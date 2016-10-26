Election Season is Upon Us

View Our October Issue here -PDF (56.7 MB)

CSSA to be Held at CI

By Rendle Burditt

On the fifth and sixth of November, CI’s Student Government will be hosting the California State Students Association’s monthly plenary meeting right here on campus at CI.

Established in 1958 as the “Student’s Presidents Association,” the CSSA is the CSU system’s student organization. As written on their website, they advocate for students, “on issues of higher education pertaining to access, affordability, quality, and the student experience.” Members of the Associated Students, Inc., from all 23 CSU campuses are represented (the student government president and an additional member), and the range of topics discussed include legislation, finance, social justice and other interior university politics where topics will be voted on. Students are encouraged to show up, especially if there are any discussions they want to bring to the table.

The times and dates for the meeting are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Both meetings are at the Lighthouse Café. Students are welcome to attend. No RSVP is necessary.

Meeting People From All Over The World At Conversation Cafe

By Bianca Brandau

Norway, Japan and Germany are only a few home countries of the students that attended the latest Conversation Cafe, which took place on Friday, October 7th. The event, which is hosted by the International Programs, takes place every first Friday of the month. Last time the students were offered free coffee, brownies, a stunning view (on the rooftop of the library) and lots of interesting dialogue partners. Edith Ramos, International Programs Coordinator of CI, was very happy with the outcome of the latest event. Not only did students from all over the world attend, but also local students, staff from the International Programs and the International Relations Club, as well as students from OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute).

Ramos describes the main goal of the event, saying “Conversation Café creates an opportunity for all international students to get together and share some helpful tips about campus life and how to navigate in classrooms.” It is also a good chance for domestic students to find out new things about different cultures. Anthony, for example, an American student whose major is Applied Design and Media, felt welcomed while attending the meeting. He thought that all the students were open-minded and willing to share their opinion, saying, “If you look at something from only one point, you have a restricted view of the world. It is important to look at things from different angles. That is the reason why I am interested in meeting people from other cultures.”

The Conversation Café, which took place for the fourth time this past month, was one of the most successful ones yet. Nearly 20 students and staff members attended. Edith appreciates that not only the international students connect with each other, but also the staff members get to know “their” students better. Additionally, she reminds us of the main principles of CI, “International is one of the ‘Four Pillars’ in our mission statement, so it is important for all of our students to gain intercultural experiences by meeting international students via such events, even if it is not possible for them to study abroad.”

Hikari, a 21-year old business student from Japan, enjoyed attending the latest event. She compares the multicultural situation on campus with her home country: “For example, in my country Japan, the number of immigrants and foreign tourists are rapidly increasing. This causes so many issues between the locals and foreigners. Communicating with people from different cultures helps us understand what they are thinking or how they behave, and this helps reduce misunderstanding or miscommunication between people.” It is not only important for extending our campus lives, but also for our whole point of view of the world.

What about you? Do you desire traveling around the world? Make new friends from on campus and get the best excuse to travel to their countries and visit them! The next Conversation Café is going to be on the 4th of November. Check the Facebook page of the International Programs for further information.

Brief Review of CI’s Annual Security Report

By Victoria Douglas

Most students who attended Island View Orientation have already been informed on safety matters. However, for those of you that are unaware of the safety procedures here on campus, here is a very brief overview.

First, and most important, is to call 911 whenever you witness a crime or are suspicious of a possible threat. If on campus, the 911 call will be automatically directed to CI Campus Police. That way, the response time is more efficient and there is no confusion between transfers.

Second, all campus employees are mandated reporters. That means that they are required to report crimes against children (under 18) and sex violence crimes. “Employees, except physicians, licensed counselors, sexual assault counselors and advocates, must report to the Title IX Coordinator all relevant details about any sexual violence incidents of which they become aware,” (Safety Report 11).

If you happen to witness a crime and wish to remain anonymous, please call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to http://www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org/.

The Campus Police will send out alerts via live broadcast, phone call, E-mail, bulletin posts around campus or text message, depending on how serious a situation is on the main campus or anywhere nearby. If you have any information that is, or can be, a threat to the campus community, please contact the Police Department immediately. They are located in Placer Hall, or you can call 805‐ 437‐8444.

Academic and administrative buildings are open during business hours. Residence halls are open to residents, their guests, and approved members of the community. The Police Department patrols 24/7. If there is a safety concern, safety hazards or you are unsure about your environment, please call the CI Police Department. The officers have full arrest powers. They even offer courses and seminars in self-defense and crime prevention each semester.

If you believe a person is missing, contact the police immediately.

Possession of drugs and alcohol is not allowed on campus. However, if you are of legal age, there are a few designated spots for alcohol consumption. Anyone caught breaking the possession laws can be arrested and academic disciplinary action will be taken. Drugs that are federally illegal are not allowed on campus, regardless of medical card status.

Sexual violence will not be tolerated and will be taken serious. There are ways to become informed on what to look for in regards to a sexual crime. If you notice that a person is very intoxicated and another is trying to take advantage of that, you should intervene. When things are getting too chaotic, call the police.

Hate crimes will not be taken lightly either. If you feel that you have been a victim of or a witness to a hate crime, report it to the Title IX Coordinator Brittany Grice in Lindero Hall, Room 2753, or call her at 805‐437‐3608.

As expected with the increased number of students, crime rates have have slightly increased over the last three years. Many of those crimes have involved alcohol and drugs. However, the campus community has been doing a thorough job in terms of reporting and informing.

Again, please make sure to report any crime or suspicious activity you may come across. Keep in mind that there are many resources on campus that are available to students and anyone who chooses to report a crime.

The full Annual Security Report can be accessed here: http://www.csuci.edu/publicsafety/Annual-Security-Report.htm

Interview with Toni DeBoni, CI’s New Dean of Students

By Myah Mays

Q: What do you think could be improved at CI?

A: Communication and connectivity. There are so many amazing programs, faculty, and staff that work here. Combine resources and findi new ways to communicate with one another, and we’ll have something special.

Q: What made you choose to work at CI?

A: I thought wow here’s a chance to start up a brand new institution. The college I went to, Florida Gulf Coast University, and began working at was new too but both didn’t receive the credit that they deserve. It was a wonderful opportunity for me that would benefit both the campus and me.

Q: Have you always wanted to work with students?

A: No. (laughs) Not that I didn’t want to but that’s not what I thought I would be doing. I wanted to work in Business Corporation. I took everything I learned and applied it to this job. It is much more fulfilling to work in the service of it all.

Q: What are you involved in inside your position to support our mission statement? What does your job involve?

A: Being the Dean of Students at CI is one of the most involved positions. I help students achieve their goals and overcome their issues, no matter what they might be. Whatever is important to the students, I always think of how I can make a difference. I also ensure the staff has various types of programs that will benefit students. There is a care team on campus that has multiple people in it so if anything bad ever happens people can report things about students who may need the help. The most important thing to me as the Dean is the students.

Q: Do you like it here at CI?

A: I love it. I like how fast paced it is. It takes a lot of energy to be able to be a part of something that’s forever changing. I hope it never slows down. It really has everything to do with the people and the relations that we have with one another here. Everyone is so nice here and we treat each other with the respect and dignity that we all deserve. I always have new things to cover, teaching a class at night, and much more.

Q: Where did you work at before CI?

A: I actually worked at the university I graduated from, which is Florida Gulf Coast University. I got my Masters of Business Association there. I was also involved in various different clubs and programs there, which gave me a very strong work ethic. I eventually paid for all of my tuition, little by little. Financial Aid was not enough so I took part time jobs to help pay for anything else. Doc Sawyer called me in two weeks into my job and wanted me to come out at the young age of 22 to help start CI. I ultimately said yes, and I wouldn’t change anything because it makes you appreciate things.

Q: You’re currently pregnant, is this your first child?

A: No, this will be my third and last child. (laughs) I have a three-year-old girl named Victoria, and a 16-month-old girl named Cambria. I am pregnant with a boy named Dominic.

Q: Where are you from? What city and state? Did you like it there?

A: I am from Avon Park, Florida. I moved to California in 2002 to help start up CI. I liked it there. It is so much different now; it’s a small town and a small community that has a slower pace. California is my home but I love to visit my family. However, I do not like Florida weather. It is way too hot there, it’s almost miserably hot, so I go in December. All of my family currently lives in Florida so I miss them a lot.

Q: What did you major in when you went to college?

A: I got my undergrad degree in Business Human Resources and my Master’s in Business Association. I also went to law school and got my JD in Ventura.

Q: You were previously employed at CI before becoming the Dean, what was your job here like?

A: I have had many different jobs here. I started out as a Coordinator for Orientation and Programming. In the beginning it was smaller and fewer students so I basically did everything; you name it, I probably did it. I served as the Director after that. It did all the same things but it oversaw career and ASI. Then I was a Special Assistant which is equivalent to the Chief of Staff. I handled student complaints and lots of special projects, policies, and procedures. I was then a Special VP that oversaw all the staff in Sawyer’s department. After that I became the Associate VP which includes assessments, training, and communication, along with staff resources, policies, and procedures. All of the jobs I have obtained gave me a wonderful experience which allowed me to touch different types of resources and how they work. I have a good idea of what goes on in the division.

Q: What’s your favorite TV show?

A: I love to watch Law and Order. I love to watch anything Sci-Fi, Comedy, and Romance. I also like King Arthur. My favorite book series would probably have to be the Harry Potter series, they’re just so good and entertaining!

Q: What do you enjoy doing outside the job?

A: I enjoy a relaxing spa day. I love a good family day no matter what we’re doing, whether it’s traveling, going to a museum, or going to Disneyland; I always have a good time with them.

CI Opens New Dream Center

By Jacklyn Lamphere

The Dream Center is a safe haven, a study room and a place where you can print for free. The Dream Center itself is a really comfortable room, where you really get the welcoming vibe and everyone is extremely kind who works there. They are all approachable and helpful. They offer a place to study, hang out, vent and get support, and they also provide scantrons, green books, paper, pencils, feminine products, and male and female condoms.

The main goal of the Dream Center is to provide support for students who are undocumented, underserved, and underrepresented but to also guide, empower, and advise scholars through the university and beyond.

A dream student is an undocumented immigrant who is living in the United States by themselves without a visa or parents to live with. What the Dream Center provides is a safe haven, with workshops to help these students through college.

I got the chance to sit down and ask Sergio Juarez and Motoko Kitazumi questions about The Dream Center to find out more information on why they started it, what services they provide and if they have any future goals for the center itself.

Sergio was asked to be a part of the Dream Center to support “AB540 students.” An AB540 student is a student who doesn’t have in-state residency and has to pay out of state tuition, but through California’s AB law, these students can get the forms and help they need so they can be eligible for in state tuition.

Sergio explained to me that he didn’t start the center itself. The students of Channel Islands started it with the help and collaboration from Dreamers Task Force and Dr. Sawyer. Students of CI were asking for the Dream Center and wanted the help to start it. The students really have a voice in taking charge of their own lives.

Some of the services that the center provides are Intercultural Services, workshops, cultural events and independent living. All of their services are all geared towards students. The Dream Center’s main purpose is to help with applications, such as the Dream Act and a Dreamer’s library.

The future plans for the Dream Center include working towards building and becoming a very big center on campus. They want to be able to help every single student who needs it.

The Dream Center is mainly a resourceful place, and a place where students can better themselves. Another goal that Sergio expressed was how he would love to see study abroad and the Dream Center collaborate to help dreamer students study abroad.

The Dream Center life and successfulness is measured off of the student participation, student involvement and the Professors and Deans who make it so successful. If you ever need help filling out any applications, a place to print a paper out, a safe haven to go to, or just a place to hang out and study, the Dream Center is the perfect place for you. It is located in Bell Tower 1481.

Being Safe on Halloween

By Jazzminn Morecraft and Paige Parker

Halloween, what once was a time where Celts gave treats to the ghosts and spirits that they thought haunted them. Now it is a time where kids dress up and trick or treat. This holiday that happens one day a year has people preparing for it all month. And while this holiday is fun, there are cautionary steps that need to be taken, especially for CSUCI students.

There are several things that can be done to ensure your safety. First, if you go out to drink and party, go in a group. Also, make sure you have a designated driver (DD), or someone who will not drink, in order to watch over those who do decide to partake in drinking. This is safer, as you are never alone and you have someone to make sure you get home safely. Always keep your eyes on your drink so you know what is in it at all times, and that it wasn’t tampered with. Lastly, if you don’t have a DD, take an Uber or cab to and from the party, so that there are no chances of an accident happening.

If you go trick or treating with friends or family, always make sure to check the treats you are given, because you never know if it’ll be a trick.

Lastly, do not go ghost hunting around CSUCI. Around the property and abandoned building at Channel Islands is a substance called Asbestos. Asbestos was an installation that was used but isn’t anymore and has broken down to where it looks like dust particles. When these particles are disrupted and become airborne they release toxins that are hazardous.

Hopefully with these tips you should all have a safe and fun Halloween. Eat all the candy you can, after all this is the perfect excuse to cheat on your diet.

Study Break: CI’s Boating Center

By Sarah Krashefski

The life of a college student is often, if not always, stressful and revolves around studying, attending classes and working. When do we, as students, have the time or money to pursue outdoor hobbies or activities such as kayaking or sailing?

We’re in luck! According to the CI Campus Recreation center, CI students are accommodated with free Boating Center program activities. The CI Boating Center is located in Oxnard, at the Channel Island Harbor where students are able to participate and learn aquatic activities.

Not only are these aquatic programs designed for CI students to participate in, they are also facilitated by their peers who are trained instructors. The CI Boating Center offers more than just kayaking lessons, they also create a priceless social opportunity where students can gain friendships with like-minded individuals who share an interest for the outdoors—particularly the ocean. Along with making new friends, the CI Boating Center additionally benefits our students by providing a fun and healthy break from the typical hectic student life.

Logan Langston is a CI student and employee of CI Campus Recreation who highly recommends this program because “the CI Boating Center offers students weekly opportunities to travel off campus & engage in waterfront activities such as stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and sailing with other students who share the same passion for being outdoors and on the water.” No previous experience is required to participate in the programs, but the CI Boating Center also welcomes more advanced participants.

Another spectacular extra to the kayaking program is a sunset Kayaking course. Kayaking out of the Channel Island Harbor during sunset illuminates breathtaking sights and invaluable dolphin encounters.

Registration for all of these aquatic activities are easily accessible through the CI website by navigating to the CI Campus Recreation page and selecting the Channel Islands Boating Center section. The CI Boating Center website includes the schedule of classes, and each program is explained further in detail.

Each aquatic activity is offered during both the fall and spring semesters at CI. Learning outdoors on the water can be an amazing opportunity for students. Logan Langston shares his encounter with the CI Boating Center and how “the time on the water is a wonderful experience for students to meet other students and create memorable experiences, utilizing all that CI has to offer.”

The CI Boating Center’s programs provides amazing chances for CI students to get involved by simply having fun in a safe and unique atmosphere on the beautiful ocean water.

How to Be a CI Swag-Master

By Shelby Wills

As students at CI, you may be unaware of the resources that are available to you. These resources include things like free counseling and medical help, free professional workshops and many more amazing resources.

But, the most important thing that you have probably overlooked is the free stuff available to you. This campus is trying to encourage student involvement on campus, which means that students here at CI, you can go to almost event or center on campus and come away with free stuff.

I went on a mission to find out where and what they will hand out. Most events have free refreshments and snacks, sometimes even full meals!

Educational Opportunity Program (E.O.P.) hands out custom red EOS lip balm, CI T-shirts and tank tops. Career Development Services hands out lunchboxes and cups. Student Government and The Nautical give out water bottles.

Student Business Services gives out super handy post-it notes. The Student Union gives out card holder phone stickers. The Multicultural Center hands out bamboo toothbrushes, scantrons, green books, condoms, hand sanitizer, and a utensils kit.

The International Programs gives out stress balls (in the shape of a dolphin or a globe), car chargers, and post-it notes. Student Programming Board (S.P.B.) gives out Bluetooth speakers. Residence Hall Association gives out portable chargers. And yours truly, The CI View, gives out T-shirts, stickers, and carabiners.

Parking at CI: Paradise Won’t Pave Itself

Rendle.burditt227@myci.csuci.edu

Depending on what time of day I make the turn onto University Drive, I may end up temporarily blinded by the sun’s reflection on windshields and the heated paint jobs of other cars. Though the parking situation has certainly gotten better since the first week of the semester, it is obvious that CI, currently the campus with the smallest student population in the CSU system, will only continue to grow. The population being too large for the space will become a permanent problem, even after the havoc that permeates any college campus in its first few weeks of the semester, if parking is not soon addressed.

Fortunately, many plans for expansion have been in the works since CI became a university in 2002. When I spoke to Chief John Reid of the CI Police Force and Parking Services, he explained many of the long term goals.

“The long term plan really indicates as many as 4000 stalls on the north side of campus, as the campus grows,” says Reid. “We have right now, give or take, 900 out there right now, 500 or so are paved. And then those other three to four hundred, all those, that are on gravel? Those will be the next areas.”

Chief John Reid (CI Chief of Police)

The plan is to expand parking in the north lots, which Chief Reid says may understandably cause some frustration, as one of the chief complaints from students is how far away the parking would be from the main campus. According to Chief Reid, most students, faculty and staff express to them that “‘It doesn’t matter to me if it’s gravel or if it’s pavement… it’s too far away, I want parking in here, closer.’ And we’re not building parking in here, because the campus plan is to make it safer and more conducive to pedestrians with bikes and skateboards.”

The bulk of CI classroom buildings lie within a single half-mile block Santa Barbara Avenue and Santa Paula Street. This is a very centralized campus, compared to campuses such as CSU Long Beach, CSU Sacramento, and especially CSU Northridge that carve out a far larger footprint in or near urban areas. This centralization creates the visual illusion that Lot A3 is further away than it actually is.

“Northridge—one of their main parking lots that a lot of students park in and come into the center part of campus, I mean it’s almost twice as far as our lot out here,” Reid said, comparing the perception of distance to that of CI. “As a walk compared to other campuses—it’s really not that far. But visually, it seems far… because you’re out there, there’s nothing out there, you gotta walk out and cross the bridge.”

A goal in the future, as parking expands north toward Lewis, is to implement a parking tram system that would make it easier for students to get from the edge of the lot to the center of campus. This probably won’t be implemented for a few years, if construction keeps going at its average pace.

The current goal is what Reid calls the two-to-one standard. The point of this is to make it so there is one parking spot for every two students. It seems strange upon first hearing, but one also realizes that most students are not on campus, parked in the same space as Reid puts it, “from eight until five, like an employee.” Additionally, not all students have classes every day of the week. Wednesday afternoon is the busiest time on campus, which greatly contrasts with Friday, when the lots are mostly empty.

Even if there were a desire to quicken the pace of construction to go closer than the two-to-one rule (this ratio has already been exceeded on campus—it is closer to 2:1.25), each parking stall costs around $8000, so permit prices would inflate by nearly double. The problem with this is that it would create another perceptual illusion for students. With permits at higher cost and more unoccupied spaces, students might wonder if the prices were hiked as a sort of racketeering scheme. It is one of those situations where the money actually being used for its purposes would make it seem as if nothing is being done at all.

So what is to be done until then? All the problems outlined so far have been valid. Walking from the gravel lots to a class in Bell Tower East, for example, can take some time if you are running late. A large parking structure closer to the center of the campus would go against current plans to move the parking out, and would also cost far more than a regular horizontal lot.

One way for students to air their grievances is to talk to student government, share their opinions with us here at the CI View, and to engage in town hall meetings with parking staff (which should happen in October). We’ll be following this story as it goes along.

Asbestos: Safety on Campus

By Victoria Douglas

It can sound like a fun adventure to wander through abandoned buildings. You find interesting things and make up a fantastic history for a forgotten place and the kind of people that lived there. There are many possibilities and opportunities that come along with forgotten and abandoned spaces.

Yet, there are a few things that all adventurers should be aware of before stepping foot into an unknown place. First off, it could be illegal and if that is the case, you could face serious charges for trespassing. This is the case at CI. Therefore, make sure you do some research and find out if it is legal to be on the premises. Secondly, the place may not be as abandoned as you would think, and may be inhabited by people who are also not supposed to be there. Lastly, and most importantly, is hazardous material and injuries. One of the most hazardous materials you could come across in your adventures is asbestos.

Asbestos is commonly confused with black mold. However, they are not the same thing. I asked the Lead Lab Technician at American River College, Rachel Douglas, what the difference between the two are. She states, “Black mold is a fungus, called Stachybotrys Chartarum, which likes to grow in drywall, paper, and wood. These materials are high in cellulose and low in nitrogen, which is perfect growing conditions for the toxic fungus. Asbestos is a fibrous material used in building structures, and often times used in paints. The worry with asbestos is when it starts breaking down and looks like dust particles.”

Canada Restoration Services supports Mrs. Douglas, “The trouble with asbestos starts when the fibrous crystals from which asbestos is composed of becomes dislodged, releasing toxic dust into the air.

It turns out that asbestos is able to absorb high temperatures. This made it a valuable tool while building structures. It was used as insulation. In fact, when our own university was structured, asbestos was used. That is why there are still buildings on campus that are being renovated, they contain this hazardous material. However, as long as it is not disturbed, it will not become airborne.

You are not supposed to touch insulation with your bare skin, and you are supposed to wear a mask while handling it. This is due to the health risks involved with such fibers. This fibrous material can cause Mesothelioma and Pneumoconiosis. Both are diseases of the lung from breathing in or absorbing asbestos. The fibers, as stated by Merriam-Webster, can cause the lung tissue to thicken and scar it. Lung.org warns that if there is “a lot of scarring, oxygen may be prevented from easily reaching the blood during breathing. This results in hypoxemia (low blood oxygen levels).” In other words, you could become very sick to the point that it could be terminal, because asbestos can also cause Lung Cancer. There are other medical effects, but these three are the most likely and most severe.

Please keep this information in mind whenever someone suggests exploring an abandoned building. Adventures are fun, but your safety and health should come first. So please, make sure you are aware of your surroundings, do your research, and always take a first aid kit with you on adventures. The best thing anyone can do is to be well informed. Happy Halloween and may your future adventures be filled with amazing stories.

The 2016 Presidential Elections

Legislature

The California Legislature is a bicameral body. The California Assembly makes up the lower house and the California State Senate makes the upper house. Term limits were established in 1990 with the passage of Proposition 140, which set a maximum of three terms and was revisited in 2012 with Proposition 28. Proposition 28 extended the maximum limit to 12 years in either the California State Senate or Assembly. Both houses meet in the California State Capitol, Sacramento. The last elections held for both houses was in 2014. Since 1990 there has been live video feed for each session that the public can access via California Channel or Cable.

California Propositions

Prop 51-Public School Facility Bonds

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means the state would issue $9 billion in general obligation bonds to K-12 schools and community colleges for the improvement and construction of school facilities.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means opposing the state issuing $9 billion in bonds for K-12 schools and community colleges

Prop 55 -Tax extension to fund education and healthcare. Initiative constitutional amendment.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure would extend the California personal income tax approved in 2012 for 12 years (until 2030). The tax on income over $250,000 would continue to be allocated to K-12 schools, California community colleges and, in some years, healthcare.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure would not extend the California personal income tax approved in 2012 for 12 years. The tax—currently being allocated to K-12 schools, California community colleges and, in some years, healthcare—would expired in 2018.

Prop 63-Firearms. Ammunition sales. Initiative statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means individuals who want to purchase ammunition need to first pass a DOJ background check and purchase a 4-year permit costing $50. Selling ammunition without a license becomes a misdemeanor. If a gun worth less than $950 is stolen, it would be a felony. A court process would be enacted to remove guns from prohibited people.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure would maintain that individuals are not required to have a permit in order to buy ammunition.

Prop 52 – Medi-Cal

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure would extend indefinitely an existing statue that imposes fees on hospitals to fund Medi-Cal healthcare services, care for uninsured patients and children’s health coverage. Would require a vote of the public and two-thirds majority of the California Legislature to change the dedicated use of these fees.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure maintains that the statute can be changed or cancelled with a two-thirds majority vote of the California Legislature

Prop 53 – Revenue Bonds. Statewide voter approval. Initiative constitutional amendment.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure would require statewide voter approval before any revenue bonds can be issued or sold by the state for certain projects if the bond amount exceeds $2 billion.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means that revenue bonds issued or sold by the state for certain projects could continue to not require voter approval.

Prop 56 – Cigarette Tax To Fund Healthcare, Tobacco Use Prevention, Research, And Law Enforcement. Initiative Constitutional Amendment And Statute

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means state excise tax on cigarettes would increase by $2 per pack—from 87 cents to $2.87. State excise tax would also apply to other tobacco products. State excise tax would also be applied to electronic cigarettes. Revenue from these higher taxes would be used primarily to augment spending on health care for low–income Californians.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means no changes would be made to existing state taxes on cigarettes, other tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes.

Prop 54 – Legislature. Legislation And Proceedings. Initiative Constitutional Amendment And Statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means: Any bill (including changes to the bill) would have to be made available to legislators and posted on the Internet for at least 72 hours before the Legislature could pass it. The Legislature would have to ensure that its public meetings are recorded and make videos of those meetings available on the Internet.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means rules and duties of the Legislature would not change.

Prop 60 – Adult Films. Condoms. Health Requirements. Initiative Statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means that there would be additional workplace health and safety requirements placed on adult film productions in California and additional ways to enforce those requirements.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means adult film productions in California would continue to be subject to current state and local workplace health and safety requirements, including the rules now interpreted to require condom use in adult film productions.

Prop 64 –Marijuana Legalization. Initiative Statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means adults 21 years of age or older could legally grow, possess, and use marijuana for nonmedical purposes, with certain restrictions. The state would regulate nonmedical marijuana businesses, provide for industry licensing and tax the growing and selling of medical and nonmedical marijuana. Most of the revenue from such taxes would support youth programs, environmental protection, and law enforcement.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means growing, possessing, or using marijuana for nonmedical purposes would remain illegal. It would still be legal to grow, possess, or use marijuana for medical purposes.

Prop 58 – English Proficiency. Multilingual Education. Initiative Statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means public schools could more easily choose how to teach English learners, whether in English–only, bilingual, or other types of programs.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means public schools would still be required to teach most English learners in English–only programs.

Prop 57 – Parole For Non-Violent Criminals. Juvenile Court Trial Requirements. Constitutional Amendment. State Amendment

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means felons convicted of non-violent crimes will have more opportunities for parole and early-release. Judges, not prosecutors, will decide to try certain juveniles as adults in criminal cases.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means felons convicted of nonviolent crimes will not be given additional opportunities for parole and early-release than those that already exist. Prosecutors will continue to decide whether or not to try certain juveniles as adults in criminal cases.

Prop 59 – Overturn Of Citizens United Act. Advisory Question.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means an advisory statement will be mandated to state officials to do what is in their power to overturn Citizens United.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means no advisory statement will be mandated.

Prop 61 – Drug Price Standards. Initiated State Statute.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means prohibits state from buying any prescription drug from a drug manufacturer at price over lowest price paid for the drug by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Exempts managed care programs funded through Medi-Cal.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means that the state will continue to be allowed to buy prescription drugs from a drug manufacturer at price over lowest price paid for the drug by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prop 62 –Repealing the Death Penalty.

If you vote yes:

A YES vote on this measure means that California’s death penalty will be repealed and replaced with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

If you vote no:

A NO vote on this measure means there will be no changes made to California’s existing death penalty.

Prop 67 – Plastic Bag Ban Veto Referendum.

If you vote yes:

A Yes vote approves a statute that prohibits grocery and other stores from providing customers single use plastic or paper carry out bags, but permits sale of recycled paper bags and reusable bags—those that can be reused one hundred and fifty times. Customers will have to pay $0.10 per recycled paper bag

If you vote no:

A NO vote on prop 67 rejects a statute that prohibits grocery and other stores from providing customers single use plastic or paper carry out bags, but permits sale of recycled paper bags and reusable bags—those that can be reused one hundred and fifty times. Customers will have to pay $0.10 per recycled paper bag

Prop 65 – Carry-Out Bags. Charges. Initiative Statute

If you vote yes:

A YES vote means that the $0.10 re-useable bag fee will be directed to the Wildlife Conservation Board.

If you vote no:

A NO vote means that local law decides what is done with the money. According to SB270 and local laws, the grocery stores will be allowed to keep the money.

Proposition 66 – Death Penalty Procedures Initiative

If you vote yes:

A YES vote changes procedures governing state court challenges to death sentences. Designates superior courts for initial petitions and limits successive petitions. Requires appointed attorneys who take noncapitol appeals to accept death penalty pleas. Exempts prison officials from existing regulation process for developing execution methods.

If you vote no:

A NO vote would keep the current system for governing death penalty appeals and petitions.

*Prop 65 is contingent upon the passage of Prop 67.

*If both Prop 66 and 62 pass, the proposition with the most “yes” votes wins.

Getting to Know Camarillo’s City Council Candidates

Seats open: 2 Running candidates: 5

Jameson Lingl

• Experience: Worked in the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers dealing with issues such as healthcare, nutrition, housing and more for seniors and people who are disabled

• Party: n/a

• Issues: Reduce traffic by making the bridges over the freeway wider and add an auxiliary lane; supports SOAR

Bill Little

• Experience: Served in the U.S army in 1956 to 1962

• Party: Republican

• Issues: Believes that the biggest issue in Camarillo is the drought and conservation of water; fully supports all measures to conserve water to help the drought; supported SOAR (1998)

Matthew Wayne Lorimer

• Experience: Been at Board of Supervisor meetings and has spoken at City Council Meetings

• Party: Nonpartisan

• Issues: Make the City of Camarillo safe, protect the farmlands and reduce the traffic on the 101 freeway

Tony Trembley

• Experience: Assistant in the state legislator; He attended the University of California and graduated with a BA in political science-public service with highest honors in 1988.

• Party: Republican

• Issues: Make housing affordable and balance both water demand and supply constraints.

Kevin Kildee

• Experience: B.S., Political Science; Camarillo City Council member since 1996; served four terms as Mayor of Camarillo

• Party: n/a

• Issues: Support agricultural and ranching community; safety; workforce housing

Resource: http://www.vcstar.com/story/news/politics/elections/camarillo/2016/10/04/camarillo-city-council-candidates/91511924/

Land of Destruction

By Kaitlyn Hilaski

Recently, there was a bill that was proposed regarding the slaughter of wild mustangs and burros. I believe that this decision should be brought to the attention of our campus, in hopes of making a difference. The wild mustang stands for Mustengo, or ownerless beast. According to the Wild Horse Preservation Association, over 2 million mustangs once roamed the earth free. By 1971, researchers approximated that only 17,000 were free.

An act was soon put into play called the Wild Free Roaming Horse & Burro Act which protected these beautiful creatures from being rounded up with the use of motorized vehicles and aircrafts. Roundups are intended to capture the horses and burros (wild donkeys), and then displace them. This act temporarily protected them, but unfortunately, like all good things it came to an end. The act was soon amended in 1976.

The BLM (Bureau of Land Management) is a government-run organization. This organization affects wild mustangs because it directly affects land holding these mustangs and burros that is owned by either ranchers or solely inhibited by the animals. The BLM also has their own cruel and painful way of spaying the mares, which is supposed to be done by veterinarian professionals. Most horses either perish during the surgery others die from infection.

By 1993, the BLM claimed that there were over 24,000 mustangs left but this was false. Researchers all over the world logged hundreds of hours in the air, by either plane or helicopter, and noted 300 horse skulls and at most 8,300 wild horses left on the land. How did 8,300 wild horses turn into 24,000? We are not given the answers as to why.

Despite the secrecy along with the bad press being received, the BLM kept asking for increases in their budgets. The money inside their budgets come from taxes in the area of and around the roundups. Additionally, they have spent over 72% of their budget on these roundups. This fiscal year $80 million was spent for this out of tax payer money!

A devastating proposal was recently voted on. All 45,000 wild mustangs and burros are to be put to sleep. According to the American Wild Horse Preservation, only one person voted against it, Ginger Kathrens. Ginger Kathrens is the founder of The Cloud Foundation which is an organization to help save the wild mustangs. It is inspiring to see how Kathrens is making a difference, when it seems the other side of the ballot is stronger. Horses can be a representation of freedom that our country strongly represents. This could lead to the extinction of the wild mustangs.

BLM has also hidden from us the amount of deaths the roundups have caused. According to the American Wild Horse Preservation, in 2007 12% of a herd of wild burros called the Gold Butte died within six months of their round up. For the wild mustangs, 86 of the 1,922 died and over 40 of the pregnant mares aborted their foals. Most mustangs are not able to survive the roundups. While running inside the roundup, they either get trampled or trip and fall. Horses are separated from their foals and foals are separated from their mothers. Can you imagine the fear of being lost from your family or the fear from being stripped of your home and freedom? How many more animal lives are going to be lost?

This is not the first time the BLM has done something as horrible as this. The BLM agency was reported for selling 2,000 horses to slaughter. 40% of wild horses and burros have been slaughtered from their designated land. Their own land isn’t safe for them. If this continues the wild horses and burro’s fate will cease to exist or become as endangered as the wild buffalo once was.

Before cars were invented we used to travel by horseback or by trains. Horses have served us. Wild mustangs have served in the army, they have served your ancestors. Is this the thanks that they get, to be slaughtered in an inhumane way?

If you want to help stop this issue you can email the BLM director at director@blm.gov.

Ekho’s Eats

By Stephanie Anderson and Ivey Mellem

Hello, fellow CI students! Since it’s now October and the weather has started to cool down, what better way to stay warm than to cook warm foods? For this month we’re bringing you two new recipes that will warm your homes as well as your bodies, and that are fun and easy to make. Happy fall!

CROCK POT MATZO BALL CHICKEN SOUP

By Stephanie Anderson (with special thanks to John Seaman and Penny Glazer McClurg)

Start to Finish: 4 hours on high, 8 hours on low (About 20 minutes active time)

Servings: 4-8 (depending on size of crock pot/slow cooker)

For soup:

1 crock pot/slow cooker

1 package chicken drum sticks or thighs

3-4 stalks celery, chopped

3-4 carrots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small white onion, chopped

Water

Soup mix packet from box (make sure you get the one with BOTH matzo ball mix AND soup mix)

(Optional: one whole parsnip, 1 bay leaf)

For matzo balls:

Matzo ball packet from box

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 tablespoons club soda

In medium to large crock pot, put chicken, chopped vegetables, (parsnip and bay leaf) and soup mix. Fill pot with water until ingredients are covered, or about ½ – 1 inch below the top.

Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 8 hours, depending on your schedule. At 3 hours for high, or 7 hours for low, mix together matzo ball ingredients and set aside in fridge for 20 minutes. While the mix chills, remove chicken (and parsnip and bay leaf) with a slotted spoon. (Discard parsnip and bay leaf.) Using 2 forks, remove chicken from drumstick bones, or just shred chicken between the forks if using thighs. Return chicken to pot.

After 20 minutes in the fridge, use a spoon and the palms of your hands to roll matzo mixture into balls. Drop balls into the soup for remainder of cooking time, turning once about half-way through.

Serve and enjoy! Great remedy for cold and flu season, or just great comfort food on a cold(ish) day.

SPICED TEA BREAD

By Ivey Mellem

Start to finish: About one hour (15 minutes active time)

Servings: One whole loaf

Butter or shortening, for the pan

2 cups mixed dried fruit (see tips)

1 ½ cups hot brewed tea (see tips)

4 packed teaspoons dark brown sugar

¼ cup whole wheat flour

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice (or, 2 teaspoons each ground cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 375 F and heavily grease an 8-inch loaf pan.

Place the dried fruit in a bowl. Pour the hot tea over the fruit, stir in the brown sugar and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

In another bowl, whisk together the flours, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. Create a well and pour in the beaten egg and fruit mixture. Stir the batter until combined.

Scrape the batter into the pan, level the surface, and place in the upper half of the oven. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 45 minutes to an hour.

Let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn it out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Slice thinly and serve.

* Tips:

You can mix and match the dried fruits. I used 1 cup each of raisins and cherries but you can also add cranberries, golden raisins, currants, etc.

Any type of tea will work. I like to use apple or pomegranate but you can use any kind you prefer (it changes the taste of the bread slightly).

Lampoon Lagoon

More Like “Group Procrastination”

Group projects aren’t the parties professors think they are.

By Noah Rubino

Noah.rubino853@myci.csuci.edu

“GROUP PRESENTATION: 50 POINTS.”

When said professor later brings up the project in class, there’s always a mad gleam in their eye as if they are somehow fully convinced that they are generously providing us a meaningful opportunity to “collaborate” and “share ideas.”

I’m sure it has absolutely nothing to do with the tiny detail that, for once, they happen to be the ones sitting down at a desk, artfully faking interest.

Anyway, there are several phases to a presentation that inevitably fail to align with professors’ rose-tinted view of the projects.

Being Part of a Group

What professors think happens: Several people suddenly make friends like an episode of My Little Pony and then regularly meet in some quiet corner of the library with a massive stack of texts and enough paper and pencils to make it looked like we snuck in to the bookstore and stole all their office supplies. The groups get along cordially while also making steady, productive progress on the assignment.

What actually happens: You look at the guy sitting next to you in class, grunt inquisitively, and then maybe share phone numbers. When you actually get in contact the week before the assignment is due, you discover a little problem: outside of the class you share with the guy, you’re either gawking with confusion as a professor rants about James Joyce for three hours, or stuck dealing with Generous Customers (read: dumb-butts) at your dead-end job. The measly few hours where you actually have free time? Well, they just happen to be during the times when your partners are also busy Being Productive (which of course is code for binge-watching Luke Cage). But that won’t be a problem! After all, we’re in the Internet Age! We have email and Google Docs and Skype to work with, right?

Collaborating

What professors think happens: While sitting around a nice, round, blissfully physical table, the group participates in an intelligent and thoughtful exchange of knowledge. The repartee between the various members of the group—who are all, without exception, intelligent, engaged and (oh what the heck) racially and sexually diverse—is such that no part of the end product is the result of any one person.

What actually happens: The group maybe meets once if you’re lucky, out of some inexplicable form of obligation. Contrary to what professors might think, we are not capable of fusing our minds and bodies into one horrific hyper-intelligent fleshy mass, so the project is split up into multiple parts. This results in a patchwork abomination of a project, with some slides written in fluffy iambic pentameter complete with elaborately cited infographics and others are written in leetspeak with the occasional slide wholly devoted to a three-year-old internet meme.

Giving the presentation

What the professors think happens: We give a rousing, emotionally impactful speech that arrests the whole class in an enraptured stupor of pure, undiluted, gluten-free knowledge. Tears are shed. Neil Patrick Harris floats down from the ceiling to hand out shiny golden awards before flying off into the night.

What actually happens: one guy stands in front of the computer failing to hit the spacebar on cue while another stammers out a speech half-remembered from a script that they forgot to bring. Everyone in the group wishes they had worn more deodorant as they watch the professor mercilessly jot down notes on a slip of paper. The presenters breathe a sigh of relief once they reach their last slide, but then suddenly the professor all but holds everyone up there with psychic powers as they are forced to answer questions from the few people in the class who weren’t browsing Tumblr the whole time.

Aftermath

What professors think happens: The group begins to reenact Community.

What actually happens: The people in the group never see each other again. Or if they do, it’s to yell at each other for the low grade the assignment got.

Maybe I’m just a crazy guy who enjoys hammering out words onto a screen, but I’d rather just write an essay.

This is Why We Need More Parking at CI

By Maria Groth

Review: Halloween Horror Nights

By Jacklyn Lamphere

Universal Studios is notorious for their classic movie monsters and horror movies. With being one of the biggest movie studios and theme parks in the country, it is the perfect platform to have a scare attraction during the month of October.

Halloween Horror Nights first opened up in 1997 at Universal Studios Hollywood, and for the past nineteen years they have been bringing monsters to life and scares to southern California, for those individuals who dare to enter the theme park. This year’s attractions were Eli Roth presents Clowns for the Terror Tram, The Walking Dead: Wolves not Far, The Exorcist, Krampus, American Horror Story, Halloween: Hell Comes to Haddonfield, Freddy vs. Jason, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Blood Brothers.

The monsters, mazes, and actors really put on a great show to make sure each guest gets a frightening experience when you enter the park. I was lucky enough to attend this year with a couple of my roommates. We decided to attend for our shared love of monsters and horror movies. Universal Studios is not as magical as Disneyland, but during Halloween Horror Nights, it becomes every horror nerd/s Disneyland.

Sadly, we did not get to partake in every maze, but we did a majority of them, leaving out the Exorcist and Halloween. I asked my roommates after we got home from Horror nights about their experience. Markieta Hatter stated, “My favorite was Freddy vs. Jason, and the reason for that was seeing you get attacked by both of them at the same time made me laugh very hard and I wasn’t even scared.” Yes, in fact Freddy and Jason did scare me at the same time and I did not enjoy it but that is what Horror Nights is all about. Next I asked Markieta which monster scared her the most, she replied with “Clowns. Hands down. Can’t stand them. They are the devil’s minions.”

Markieta brought up an interesting point, clowns. There has been a social phenomenon of these creepy clown sightings across the country. I’m not sure if Halloween coming has anything to do with these sightings. But like Markieta, the Clowns were definitely not my favorite either. The clowns were a terrifying part of the night, I think because people have a fear of clowns already and with the combination of the creepy sightings the Terror Tram was just set for a disaster.

The next maze we journeyed into was the American Horror Story maze. Spoiler alert: you will get scared. Samantha Giles also went with us. She is the strong friend who doesn’t get scared very easily. She said, “I really like AHS, I really like the show and all the craziness it was, the maze was well done and the details were on point. What really scared me is a tie between AHS vampires, and the clowns on the terror tram because they both came out of nowhere and it is very hard to startle me.”

Personally, my favorite maze was the Krampus, an evil Santa Claus, maze. I thought it was amazing. I genuinely screamed for my life in that maze, multiple Krampus came after me from different angles. The last zone we had to venture through to leave the park were the Purge Scare Zones. These weren’t too bad to walk through because we could see the actors and who were going to be their next victims.

Overall, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal studios is a fun experience, if you love the horror genre or even scary movies in general. Horror Nights is a little expensive due to the fact it is a movie studio and a theme park, but if you’re willing to spend a little money for a good time then it is most definately worth it. Also, Universal provides discounted nights that guest may attend and if you go through our Student Union, they offer the Dolphin Discount. Horror Nights is notorious for scaring and if you have the guts to enter the park to survive one night through all the mazes, then my friends, you are certainly brave.

Review: Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation Makes Ripples Across History

By Mark Westphal

Mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

The Birth of a Nation is the first film to be written, directed and produced by Nate Parker, who previously had an acting career in films such as Red Tails and The Great Debaters with Denzel Washington. You can tell this is Nate Parker’s first attempt at filmmaking because the attempts at auteurism are elementary at best.

But before I get to that, I just want to say that the film is not bad. In fact, it is actually quite good in some instances. It is a well-intentioned and well-meaning attempt at bringing an old wound in American history to new times.

The acting is solid all-around; Armie Hammer gives what I thought was the best performance in the movie, but everyone else is not exactly any worse. We see that Parker is not trying to tell the story of Nat Turner’s slave revolt, but the story of how white oppression is still ugly and still persistent. Towards the end of the film, Cherry Turner, played by Aja Naomi King, tells a hidden, off-camera Nat Turner that black folks are being killed looking for him, because they are black.

When I left the theater I immediately thought that this film was commenting on the recent shootings of unarmed black men that are happening all around America, and we need to fight back against it (not violently, I hope).

Now, back to the auteurism. The dream sequences and the strange editing are distracting and just weird, and the symbolism it supposedly adds to the story is not needed. For example, there is a visual of a bleeding ear of corn. It’s a nice visual, but it didn’t add to the story at all other than it was a scene that happened and the director wants you to think about it.

Overall, it was a call for attention to a nasty subject. It was a film that wanted people to be uncomfortable with it. Now that being said, do I recommend this film? Sure. See it at 4:00 when the price is low and so you can get out early with enough time to brighten your mood before you go to bed.