seen time and time again – how positive communication can change a situation.” Furthermore, he discussed that while in Washington D.C. during the time of the inauguration at Washington University, “campus Republicans were building a wall across campus in the quad and right away, [he] knew this was going to be bad,” especially “when the protesters were showing up and campus Republicans were standing their ground to protect the wall. I sprang into action right away.” His actions go with a cause, for he was able to bring “peace to the situation” by getting the leaders of both groups to communicate, and eventually the campus Republicans “took down the walls…communication brought that.”

This demonstrates a prime example of Ken’s work, promoting and ensuring peace among all groups of people; without letting anyone’s voice go unheard. During the time of the election, we saw how much destruction and negligence was going on, how people did not talk, but rather fought. Protests and rallies turned violent, and people felt as though they deserved to make national choices that led to headlines and news streaming.

This is not what Nwadike had envisioned, which is why he was seen at most – if not all the rallies and protests that were happening. Despite these certain events, he wanted to “bring some calm to all the noise we’re hearing.” He mentioned that he was never prepared to be “face to face with racists that have said some very vicious things to [him].” Nonetheless, he remained calm and communicated with them, which is something that we could all take into account. Despite all odds and adversity, we can stand united because in the end, as the saying goes, “the people united will never be divided.”

Liberal Studies: CI’s New Four-year Pathway

By Aime Aguayo

In the news release sent out on Jan. 5, CI announced that our institution will receive a grant of about $250,000 from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) to develop a four-year teacher preparation program due to the efforts of chair and professor of Education, Bob Bleicher, Ph.D.

On the Feb. 2 I had the chance to meet with Professor Bleicher to discuss the integrated four-year program scheduled to kick off fall 2018, as well as the project he is co-directing with Art Sandford, Ph.D., Dean of Liberal Studies at Oxnard College (OC).

“The grant is to plan the curriculum so we don’t need to cut anything. The keyword here is integrate,” Professor Bleicher explained.

Referred to as “CI’s four-year integrated pathway” in the news release, the program will enable Liberal Studies students to complete their teaching credentials along with their Bachelor’s.

“Curriculum takes time, and it’s very important all of the faculty [have a chance to] look at it before it’s finalized,” Dr. Bleicher added.

The emphasis of the program will be on special education and bilingual educators, as Dr. Bleicher explained that “dual immersion programs are in demand in the local area, a high percentage of students in Oxnard could benefit from access to bilingual educators.”

Dr. Bleicher also explained that the program will be challenging; the four-year teacher prep program will be 135 units instead of the usual 120, and “it’s not for everybody. It’s very demanding, but there are great benefits in completing credentials a year early.”

Professor Bleicher is working with Professor Sandford of OC to create a roadmap of curriculum to match CI’s so that students who start off in Liberal Studies at local community colleges will have a smooth transition to CI.

Once the model of the program is completed and vetted, it will be shared with the rest of the local community colleges.

“It’s very important to have the local community colleges as a partner when creating this model. Many students tend to transfer into CI, but these pathways are not useful to the students if they or the colleges are not aware of it,” said Dr. Bleicher.

To secure awareness of the prep program to future students, representatives from CI and OC will be visiting local high schools to spread the word. “It’s a lot of work, but I’m happy to do it,” Professor Bleicher added.

Beginning fall 2018, incoming freshman will have the opportunity to take advantage of this new and exciting program.

Title IX and Inclusion Office Updates

By Julia Cheng

Tucked away in Lindero Hall, the CI Title IX and Inclusion office offers a multitude of advice and services for anyone who feels harassed or excluded on campus, including students, faculty or visitors to CI.

CI students may only know what the Title IX office does by the mandatory sexual assault training. Brittany Grice, CI’s Title IX coordinator, wants students to know, “It’s not just CI.” All CSU campuses require educational training on preventing sexual assault. The renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in 2013 requires “Education programs to promote the awareness of rape, acquaintance rape, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking” according to the United States Government Publishing Office website.

“We’re going to try to act in accordance with what the student wants.” said Grice. She explained how the office works to support students in a “fair and impartial manner” and to “provide due process” to students alleged of harassment as well. “I’m always open to feedback,” Grice said of her job as Title IX coordinator. The Title IX and Inclusion office strives towards “getting it right for everybody,” whatever that may be, for all CI students, employees and guests.

While students may have concerns for what could change under the Trump administration, Grice explained how California laws cover most of the Title IX laws through our own legislation. About the new presidential administration, “we’re all just in a stage of speculation.” said Grice. “It will not compromise the spirit of this work,” said Grice of whatever changes to Title IX may occur during the new administration.

For example, last week the United States Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights issued a letter rescinding the “previous guidance” of May 2016, which required public schools to allow individuals to access sex-segregated facilities based on their gender identity, rather than their sex assigned at birth. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said that this issue is “best dealt with and solved on a personal level and local level.” In response, CI’s Vice President of Student Affairs (VSPA) Office sent out a campus-wide email stating that CI “will continue to ensure that all its community members have access to restroom facilities that align or most closely align with their gender identity and expression.” Gender identity is still protected in California’s discrimination policies.

In a recent piece by the Ventura County Star it was confirmed by Nancy Gill, the CI Director of Communications and Marketing, that the two cases of alleged rape that occurred on campus were sent to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and the alleged rape that occurred off campus was sent to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On the alleged rapes reported last semester, “I can’t comment on a pending case for privacy reasons.” said Grice. However Grice did explain that in situations of sexual assault, the Title IX and Inclusions office can help a student get counseling through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), seek medical attention, contact the police if they want to, help students rearrange classes or living situations on campus and contact confidential resources such as the Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County.

CI’s Title IX and Inclusion office has “a really successful partnership [with the Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County],” said Grice. The Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County has an office on campus, next to the Title IX and Inclusion office, and is not required by law to report instances of abuse. They offer a 24/7 emergency hotline for sexual assault and domestic violence; the phone number is included below. The 24/7 hotline provided by the Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County offers “crisis counseling, exploring legal options and safety planning” according to the CI website.

Grice’s priority is “making sure everyone on our campus can feel safe and belong,” and “I’m here to help connect [students] with services that can [help].” If ever there was a situation when a CI community member felt unsafe or excluded, they should feel welcome to go to Lindero Hall and chat with CI’s Title IX coordinator or the Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County.

Title IX Coordinator Brittany Grice Phone: 805-437-3608 Office: Lindero Hall 2752

The Coalition for Family Harmony of Ventura County – 24/7 Phone: 805-656-4439

CI Keeps Students in the Loop with Letters Responding to Trump’s Executive Orders

By Megan Mimiaga

CSU students have recently received numerous emails in regards to the Executive Orders of our 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump; these messages include but are not limited to actions being taken against immigration. The CSU system has made it clear that its values do not align with President Trump’s directives and that students will be protected in the context of the University. The opposing letters have come from a hierarchy of levels in the CSU such as The Chancellor, CI’s own President Beck and even some of CI’s Heads of Programs and Departments. The following is a summary of said emails and letters. Here’s what you may have missed:

CSU Chancellor

On January 30, 2017, The Chancellor of the CSU system Timothy P. White, along with 22 other CSU campuses (including CI) signed a letter outlining the entire CSU system’s mission statement and core values to be held true in this time of political shift.

The statement emphasized the ideal of being all-inclusive institutions bettered by diversity. White goes on to define that not only students, but also faculty, staff and alumni fall under this declaration. The Chancellor noted that President Trump’s implications are utterly contrary to the globally inclusive goals of the CSU.

The letter stated, “We believe in the free exchange of ideas globally, central to which is our ability to welcome and interact with those from around the world.”

In a concluding remark, the Chancellor strongly affirmed his stance against the dividing and closing off of borders and in a call to action requested the reconsideration of the national policy.

A previous, joint letter was delivered directly to Trump on November 29th, 2016 from President Janet Napolitano of the UC System, CSU Chancellor White, and California Community College Chancellor-Designate Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

This letter specifically asks the 45th President to reconsider repealing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). According to the document, “In order to be eligible for DACA, an individual must have been brought to this country as a minor, stayed out of trouble, and continued to pursue an education.” This primary letter goes on to emphasize the importance of higher education and the contribution DACA students make to our culture.

President Beck

The day after the results of the election were posted, CI’s President Erika Beck wrote to our campus community in a letter of her own. The message’s tone was one of compassion. Beck acknowledged the difficulty of navigating the election outcome through both understanding the need for the Electoral College and the more difficult navigation of emotions.

Beck then simply asked the CI student body to act with kind hearts and open minds as listeners, supporters and learners. She also included information on Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS), a CI on-campus resource available to students.

In supporting both sides of the political spectrum, President Beck used positive campaign quotes from both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in order to inspire the campus community to come together instead of dividing.

As a closing proclamation, Dr. Beck reiterated that CI and the entire CSU system champion fundamental ideals of representing a diverse, multicultural, inclusive, equal and strong student population. Her last call to action reads, “Please join me as we make clear the lasting American values embodied by our entire campus community.”

CI Programs

Several of CI’s programs and departments have sent out similar alliance letters signed by faculty, staff, and students alike in order to make all feel comfortable within the CI learning community. Some Majors may have indeed received an email detailing a letter of solidarity signed by their professors. However, a running list of CI community members pledging to uphold CI’s values also exists at http://www.civalues.org/. Anyone with a CI email account is able to digitally sign this pledge.

Diving Into the Archives, Part 2 – Art Galleries and Sports Teams

By Ivey Mellem

“Diving Into the Archives” is a four-part series that explores the history of the CI campus, from back when it was a state hospital to now as a California State University.

Only two decades after its creation, Camarillo State Hospital (CSH) was still continuing to grow and expand. By the 1940’s the hospital had begun accepting child patients and developing new programs to deal with mental disabilities as well as substance abuse. The Research and Treatment Building, which is now a part of the John Spoor Broome Library, was built and housed research for all kinds of treatments.

With the patient population steadily increasing, the staff at CSH were constantly strained but everyone pitched in and worked hard. By the 1950’s, CSH was the largest state hospital in the country with a population peak of 7,266 patients in 1954.

Because the hospital was located far away from any major cities, it became the homes and lives of both the people who were employed and were treated there. The staff worked around the clock, serving thousands of patients daily. Nurses became parents to the many children who were housed there. Thanks to its location, CSH had a calming country atmosphere with plenty of wide open space for walks and activities.

In the Research and Treatment Building, new forms of medicines and therapies were being studied and developed. Treatments were constantly changing throughout the years, and much of it was experimenting with trial and error to see what worked and what did not. These treatments were never meant to be malicious; rather, the doctors and nurses all wanted to find the best possible methods to help their patients.

CSH did a lot of pioneer work with medicines and treatments, which were adopted by other hospitals and used around the world, and many of the treatments they developed are still used today. By the 1960’s, the hospital saw a drop in the mentally disabled population but an increase in the developmentally disabled. This led to the discovery of new forms of treatment, such as music, dance, art, and vocational therapies.

Doctors at CSH studied cerebral palsy, autism, schizophrenia and other mental disorders, working towards developing new medicines and therapies. CSH also had well-renowned programs for drug and alcohol abuse, and many patients voluntarily checked in to the hospital in order to utilize these programs.

Due to its close proximity to the city of Camarillo and its distance from everything else, CSH was always involved in the Camarillo community. They had a sports team that competed locally, held yearly art shows on the grounds, and hosted events that invited everyone from the county. The Camarillo locals were not afraid of the hospital or its patients because they believed they were doing the right thing. CSH didn’t have fences, and while escapes were common, the locals would simply call the hospital to come pick up the patients without a fuss.

CSH held many local activities and hosted parties for holidays, as well as two yearly festivals—one for the Fourth of July and one for Cinco de Mayo. They had booths, games, and fireworks, and the adults would eat catered food while the children had a barbeque.

Many filmmakers in Hollywood requested to film on location, and famous movies such as “The Snake Pit” (1948) and “Bottle Rocket” (1996) had scenes that were shot at CSH. With such high involvement with the local community and its open door policy, Camarillo State Hospital was one of the most well-known and respected state hospitals of the time.

Special thanks to Evelyn Taylor for her research guidance

Popular Myths:

– Camarillo was for crazy people

– One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was filmed there

– Hotel California is about CSH

The Legacy Awards: A Celebration of Leadership

By Jennica Gold

This year’s Legacy Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 26 in the Grand Salon. The awards will begin at 6:30 p.m., following the dessert reception that begins at 6 p.m.

The Legacy Awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognize and honor students, student organizations, faculty, staff and administrators who demonstrate the University mission statement through their commitment to students, service, community and individual development. Each set of awards honors different aspects of leadership and contributions to CI, and this is the third year that they will all be presented in the same ceremony.

The ceremony will include the presentation of both the Maximus Awards and the Student Leadership Awards. Specific categories to be awarded include Outstanding First Year, Outstanding Sophomore, Junior, Richard R. Rush Senior, and Graduate or Credential Student Leadership Awards. Awards are also given for the categories of Outstanding Student Organization Advisor, Student Organization and Student Group Award.

The Maximus Awards honor CI’s greatest student, faculty, administrator and staff member. According to ASI’s web page, students select Maximus Award recipients who have “enriched the campus community by setting an example of selfless service to others, providing guidance through mentorship, striving to better the future of CI and influencing and inspiring others through a student-centered focus.” The Maximus Awards selection committee is comprised of students who read through the submitted nominations and select the finalists.

CI faculty, staff, and administrators may not submit nominations for other faculty, staff or administrators. Students can nominate candidates for any category.

The Student Leadership Awards recognize outstanding leadership accomplishments of students, student organizations, student organization advisors, and student groups. Recipients of these awards “exhibit behaviors that exemplify the CI Definition of Leadership, and positively contribute to the student experience at CI.” Additionally, award criteria is based on Komives’ Leadership Identity Development Model (this chart can be found at asi.csuci.edu/legacyawards).

Once nominated for a Student Leadership Award, students must accept their nomination, submit a resume and respond to three short-answer questions in order to be considered for the award. This process is an opportunity for nominees to reflect on their leadership experience and the impact they have had in their community.

When filling out a nomination, you will be asked to submit your contact information (name, email, classification) and your nominee’s information or student group (name, contact email, classification). The rest of the form includes a 100 word response. Self-nominations or partial forms will not be accepted or considered.

The Student Leadership Awards selection committee is composed of staff, faculty, and administrators recognized for their leadership and commitment to student development, all serving to select the strongest candidates from the nominees.

Nominations must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017. You can submit your nomination through orgsync.com/52346/forms/235247. You may nominate an individual for multiple awards. For multiple individuals, submit a separate form for each person or organization.

Detailed instructions for nomination and award specific information can be found on CISync or on the ASI web page here: http://asi.csuci.edu/legacyawards

RSVP to the Legacy Awards ceremony through asi.csuci.edu/legacyawards by Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

*Please note that the nomination deadline has been extended to March 10, 2017*

A Letter to CI Students from the Student Government President

By Michelle Noyes

Welcome back to the spring semester fellow dolphins! My name is Michelle Noyes and I am your Student Government President. Student Government has been very busy representing your best interests this year.

The CSU system is facing a potential tuition increase that may begin in the fall of 2017. This increase would be a maximum of $270 per year for in-state undergraduate students. To hopefully prevent this increase, your Student Government representatives have been meeting with local elected officials, including state senators and assembly members, in our district and will be traveling to Sacramento in March to continue advocating for more funding for CI to prevent a tuition increase. In addition, we have started a postcard campaign for you to share your story of why you do not want the tuition increase to become reality. We will be delivering your handwritten postcards on our lobbying visits. As fellow students, we understand that you do not want to, or cannot afford to, be paying more for your education.

Last semester, CI welcomed parking consultants to campus to listen to students’ concerns. Student Government had the chance to express your concerns about the parking situations and we are now awaiting a solution for the parking crisis.

Student Government will be continuing our Noon Forum series this spring with Eating on a Student’s Budget on March 8 and Supporting Survivors: After Sexual Assault on April 5. Both will take place at noon in the Student Union Courtyard. We recognize that these two topics need to be brought to light and discussed on our campus. I encourage you to attend these events and be open to hearing a different perspective than you might currently have.

In 2015, the CSU system conducted a study on the needs of displaced and food insecure students. The study concluded that staff, faculty and administrators estimated 21% of CSU students are food insecure. Based off of this statistic, your Student Government representatives knew this was an issue CI needed to do something about. Student Government is proud to announce that our campus worked together in opening a brand new food pantry this semester! The pantry is located in Ojai Hall and is free for students who need assistance. In addition to a food pantry, there is a new basic needs program including emergency funds you can apply for. Your Student Government representatives are also working on a temporary housing option. All the information about the basic needs program is on the CI website when you search “basic needs.”

Returning students may have noticed our campus has been going through a transitional year with the addition of President Beck. During her time at CI she has been fantastic at listening to the students she meets on campus and has become very engaged in our culture.

If you have any questions or concerns to express about CI to Student Government please attend one of our weekly meetings Wednesdays at 9-11 a.m. in the Student Union Coville Conference Room. We also welcome students to visit our office on the second floor of the Student Union in room 2019.

For those graduating this semester, I wish you the best of luck finishing up your coursework. We are only a few months away from walking across the stage in our caps and gowns to be handed our hard earned college degrees. I’ll see you at graduation in May!

Sincerely,

Michelle Noyes

Future Improvement Plans for Multicultural Dream Center

Naomi.santana152@myci.csuci.edu

The Multicultural Dream Center (MDC) is a place where all students can study, access computers, print up to ten pages a day and learn about Intercultural Services. Motoko Kitazumi, Coordinator of Intercultural Services, mentioned that they have many plans ahead. Kitazumi wants students to know that “this space will grow because students are valuable and important.” The MDC has plans to expand the size of the center and the services they offer.

The MDC is always working hard to demonstrate to students that they are important and valuable. They are working on helping undocumented students by providing updated information about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and AB 540. The MDC strives to inform and educate all faculty, staff, and students at CI on the services, information and events that are provided for all students through their specialties.

Martha Zavala Perez, the special consultant to the Vice President of Student Affairs (VPSA) on issues of undocumented students, said that she and the MDC are there to support undocumented students. The center’s purpose is to facilitate dialogue on campus. They intend to educate the whole campus by hosting events that have to do with DACA and AB 540 experiences and services. “We’re here to give information about DACA and what it means to be undocumented by providing a personal perspective on what those students are going through on campus. As an alumni and DACA recipient, I hope to strategize meeting all the needs of undocumented students and make plans for the future,” stated Zavala Perez

Zavala Perez is new to her position, and is quickly compiling and organizing resources that students will need in order to help them while attending CI. Zavala Perez wants students to know that “we’re not here just for undocumented students, we’re here for all students.” If you ever need to talk with someone, drop by the Multicultural Dream Center. She also explained that they are here to “help students feel safe on campus and just talk in general about anything.”

While the MDC is still new and growing, their plans are big. If you need to talk to someone, need a place to study, access to a computer, or are interested in attending one of the events, drop by the Multicultural Dream Center located in Bell Tower, 1471. For further information you can call 805-437-8407, or check out their informational page at www.facebook.com/csuchannelislandsmulticultural.

CI Celebrates Black History Month

In February, CI hosted a variety of events to celebrate and honor Black History Month. These events included an opening ceremony, two guest speakers (Ted Bagley and Walter Griffin) and two exhibits in the library. The final event, Black Genesis Celebration, will take place today, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Central Mall. These events were sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs (DSA), The Retention, Outreach and Inclusive (ROI) and the Black Faculty & Staff Association.

The CI View executive team took time this month to reflect upon the history of diversity in the field of journalism. Throughout our history, black journalists in America have greatly contributed to social justice and civil rights movements, and affected social change. People like Samuel E. Cornish and John B. Russwurm, who published the nation’s first black newspaper, Freedoms Journal, opened the nation’s eyes and ears to untold stories while giving a voice to an oppressed and abused population. Today we still have great journalists, like Ta-Nehisi Coates, who continue to raise questions and greatly contribute to the news industry.

We would like to bring attention to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an organization that honors and advocates for black journalists. The NABJ has resources for student journalists, seasoned media professionals, and everyone in between. Please see their website, www.nabj.org, for more information.

Here at CI, we flourish because of our diversity. Through this month’s events, CI provided excellent opportunities for our campus community to further our appreciation for our population’s diverse backgrounds. In an effort to contribute to these opportunities, we invite you to join us in a conversation about Black History Month through a forum on our website here: www.civiewnews.com/uncategorized/black-history-month-discussion/

Echoes of a Black Experience: with Speaker Ted Bagley

By Jennifer Benitez

In honor of Black History Month, our campus had the privilege to hear Ted Bagley speak for the newly launched, six-seminar interdisciplinary Martin V. Smith ‘Speaker Series.’ To preface his own journey, Bagley introduced (or reintroduced) his audience to the origins of Black History Month and how it began. He discussed a notable historian from Harvard, Carter G. Woodson, and how he was the prominent founder of this annual celebration. Black History Month first started out as ‘Negro History Week’ in 1926, then expanded into a month in 1976, inspired by the Civil Rights Movement and the rapid growth of black identity.

Bagley touched on topics such as business, new generations, political climate, personal branding, diversity and inclusion. Wanting his audience to understand the social changes within our communities experiencing a huge generational shift, he went on to say, “When people discuss the word ‘diversity’ these days, people get scared. There is fear in the word. People think that the word diversity means segregation. So what people are doing is slowly but surely easing diversity out of the way and using the word inclusion.” This perception gives us an in-depth overview of how we can become aware of what we see as diversity. It helps us see the different views of people from different ethnic backgrounds and how they are respected as a whole.

Bagley’s humorous and casual energy gave the audience a different spin on business and politics. Instead of your monotonous, ‘information-overload’ presentation, he kept everyone engaged with his natural public speaking charisma and professional background. In his closing, he left the audience with a small taste of what we’re experiencing through the generational shift. He left us with an understanding of what the millennials can bring to the table. “How can we now change the current state of the millennials and the baby boomers? First, we must identify the problem, and the problem is that we all need to learn how to teach one another how to co-exist.” Many do not realize the effect this will have on the economy, but Bagley did a great job allowing us to understand that we all must take the responsibility of identifying what millennials and baby boomers can do to co-exist within our communities. We can do this by helping one another out by sharing our ideologies, space, and skills.

Estudiar en el extranjero: una experiencia que te cambiará la vida

By Diego Deblas

¡Hola! Me llamo Diego de Blas. Tengo 26 años y estoy estudiando este semestre en California State University Channel Islands. Soy de Madrid (España), pero vivo en un pueblo del sur de Noruega desde hace cinco años. Allí llegué como estudiante de intercambio y, viendo las oportunidades que el país me ofrecía, decidí quedarme aprendiendo el idioma y trabajando. Los últimos dos años he estado trabajando como profesor de secundaria. Viviendo allí he podido aprender tanto de la cultura del país como sobre mí mismo.

Recuerdo que una noche estaba sentado en el sofá de mi casa. Había sido un día de trabajo largo y, aunque estaba cansado, tenía muchas ganas de hacer algo con mi tiempo libre. No quedarme solo y aburrido. ¿Pero qué hacer cuando afuera no hay más que nieve y hielo, y todo está oscuro? Además, es difícil conocer gente nueva viviendo en un pueblo pequeño en las montañas. La cultura de allí parece establecer que cuando se termina de trabajar, la gente acude a sus hogares y se sigue la jornada dentro…

No me malinterpreten: Noruega es un país increíble. Jamás conocí un lugar con tanta naturaleza. Su nivel de bienestar social y económico encabeza las listas mundiales. Además, tienen el esquí como símbolo de identidad nacional. ¡Y solamente son 5,2 millones de noruegos!

El caso es que allí estaba yo, sumido en mis pensamientos. Un poco triste porque sentía que algo no estaba funcionando. Todo eso de estudiar, trabajar, ser independiente, labrarse un futuro… está muy bien. Pero estarán de acuerdo conmigo en que hay muchas otras cosas importantes. Como la familia. Los amigos. Tener tiempo para hacer lo que te apasiona. Y aunque hay momentos para todo y hay que aceptar que todo en esta vida conlleva un esfuerzo, yo no estaba contento.

Llegué a la conclusión de que, si tras años de estudio y otros tantos de trabajo iba a sentirme tan vacío, no merecía la pena continuar así. Necesitaba cambiar algo. Pero, ¡¿cómo?! No es fácil enderezar tu vida en un instante… ¿No creen?

Por entonces estudiaba un curso en la universidad para profesores de español y mi profesora mencionó la posibilidad de ir al extranjero durante un semestre. Yo no lo pensé dos veces y lo solicité. Ahora estoy aquí y no me arrepiento ni por un segundo.

Channel Islands me ha dado un respiro. Me ha ayudado a reorganizar mis prioridades. He conocido multitud de personas que tienen mucho en común conmigo. He hecho buenos amigos con los que paso mis días. Ellos están ahí ya sea para tomar un café o salir a dar un paseo y charlar sobre nuestras cosas.

Viviendo en el campus, me he integrado completamente y siempre hay algo que hacer. Ya sea salir a correr por las mañanas con el Endurance Club, tocar música con los mariachis, jugar al ping pong (mi gran afición) con los demás estudiantes, ir al International Relations Club, donde se organizan intensos debates sobre lo que pasa en el mundo…

En cuanto a las clases, estoy estudiando dentro del curso de español y lo disfruto mucho. El haber tenido la oportunidad de probar varias asignaturas durante las primeras semanas me ha asegurado encontrar contenido que se adapte mejor a mis intereses.

Pienso que esta experiencia me está ayudando de muchas maneras a superarme. El otro día, de casualidad, me acerqué a la oficina llamada Career counselling and development services, localizada en Bell Tower, y tuve la oportunidad de hablar con una persona que me abrió los ojos.

Me dijo: “Diego, es totalmente normal tener dudas sobre aquello a lo que te quieres dedicar en tu vida, pero puedes probar a…, investigar sobre… y afrontarlo de esta manera:…”. Y, aunque viéndolo ahora aquí escrito esto parece muy sencillo, fue lo que necesitaba en ese momento para dar un paso adelante y ver las cosas desde una nueva perspectiva.

Regreso a Noruega con una actitud mejorada y con renovada energía para enfrentarme a las dificultades.

Si estás pensando en estudiar en el extranjero, pero tienes dudas… ¡lánzate! Es una experiencia única que te va a abrir muchos caminos y te va a dar nuevas posibilidades.

Un abrazo,

Diego

Studying Abroad: A Life-Changing Experience

Hi! My name is Diego de Blas. I’m a 26-year-old student attending CI this semester. I’m from Madrid (Spain), but I have been living in a southern town in Norway for the last five years. I moved there as an exchange student, and decided to settle down in Norway to learn the language and work there when I saw the great opportunities the country had to offer. The last two years, I have been working as a high-school teacher. During these years I have learned a lot about the country’s culture and about myself.

I remember one night, I was sitting on my couch after a long day at work, and even though I was really tired, I was eager to do something in my free time. I didn’t feel like being alone and bored. But what can you do if it is already dark outside and all you see is snow and ice? Besides, it is not easy to meet new people when you live in a small town in the mountains. Culture here apparently says that once people finish work, they go home and continue their day inside.

Don’t get me wrong: Norway is a great country. I have never been in a country with so much nature. Social well-being and economic well-being are among the highest in the world. Besides, skiing is part of Norway’s national identity. And there are only 5.2 million Norwegians!

The thing is, there I was, lost in my thoughts, a little gloomy because I felt something was not going right. Studying, working, being independent, and building a better future is no doubt exciting, but you will surely agree with me that there are other important things in life like family, friends, and having time to do the things you love to do. And even though there is time for everything in life and we must understand that everything requires significant effort, I was not content. I realized that if after years of studying and more years of working I was still going to feel empty, it did not make much sense to go on with this. Something needed to change. But, how?! It is not easy to straighten out your life in a matter of seconds, is it?

At that time, I was taking a university course for Spanish teachers and my teacher mentioned the possibility of studying a semester abroad. I didn’t think twice, and applied immediately. Now here I am, and I don’t regret it for one second.

CI has given me a break. It has helped me get my priorities straight. I have had the chance to meet a lot of people who share my likes and passions. I have made good friends with whom I spend my days. I can count on them to go out for coffee or go for a walk and chat about our lives. Since I live on campus, I feel part of university life, and there is always something to do. I can go for a run in the morning with the Endurance Club, play music with the mariachis, play ping pong (my great passion) with other students, go to the International Relations Club, where interesting debates are held about what is going on in the world…

With regards my classes, I’m taking courses in the Spanish program and I really enjoy it. The opportunity of trying different courses during the first weeks has given me the chance to find the contents that best fit my interests.

I think this experience is helping me succeed in many ways. Some days ago, by chance, I ended up at the Career Counseling and Development Services office, located at Bell Tower, and I was able to speak with someone who gave me a new perspective. This person said, “Diego, it is perfectly normal to have some doubts about what you want to do for a living, but you can always try different things, do research and experiment.” And even though now I see it may seem pretty simple in black and white, it was what I needed at that time to go one step ahead and see things in a new light.

I am returning to Norway with a better attitude and renewed energy to cope with difficulties.

If you are thinking about studying abroad, but are having some doubts… go for it! It is a unique experience that will open new pathways and lead to new opportunities.

Best,

Diego

Spotlight on Men’s Soccer at CI

By Edgar Torres

The CI Men’s Soccer club has been around since 2011, but it was recently reestablished after a few years off. This semester will be the second time the club will compete since the break. The West Coast Soccer Association is the league the club participates in and they go up against various teams ranging from Cal Poly, UC and CSU systems to community colleges as well. To get a better understanding of the club I interviewed Keith Kogan, the president of CI Soccer, and Cole Jodzio, the health and safety officer of CI Soccer. Kogan’s family is from Argentina, while Jodzio has a Portuguese background, and both of them have been involved with soccer from a very young age.

Kogan’s expectations for this coming season are to improve their record, build a strong squad and overall become a better team. One of the challenges the club has this season is the fields. Due to a lack of care of the fields, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and lacrosse have to share one field, resulting in problems with scheduling. Jodzio stated, “We don’t have a coach, so we are coaching ourselves.” That is a big challenge, so if any of you fellow students have someone in mind, Kogan invites you to contact the club.

Kogan and Jodzio are looking forward to playing University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), in view of the fact that they are two of the biggest schools here in southern California. Furthermore, they are known for having a strong, competitive squad. However, Kogan feels confident about CI’s players. “The team’s chemistry is twenty times better,” Kogan said, due to the fact that they already have a core base of players, unlike last season when they had to start from scratch.

The CI soccer club has an offensive, slow build up playing style. This playing style involves passing around the pitch, and maintaining possession until an opening is created on top and there is a possibility for a shot at goal. This style requires technical skills and to be explosive at the final end.

What are the values the club holds? Kogan answers, “The club values respect. You give respect, you’re going to get respect back. Respect in soccer is showing up on time, ready to go, putting all your effort in. By doing this, since we are run by the students in the club, the more playing time you’re going to get and no is going to question it because they see you putting in the effort and wanting to be here.” Jodzio agrees, explaining that “since we are run by all the players, we have a good sense of community amongst everyone and the fact that we are having fun just makes it all better, because we as just a club are not the MLS or anything like that.”

In conclusion, “any student at Channel Islands can join the club. Unfortunately we already had the tryouts for the travelling team, but that doesn’t mean you can’t join the traveling team if people drop out, so Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 to 5:30ish we practice and if you want to participate go to CI Sync, complete the player’s participation form, pay the insurance fee and you’re part of the club.” Kogan said.

Spotlight on Men’s Lacrosse at CI

Michelle Noyes

This season, CI’s Men’s Lacrosse is a part of a competitive league which will make their victories even harder to secure yet that much sweeter to celebrate. Men’s Lacrosse belongs to the Collegiate Lacrosse Association, in addition to the Southwestern Lacrosse Conference. The club hopes to bring back multiple wins this season from games which are against other schools with great lacrosse programs. To prepare for the tough season ahead of them, the players have been practicing on campus at Potrero Field every Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Edward Farrell, the current president of Men’s Lacrosse, joined the club his freshman year. “I knew the former president of the team and really wanted to get involved at CI,” said Farrell. After he joined the club, he instantly became very invested in the game of lacrosse.

Farrell said “my experience with the game is that there is something you’re going to learn every time you go out onto that field.” The sport of lacrosse has been both challenging and very rewarding at the same time for Farrell. He commented that his teammates love to grow together and learn about lacrosse as a team.

As a leader of Men’s Lacrosse, Farrell enjoys the team aspect most about his sport. Lacrosse is a very team-oriented sport and no one player can achieve what a team can accomplish together. “The nature of the sport requires teammates to lean on each other in order to succeed and I love that because we have a team full of guys who always have each other’s backs,” said Farrell.

While the Lacrosse club continues to learn to work together to find their niche, they have an intense schedule of games ahead of them. The next game is a home game facing Occidental University on March 4 at 10 a.m. There are two games in April with the first on April 8 at 1 p.m. against CSU Long Beach and the second on April 15 against Loyola Marymount University at 1 p.m. Both April games will be played on CI’s Potrero field. All CI students, staff, faculty and administration are invited to attend any future lacrosse games.

Farrell is optimistic about the spring season ahead. “We also hope to get people out to see the games so they can see how cool the game is and get everyone excited about sports here at CI.”

Students who would like to join are encouraged to add the sports club on CI Sync and contact President Edward Farrell at Edward.Farrell262@myci.csuci.edu.

As the season continues, the club hopes to gain more players as well as continue the lacrosse legacy at CI.

CI Surf Hosts Community Toy Drive

By Jackie Lamphere

In our previous edition, CI’s very own Surf Club shared their high expectations for the upcoming season. We got to know a little bit more about what the surf team/club really offers to CI and the student body. During the month of December Keegan Carrico, a CI alumnus and Surf Club pioneer who still actively supports the organization, coordinated a Christmas Toy Drive at the local El Rey Cantina. Carrico sat down with me for an interview and offered more insight on what the purpose of the toy drive was all about.

When asked about the purpose of the toy drive, Carrico explained that the surf club has been “trying to do more events that aren’t so surf related by giving back to the community.” Carrico has connections to El Rey Cantina, and suggested that the club do some kind of holiday fundraiser collaboration for the community. The fundraiser took place every Sunday during the month of December.

Carrico said that anyone who brought in a toy received “a Sunday breakfast dish or a beverage of their choice. [El Rey] also put a Christmas tree in the restaurant and lit it all up and decorated it and it was just nice to see the present amount growing and growing every Sunday.” Every customer who asked about the tree was told by El Rey’s employees that “the CI Surf Club, a student-run organization, is doing a Christmas fundraiser to give back to the community.”

This drive was part of a larger effort to build relationships between CI and our surrounding community. Carrico explained that CI Surf has “also been doing a lot of beach cleanups in Ventura and Oxnard as well. Ventura County is a very mellow town and very weary of the college expansion. I’ve personally seen some of the community push back against the college expansion. The school is going to grow, and how we manage our relationships with the community is the future of CI.”

The other community partner involved in this fundraiser was The Salvation Army. Carrico said that “we took the toys at the end of December, two days before Christmas and they were ecstatic. There was over $300 worth of toys, and they were a little short on their own supply of toys and just seeing how excited and ecstatic they were really warms up your heart and gets you in the holiday spirit.” The Salvation Army toy distribution benefits the CI community because, according to Carrico, “low income/inequality families sign up and receive gifts for the holidays in surrounding communities of CI.”

Carrico hopes that this fundraiser will inspire other CI student organizations to do community outreach. CI Bicycle Kitchen was also involved with this fundraiser, and Carrico wanted to thank “Pat Acosta and Anthony of CIBK! They were all stoked on it and all participated as well and they definitely want to do something similar. They definitely inspired me to start a fundraiser but I hope I inspired them more.”

Carrico also said that CI Surf’s “primary activity is surfing obviously and having a good time, but we also know that we can’t reap the rewards and not give back to our community. We are making a much more conscious effort in establishing better relationship by giving before we take.”

Spotlight on Women’s Soccer at CI

By Jackie Lamphere

CI was established as a university in the year 2002, and fifteen years later we are still a very small university compared to our surrounding schools. Sports and the topic of sports teams have been a hot topic lately. Students and faculty would like to know what sports clubs and teams we offer. Taylor Pastrano, captain and president of CI Women’s Soccer, sat down with me for an interview to give more insight and a preview of what the team has in store for the upcoming season. Pastrano told me that Ci Women’s Soccer just hosted try-outs for players before their upcoming season.

Q: What made you want to be a part of the girls’ soccer team?

A: I joined the team because I love playing soccer and I wanted to represent CI.

Q: Are there any expectations and predictions you have for the upcoming season?

A: I’m looking forward to this season because we have a lot of new players and I’m excited to play with them and see what they bring to the table.

Q: Do you foresee any potential conflict you and your team may have to overcome in the upcoming season?

A: Currently we are transitioning between officers since two out of three are graduating. So it might be confusing to learn everything and for the team to transition to new leadership. Since there are new players we need to make sure that they get all of their paperwork done.

Q: What’s your favorite part about being captain and president of the girls soccer club/team?

A: My favorite part is being a part of a team. I have developed a lot of great friendships and they have become a second family.

Q: What do you want CI to know about the girls’ soccer club?

A: Come support us at our home games! Follow us on Instagram at csuci.womens.soccer

It’s evident that CI is working towards making our sports teams’ dreams a reality. Pastrano and the members of CI Women’s Soccer are excited and ready for what the season has to bring for them. Make sure to check out and support our girls at their home games!

A Letter from the Editor

By Jennica Gold

Welcome Back CI!

I would like to remind you that we are open to anyone contributing their skills to The CI View. As this next semester continues, The CI View hopes to continue creating new projects, implementing more in depth editing processes and welcoming new staff writers and contributors.

This past semester, we started new columns such as humor articles in Lampoon Lagoon, Ekho’s Eats, political coverage and a Camarillo State Mental Hospital series, Diving into the Archives. We strive to continue these segments, with the help of the students on campus. We plan to open a new Sports section, and expand the content of the sections we currently have in place.

As students, we pack our schedules heavily to accomplish everything we want to, in order to be successful. Because we are only human, we are bound to make mistakes, be forgetful, be misinterpreted or fall short of our own and others expectations. What defines our character is how we handle our shortcomings. The CI View, composed of student contributors, are no exception. This does not discredit anyone’s hard work or opinion. When mistakes do happen, as they have in the past, we can only move ahead and ensure not to make the same mistakes in the future. As the semester picks up and our environment becomes overwhelming, we will only work harder while learning from our inaccuracies that have happened.

As we have the opportunity to print monthly, we can only improve each time we piece together our publication. Any student is welcomed to compose and submit a letter to the editor. Due to journalistic standards, editors then have the option to publish information from a letter to the editor submitted, if it would best inform and serve the student body. This then may be printed in an issue or discussed privately through our email. We would never publish an article without prior approval from the writers and students who provide that content in interviews or event coverage. It is our job to capture what is already happening in and around our environment. Our goal has been and will always be to start a dialogue not just between students and writers, but between the members of the entire campus. We are open to new article and column ideas that anyone may have.

If you would like to aid in editing, proofreading, website design, or in visual content for The CI View, we have our meetings every Tuesday, 3 p.m. If you are not able to make our meetings, you can always send article submissions to ciview.editor@csuci.edu.

I wish everyone a successful and hardworking spring semester!

Regards,

Jennica Gold, Editor in Chief

Remembering Larry King

By Aime Aguayo

Sunday, February 12, marked 9 years since the murder of a transgender girl more commonly known as Lawrence Fobes King.

On the morning of Feb. 12, 2008, the 15-year-old was shot twice in the back of the head by a classmate at E.O. Green Junior High in Oxnard, California. King was declared brain dead the day after the shooting. One day later, on Valentine’s Day, King’s heart was donated to a young girl.

The circumstances revolving around King’s death inspired a haunting documentary by Marta Cunningham titled “Valentine Road,” and a compassionate book by Ken Corbett, “A Murder Over a Girl.” Their work brought awareness to the underlying homophobic and transphobic portrayal of King during the trial and the mainstream media, who refused to acknowledge King was transgender, inaccurately referring to King as gay.

Just a few weeks prior to the murder, King began to wear makeup and combined heels and accessories to the school uniform and had asked to be called Leticia.

King found confidence within her identity after living at Casa Pacifica a couple of months before her death. King’s newfound identity caused tension between her peers, as well as some of the faculty who were less tolerant than the adults that cared for King at Casa.

Though Leticia only had a few confidants outside of Casa, those few friends and faculty like Dawn Boldrin, who gave King a light green dress that belonged to her own daughter, stand out.

At a time when public acceptance of the transgender population was “non-existent,” as Corbett explains in his book, supporting King publicly was brave.

Brave of Ms. Boldrin to take a genuine interest in her students as an educator and as a decent human being.

Brave of Joy Epstein, assistant principal at the time at E.O. Green, to assure King’s rights were respected as they would be for any student.

But more significant, it was brave of Larry to embrace his new identity and ask those around him to respect that.

Brave to share her new identity as Leticia. And we mustn’t forget that. To be called Leticia was one of the last requests she had in her short life and I intend to honor her request.

Leticia King would have been 24 years old on Jan. 13, 2017.

A Letter from The Coalition for Women of Color

By the Cabinet of the Coalition for Women of Color

The November issue of The CI View featured a major error with their choice of words referring to our club. The name of the club was misprinted as ‘Coalition for Colored Women’ instead of the ‘Coalition for Women of Color.’ While The CI View has grown to represent the growth of our school as a whole, this incident represents stunted growth in the respect of handling culturally rooted news.

Some of you may know the history behind the use of the word ‘colored’ and some of you may not. Nevertheless it was painful for our members and supporting friends to see. Falsely naming the club ‘Coalition for Colored Women’ implies that our club is exclusive to African – American women, as the term ‘colored’ was intended to be used during an overtly segregated time period. Our club is striving to cater and be inclusive of all women of color.

We have spoken with the editors of the newspaper and explained the historical weight of this word as it pertains to our club and have now come to an understanding on how to move forward. The issues that surround women of color are not seen as important and our activism is seen as counterproductive, despite the levels of oppression we face based on gender, race, and class. Our club is designed to expand our achievements, build friendships, and tackle the complexity within our political and social environment. We address and collaborate over navigating the issues that plague women of color. We offer an opportunity to learn about one another, to own our history and cultures, challenge the narratives written for us but not by us, and plan ahead.

The club is open to anyone that identifies as being or supports the advancement of women of color that come from all backgrounds. Although words can’t bind us to their definitions, they definitely can misinterpret positive intentions, especially in regards to a cultural club such as ours. Our club is a safe place for women of color to express themselves without fear of being judged. Our purpose statement is as follows: As a club we aim to assist in the advancement and prosperity for women of color while producing a wealth of friendship and support through Education, Mentorship, and Accomplice-ship. We wholeheartedly stand behind this statement and aim for our actions to reflect this. We look forward to becoming a more prominent club on campus and appreciate all the support we receive currently and any support that may follow.

An Immigration Story

By Cristina Rodriguez Rivas

On Thursday Feb. 16, a strike titled “Day Without an Immigrant” rippled across America. Upon seeing the headlines and noting that classrooms were empty, businesses were halted, and people were gathering peacefully, I decided to share my own immigration story on my Facebook. The story goes a little something like this:

In April of the year 2000, I came to this country. I was four years old with my young parents and my even younger brothers.

We didn’t cross a desert but, we took a leap of faith on a job that my father was invited to do in Los Angeles. We had to put everything we owned into a couple suitcases, get on a plane, and move to a country we barely knew. The first few months were spent hopping around hotels in LA. I remember my mom got furious in a Radisson because my brother had spilled chocolate milk on a hotel bed.

After we settled in Ventura County, I was already speaking fairly good Spanish and I was dumped at a summer camp surrounded by English speakers. People would yell at me when I didn’t understand. As if speaking louder was going to get the message across. I remember learning words on the fly, like “clothes” which I called “roop” before I knew the correct term.

My mom cried a lot that first year. She had no family around to support her and left all her friends behind. She was alone most of the day with three very little kids. She tells me that the hardest thing to do was go grocery shopping. None of the brands at the supermarket were familiar. She didn’t know what to feed us. She didn’t know how much money she was spending. In Mexican money, the amounts are printed clearly on the bills and coins. We would stare at coins here and wonder what the hell a “dime” meant to a dollar. We didn’t have a lot of furniture and ate eggs with ham and ketchup off paper plates on the carpet floor of our little apartment.

Dad had a three hour commute every day in LA traffic to work at his software engineering job. He doesn’t talk about it much, but he missed us a lot and did everything to keep us out of East and Central LA so that we could be safe and just worry about being kids. He would leave very early in the morning and come home very late at night. I would have to stay up to ask him questions about my homework. Sometimes, both my parents and I would sit down with an English to Spanish dictionary to do kindergarten homework. Imagine two incredibly bright college graduates struggling with a five-year-old’s homework.

Mom found friendship in a priest that had the patience and bilingual fluency to listen to her. He introduced us to a community within the Church of other Latinos. We found folks from all walks of life in the same situation at church. I don’t consider myself a very good catholic, but our culture is so tied into the Church and it keeps the traditions of my family alive even if we’re thousands of miles from our relatives. In this community, we made what I affectionately refer to as a “water family,” where we are tied by our creed rather by our blood.

We went to the consulate and lots of fancy marble government offices a lot to take pictures, renew visas, then green cards, then to apply for citizenship. These were scary times where my mom was pale and my brothers and I had to be absolutely silent. There was a lot of fear in a US consulate and in any place where we saw the seal of Homeland Security.

My parents raced to get citizenship before I turned eighteen so that all five of us could be naturalized. In middle school, it was my turn to help them study for their citizenship exam with my American history textbooks. When my parents were naturalized in 2010, it was one of the proudest days of my life. And now we all vote and are on top of ballots as proud American citizens. My United States passport is one of my biggest and most important treasures.

I am blessed with this story of immigration. I had a lot of privilege. I still have a lot of privilege, and it was the work and sacrifice of my parents doing the same thing all parents do, which is chase the American dream for their children.

It’s important to remember that immigrants are people. We’re not “illegals” or “aliens” or “terrorists.” Immigrants come to the United States for so many reasons and from all different places. Whether it’s Latin America, The Middle East, or anywhere else in the world, we look to America as the land of opportunity. In this political climate, I fear for all those families that are as full of the American dream as mine. Xenophobia divides us as people and makes us look at others like something less than human. My story is that of a four-year-old little girl, not an alien. I am one of the millions of immigrants that have a dream and a love for this country.

For information on DACA and how to be an ally to immigrants, please visit the Multicultural Dream Center in Bell Tower 1471.

Ekho’s Eats

By Ivey Mellem

Welcome back, everyone! Spring may be just around the corner, but here are a couple of recipes to keep you (and your home!) warm during the last few weeks of winter.

Cornbread Muffins

Start to finish: 30 minutes (10 minutes of active time)

Serves: 6

Ingredients

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1 cup yellow cornmeal

– 2/3 cup white sugar

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

– 1 egg

– 1 cup milk

– 1/3 cup canola oil

– (Optional) 1 cup of whole kernel corn, rinsed

Directions

Preheat oven to 400F and line a 12-muffin tin with liners. Alternately, grease a 9-inch round cake pan.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder. Stir in egg, milk, vegetable oil and corn (if using). Pour into muffin liners or cake pan.

Bake in oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool 5 minutes and serve.

Homemade Chili

Start to finish: About 1 hour 5 minutes (20 minutes of active time)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

– 1 ½ pounds of ground beef

– 3 tablespoons canola oil

– 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

– 4 cloves garlic finely chopped, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 2 tablespoons chili powder

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 15 ounce can crushed tomatoes

– 1 10 ounce can beef broth

– 2 15 ounce cans chili beans (undrained)

– 2 tablespoons brown sugar

– 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper

– (Optional) ¼ – ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, for desired hotness

Directions

Cook ground beef in a heavy-bottom pot of at least 6 quart capacity until browned and excess liquid has evaporated. Remove from pan and drain fat.

In the same pan, add the canola oil and diced onions. Cook over low heat until the onions are clear, about 6-8 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic (if using fresh) and cook a few minutes longer.

Add in and cook the garlic powder (if not using fresh), chili powder, oregano and cumin for 2-3 minutes over low flame, stirring constantly until aromatic.

Add the crushed tomatoes, beef broth and cooked meat and mix thoroughly. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans and simmer an additional 15 minutes.

Stir in brown sugar, salt, pepper and cayenne (if using). Serve and enjoy.

*Tips

– You can substitute the ground beef for any ground/chopped meat.

– For vegetarian chili, substitute beef broth for vegetable broth or water, and the meat with your favorite veggie substitute (such as chopped tofu, mushrooms, corn or more beans).

Lampoon Lagoon

Who Needs Graphite or Ink When You Have Pixels?

By Noah Rubino

Unless someone out there is pulling a really good prank on me, it is currently 2017—a time of internet memes, an eerily human-looking pumpkin in the oval office, and above all else, extremely pervasive technology. It’s gotten to the point where telling people “I don’t have a smartphone” and “I’m actually a space alien from an alternate timeline where the mole people have risen up to take control of the earth” elicit similar reactions.

Even with a magic screen that has access to an infinite amount of human knowledge hiding in our pockets, it is common to drag around a larger screen with a full board of keys attached to it to every class; after all, if we can use technology to annoy our friends with remixes of songs from an Icelandic kids’ show (or whatever the coolest meme is when you read this), why can’t we use it for more productive stuff like taking notes and doing research?

The obvious answer is, “because you know you’re not going to.” I mean, you could listen to your professor ramble on about fricatives or integrals or theorems…or you could practice getting better at Hearthstone. Yeah, you’ll be staring at the next test as if it was written in mole people-ese, but that daily challenge isn’t going to complete itself.

Luckily, in my experience lurking in the back of classrooms, those people are the exception rather than the rule. Most screens that I may or may not be occasionally leering at when the professor starts to get dull, only show some note taking application like Microsoft Word rather than any sort of game, if they aren’t forgoing technology entirely and writing with pen and paper like cavemen.

But there’s always that one chap who would rather flip through Facebook or Pinterest than listen to the glorious lecture that the professor had artfully curated for their listening pleasure, and you know what? I’m fine with that. After all, there is one major difference between college and high school: how much our wallets hate us for attending them. Simply put, we’re paying for this education, so as long as we aren’t ruining it for anyone else, we should do with it as we please. I mean, if I were to go out and buy a box set of Game of Thrones, I am well within my rights to go out in my backyard and smash the whole 5-disc collection with a sledgehammer if I am so inclined. Yes, I’ll be missing out on some quality television, but it’s not like George R.R. Martin is going to kidnap me in the middle of the night for my transgressions.

Similarly, I feel that we should be left to study in class however we deem fitting, again provided that this doesn’t impede others’ progress (if you want to play Solitaire, hide in the back). This includes, yes, not studying at all. Professors shouldn’t need to mark us down for looking at the little screen in front of us as opposed to the big screen used by the projector; a big shiny “F” on our graded test already does that for them.

Who Knew Making Signs was so Pricey?

Original Artwork by Maria Groth

La La Land: A Tale of Ambition, Love, Music and Struggle

By Paige Parker

Paige.parker505@myci.csuci.edu

La La Land

Rating PG-13

Director Damien Chazelle

Starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend

Genre Drama, Musical, Romance

It is no surprise that the critically acclaimed film, “La La Land” has captured the emotions of the nation. The story is about a young woman named Mia (played by Emma Stone) who wants to achieve her dreams of becoming an actress. She meets a young man named Seb (played by Ryan Gosling) who is a jazz maniac and wants to open his own night club. The film is beautifully directed by Damien Chazelle. It shows themes of ambition, love, music and the struggles of being an artist in Los Angeles.

The movie portrays the authenticity of young people who want to live out their dreams in the “glamorous” limelight that is LA. Mia and Seb are dreamers who, at one point, lose their way because of the competitive scene that makes up LA. However, they keep pursuing that dream. Mia and Seb hatch a relationship, which turns sour because of the different paths they set for themselves. But, they learn from each other and even use each other’s mannerisms throughout the development of their relationship. They support each other’s dreams, but they definitely struggle to face reality at certain points in the film. It’s this sort of authenticity that makes the film feel real.

The music in the movie plays a huge role in the storyline, in which it hints at subtle struggles the characters are facing and what they hope to achieve. The opening scene alone is a breathtaking depiction of what it feels like to step your feet into the city of angels and get noticed.

Mia and Seb face the struggle of being an artist. Mia wants to be an actress and Seb wants to create jazz music and make it big, again. The two hit roadblocks in their relationship, as well as in their dreams. It shows how realistic and difficult it is to be an artist today.

Overall, the film is raw and real with its expectations of LA life and chasing your dreams, even when it feels like nothing’s going your way.

Is M. Night Shyamalan Back to Form with “Split”?

Reviewed By Mark Westphal

First off, I didn’t see “The Visit.” It did not look as interesting to me as “Split” did. I also haven’t been through the years and years of disappointment that came from Director M. Night Shyamalan, like “Signs” and “The Happening” and “The Last Airbender.” But, in my emergence as a lover of suspense, I felt that I had to see “Split,” and I was absolutely in love.

The film’s biggest strength is James McAvoy as Kevin, the man with 23 different personalities that kidnaps three girls and is going through internal conflict with his personalities. McAvoy’s character is an actor’s dream, and his performance is fantastic. No matter what personality he was portraying, he always had me hooked. The performances of the rest of the cast were also good; the girls were not bad and neither was the old woman who played Kevin’s doctor.

The story kept me very strongly interested from start to finish, and apart from McAvoy it is the movie’s appeal. The twist at the end was not great, but it did not result in me hating the film. The suspense was tight, and the film is mostly subtle and toned-down with its dialogue and tone, which I thought was beautifully done.

I would definitely recommend this film. To horror fans, it might not be as gory or scary as it could be, but James McAvoy and the suspense of the plot makes the whole film worth the ticket price.

Book Review:

A Dance of Dragons fifth installment of A Song of Ice and Fire series by American Author George R. R. Martin

Review by Alex of House Duenez, first of his name, rightful ruler of the ceramic throne (the toilet) and warden of Oxnard

Ahoy from beyond the Wall!

Ill news plagues the land and rumors of war infest minds of the inhabitants of the seven kingdoms. Winter is here! No, these aren’t just the words of House Stark, it is actual fact.

Over this winter break, I concluded one of this generation’s most notable fantasies in the world of literature. Yes, I am talking about none other than George R. R. Martin’s, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The fifth installment, “A Dance With Dragons“ (2011) is by far the most complex, twisted, character driven, breathtaking, riveting and hair-raising tome this franchise has seen thus far.

Exceedingly larger than its predecessor, “A Feast for Crows” (2005), “A Dance With Dragons“ takes the readers on a voyage of deceit, wonder, courage, lust and revenge, beautifully rendering them all together to give your emotions a sensational experience.

Following the events that transpired, such as “The Beheading of Ned Stark,” “War of the Five Kings,” “The Red Wedding,” and let’s not forget the silver queen and her children from across the narrow sea; “Dance” has left its fans on the ultimate threshold of their lives. What the BLANK happens next?

Sure, for those who watch the television adaptation, “Game of Thrones,” the fate of the favorites such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, (so many to name!) have been determined; however, filled with endless unforgettable characters, “A Dance With Dragons” sits in contrast with the show.

Fortunately for the readers the conclusion of the story, “A Dream of Spring,” will have a completely different finale than its counterpart. For those who were unaware, my apologies.

Yes, fans of the books are hopelessly anticipating Martin’s would-be sixth installment, “The Winds of Winter,” but sadly the wait continues as the show runners are preparing for a season seven launch this summer. Seriously? Finish the book already!

Lastly, do yourself a favor, step back from all the tedious assignments and dive in the mystical world of Westeros. Do not let the size of these books intimidate you; if it’s adventure you crave, or sensual satire you thirst for, or simply just want to escape, please let me recommend “A Song of Ice and Fire”. You will love it.

Happy reading!

Adieu!

Appreciate Them While They’re Here

Original Artwork by Maria Groth

“Silence,” Scorsese’s Beautiful Tale of Religious Horror

Reviewed By Mark Westphal

This month, as well as the whole winter break, was full of surprises for me. “Rogue One” made me love Star Wars again, “Split” made M. Night Shyamalan not a laughingstock, and Martin Scorsese made a very reverent, religious movie that moves away from the stuff people are used to seeing from him (something like “The Wolf of Wall Street”).

I’ll cut to the chase: the movie is fantastic. It is a long film, but the story is interesting enough to keep my attention and the characters are as real and dynamic as people could be. It tells the characters’ struggles between faith and zealously. The missionaries play Jesus in an allegorical style which I believe will be enjoyed by wide audiences, regardless of religious affiliation, as the film really shows the heartbreak and pain the missionaries go through.

Andrew Garfield’s performance in the film is amazing. He may have been nominated for “Hacksaw Ridge” at this year’s Oscars, but in “Silence” he goes beyond anything I’ve ever seen him do.

I won’t say any more about “Silence” other than to go and see it. It may be a long film and it may not be playing at a whole lot of screens by the time this review comes out, but if you are a fan of Martin Scorsese, give this film a chance.