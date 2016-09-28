Our First Issue of the Year, Welcome Dolphins!

View Our September 2016 Issue here -PDF (27.9 MB)

Mechatronics Major Introduced to CI

By Sarah Krashefski

The demand for engineers in Ventura County has increased, and the field appeals to local graduates. Unfortunately, our community is limited, because there is a lack of available Engineering programs at the university level. Due to Ventura County’s interest in providing a local higher education Engineering program, CI responded by proposing a Mechatronics Engineering major to CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.

Mechatronics Engineering integrates mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, and software design. The program at CI will focus specifically on studying and creating UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

Most of the Mechatronics Engineering infrastructure is already developed at CI. With the help of the Computer Science program and collaboration with the ESRM (Environmental Science and Resource Management) program’s expanding drone curriculum, Mechatronics Engineering students will learn and prosper from their professional careers. Equipment and laboratories are currently established—thanks to our mobile robotics department, networking systems and data courses. CI currently has four engineers on staff, who will help develop and launch Mechatronics Engineering. Since CI already has most of the framework established for the new addition of Engineering, only a few new courses will need to be incorporated.

The additional required courses for Mechatronics Engineering will embody engineering design, logic circuits and Mechatronics cap-stone courses. Along with these courses, CI will also provide an Introduction to Engineering course to encourage and help students learn more about the program and engineering as a whole.

The Mechatronics Engineering program will encourage transfer students from Ventura and Moorpark Colleges to apply for admission. Chair and Professor of Computer Science, Michael Soltys, states that, “We have a nice collaboration with Ventura College and Moorpark; students there want to transfer locally.” Ventura and Moorpark College will be more than happy to lend their laboratories and lectures to CI students for material science, statics and electricity and circuits. With our new Engineering major at CI, transfer students will be able to continue their higher education locally and remove the element of commuting to universities outside of our county.

Support from Ventura County’s community and employers will strengthen and enhance CI’s Engineering program. For example, the Navy at Point Mugu has volunteered to donate essential equipment to help the Engineering department learn through a hands-on approach.

Computer science and robotic clubs are already established and will serve as an educational and social resource to the new Engineering students. Specifically, the Computer Science Girls Club creates a welcoming outlet for women who would like to pursue a career in math or science. CI strongly encourages women to strive and achieve higher education—especially in engineering where women are a minority.

Mechatronics Engineering at CI is currently being discussed with the Chancellor and is expected to launch Fall semester of 2018. CI expects to admit only twenty-four students per year for the first four years. Keeping the initial amount of admitted students to a lower ratio will provide the students with more individual attention in their classes and ultimately augment their learning.

The next piece to CI’s Mechatronics Engineering department is the support and backing from our alumni and staff. Our new Engineering department will not only add more diversity, but also profundity for our science departments.

President Beck Warmly Welcomed Into The CI Way

By Jennica Gold

President Beck has now spent about 40 days on campus. Many students are wondering what she will improve on our school and her opinions. During an interview, she assured me that she is diving right into the CI culture and is just getting started.

Upon arriving to CI, President Beck mentioned to us that she has never felt so welcomed. She started off her first set of meetings by sitting down with student entity leaders working for ASI and the Student Union. There, she was happy to share that she had just created her own Twitter account and that she was excited to connect with students through social media. She then proceeded to make an Instagram account where she now posts selfies with students using the hashtag #SelfiesWithBeck.

President Beck is taking on a 100 day listening tour, where she hopes to really gain a sense not only of how CI runs, but who we are. She is interested in meeting as many students and connecting with them as she can. She is open to having discussions with students as she meets them and devotes as much time as she can to them. A tactic she has decided on is making her meetings with other staff and faculty in different locations around campus so that she can get to know where buildings are located, and be out on the ground speaking with students. After meeting with faculty, staff, community members and donors she wants CI to know that “everybody is rooting for us.” The work we are doing here at school as students is well supported as our professors, staff and people aware of our university in Ventura County.

As to new developments, before making any major points of action President Beck needs to find out the intentionality of our campus. This includes which issues really need to be addressed and the immediacy of each. She is focusing on making evidence-based decisions, where data will be gathered on what students are affected by, and what exactly is in need of improvement. A couple subjects that have risen to the forefront are food insecurity and the need for emergency student loans.

When asked what most surprised her about our campus, Beck replied with how many faculty have said that they are committed to CI. The congruency within responses of students and both staff and faculty describing the commitment and care they have for our campus is unheard of. President Beck stated how our campus’ idea of the mission statement is so collective.

Beck also mentioned how she is graciously overwhelmed with support. From the first day she arrived on campus she has felt like this is her home. We can anticipate seeing her out on our campus more as she continues to engage with students and really find the heart of CI. She endeavors to attend more club meetings, and seek out students that wouldn’t necessarily come up to her and introduce themselves. Excitedly, during a student leadership meeting, Beck mentioned how she just purchased her first pair of “red chucks” in preparation for Red Out Wednesdays. We have had such a successful and meaningful first chapter at CI, and President Beck is eager to “make the second chapter just as great.”

Food for Thought

By Riley Leal

Two exams in one day, a final next week, a lab practical in between and work from eight to midnight every day. Sound familiar? Now add hunger and the stress of not knowing if you’ll have a place to sleep that night haunting you. Chances are that you, or someone you know, is dealing with these challenges daily. College has prepared most of us for the struggles of juggling school, work, family and a social life. However, being so consumed with all that has to be done in our own lives can leave us little time to reflect on the challenges our fellow students are facing. The sad truth though, is that food insecurity and homelessness is a real problem in the CSU system. The statistics are shocking, and demand immediate attention. The Los Angeles Times shares that one in 10 of California State University’s 460,000 students is homeless, and one in five students struggle with having steady access to food.

This begs the question, what is Channel Islands doing to combat and tackle the homelessness issue at our school, and what are we doing to help combat food insecurity? I had the privilege to speak with a few experts on the matter here on campus. Michelle Noyes, the Student Government President, told me how the campus is setting up task forces to put something into place before the end of the semester. She also describes student government’s plans to set up a pop-up pantry; a place where they are starting to collect and give out cans of food to students in need. She expresses that this is an immediate fix, and is only to help provide aid while Student Affairs is working on a more permanent solution to the problem. Deanna Villigran, the vice president of the Student Programming Board, describes the new mission of the SPB in addressing and helping to meet the needs of the students on campus. The Student Programming Board will be hosting an event you are probably already familiar with, known as Grocery Bingo. This is where students can come and play bingo to win groceries. To increase awareness on campus about the struggle of food insecurity, the Grocery Bingo program will now be advertised with a new twist. It will not only be used as a vehicle to promote and help educate students on the statistics of food insecurity, but it will also be a way to address the problem head-on. When students win a round of bingo, they have the option to keep the groceries they have won or donate their groceries to the canned food drive SPB will host this fall semester.

Now, here is a chance to take the information we have learned and put it to action. If we are going to eradicate the problem altogether, we must work as a team. Although there are multiple departments here on campus dedicated to the success of the food pantry, it is the responsibility of each of us to make this a priority. Do not underestimate your ability to make a difference and change things on this campus. Maybe all you can afford to donate is two or three cans to one of the food drive boxes. That may seem insignificant to you, but you will have helped a person combat food insecurity for that day. A relevant quote by Margret Mead reads, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world, indeed it’s the only thing that ever has.”

University Glen and Town Center: The Here and Now

By Brittany Ritter

It is now going on three weeks since the mass e-mail was sent out by CSUCI informing us all about the transaction between the university and the global real estate company Kennedy Wilson, where the operating and management rights of the University Glen Apartments and Town Center have been sold to Kennedy Wilson for the next 82 years. In the e-mail, articles by VC Star’s Jean Cowden Moore, and interviews by KEYT’s Kelsey Greckens, we read and hear of the plan for the future which is to use $74 million out of the $81 million gained by the university to pay off debt, with the remainder going to help in achieving an “expansion plan to double enrollment by 2025” which will require “more classrooms and student housing” to accommodate said student growth A silver lining to this deal is that, according to John Gormley, Senior Director of Planning, Design and Construction in Moore’s article in the VC Star, the university does plan to lease back 40% of the apartments in the next 20 years with the “Town Center apartments being reserved for student housing and the others reserved for faculty and staff with the university subsidizing rent to make it more affordable.” Nowhere do we hear about what this will mean for those currently living and working in the University Glen Apartments and Town Center businesses, so I managed to conduct a couple of interviews to ensure voices on all sides of this deal are to be heard.

I talked to two students and one faculty member, all who reside in University Glen, to get their standpoint on what kind of concerns they have regarding what the future will hold. Rebekah Merson is a Liberal Arts major here at CI, with this being her first semester living in the University Glen Apartments which she describes as being a “community-oriented neighborhood” which will be “hard to recreate if uprooted.” Merson also wondered aloud if the businesses in Town Center, which she confirmed have “wonderful employees and staff” will be affected by “rules and regulation changes” as it is. Unfortunately, Merson is no stranger to these types of changes as she witnessed what happened at her father’s workplace when they were bought out and within a year’s time high ranking employees were let go.

Bob Mayberry, who has been a 10-year resident of the University Glen Apartments and has been working for 13 years on the CI campus has a cheerier disposition on this matter as he says, “the fact that this company wants to buy in implies there’s money to be had” which they wouldn’t want to change too much. Mayberry goes on to say it’s fully dependent on the economy how this plan of the university’s will turn out, much like only time will tell how much this will affect those in University Glen and Town Center when leases must be renewed. This fact can be stressful, and rightfully so, as it could potentially be another hurdle to have to clear.

Mayberry also shared with me that the University Glen tenants did receive notification about this transaction back in August, when back to back letters were sent out informing them not only of the new ownership and who to make out their rent checks to, but also to introduce the new management corporation E&S Ring that is now overseeing everything regarding the UG apartments. In one of the letters there is already talk of having “exciting plans in store for the community” in the form of “projects” which include: “fresh exterior paint, a new stylish clubhouse and resident lounge in Town Center, expanded and improved gym facilities and equipment, and new pool furniture”. When I went into the E&S Ring management office I briefly spoke with assistant manager Tracie Lackey, and she expalined that they are “taking it day by day” in regards to being able to better answer the question: “How will this all effect the people of University Glen and Town Center?”

Chelsea Rueda, a Performing Arts major here at CI, reports that she has been “bouncing around for four years” in regards to living accommodations. She has lived in University Glen for the last six months and has said that her feelings of being “happy about finally being established” are being overrun by the added stress that comes along with this changing of hands. Rueda is a full time student and works two jobs, one on campus and one off, and said that she is “barely making it” in regards to finances. She worries that if the rent goes up she may have to continue to bounce around, which is only made more difficult as she enjoys the atmosphere of University Glen in regards to the people and the sense of safety it provides. Peace of mind is a luxury in this day and age of constant change and adaptation, and hopefully those residents and employees of University Glen and Town Center will only face manageable changes instead of ones that have the power to displace them. It would seem that there currently resides a shared feeling of uneasiness about the many unknowns this deal brings with it, even though the portrayed purpose of the deal between the university and Kennedy Wilson is to ensure a better future for the CI campus in regards to its growth. Hopefully the lofty plans for the future don’t overshadow the needs of the people of today.

Politicizing Beyoncé

By Megan Mimiaga

As a part of CI’s Welcome Week, Rutgers University Professor Kevin Allred visited Petit Salon on August 31st to give students an abridged version of his daily lesson plan on social justice through the lens of artist Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Allred’s typical homework includes articles written by or about prominent women of color, such as Kara Walker or Melissa Harris-Perry, who are attempting to make changes to ideas about social injustice involving race and feminism through their art. Students then come to class prepared to enter a conversation between themselves, these empowering women and, Beyoncé.

Beyoncé of all artists, best exemplifies a woman who has taken control of the direction of her own career. Kevin Allred picks up and hands out the breadcrumbs Beyoncé has been leaving throughout her musical career, from the release of her visual and vocal album Lemonade, to her use of the Super Bowl Half-Time stage. Slowly the singer, song writer, mother and performance artist has added feminist political figure to her resume. The bulk of Allred’s presentation sought to use the artist’s two visually connected music videos (Partition and Jealous) from the same album to deconstruct what is being stated by Beyoncé.

According to Allred’s teachings, Partition is a video full of imagery representing many different separations. These divisions range from the disconnections between wife and mistress, domestic and free, black women and white women, and who we are versus who others want us to be. The music video is explicitly sexual in its content with the purpose of Beyoncé being in control of what is seen and what is not. Throughout the Partition video, Allred also points out Beyoncé’s defiant use of the three main stereotypes thrust upon colored women through her imagery. The first stereotype is the Mammy, a domesticated household maid, usually during times of slavery. Then there is the Jezebel, an overtly sexual and promiscuous woman, often depicted as animalistic. The last is the Sapphire, an overtly angry and violent woman.

As Kevin Allred runs students through the subsequent video Jealous, he notes aloud the imagery of a driver in first-person view in a car. This should be taken as Beyoncé’s representation of being in control of an outcome, according to Allred. The second prominent image spoken of includes the genuine reactions of New York fans watching the artist stroll down the street in the middle of the night. This is meant to be juxtaposed with the idea of the driver of the car, as the responses of others are utterly out of our control. Jealous becomes more about exposing the ridiculous notion of bending to fit into the societal view of what makes a “good” colored woman. Kevin Allred explains that the significance of the feeling of jealousy here is that at first it is a mix of sadness and anger towards outside forces where no changes can be made, but then those emotions fold back on one’s self searching for a way to regain control and to be “good enough”.

Kevin Allred passionately pushed students to question why men get so much power over women in society and how to break the concept of white privilege in 2016. His message is not exclusively about race or gender but the extreme difficulty of both. Allred is hoping to publish an upcoming book by the working title of “Politicizing Beyoncé” in which he encompasses his Rutgers University course to expand his audience and spread the ideas of progressive social change through the music of Beyoncé.

CAPS Resources 2016

By Jennica Gold

Mental health is something most people surpass when looking at others around them, and even in recognizing in themselves. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), over 40 million of people over the age of 18 are conflicted with anxiety. This could be when dealing with everyday situations such as school, work, relationships or just stress from the pressure we constantly put on ourselves.

It is so important to take care of our mental health. That may range from taking ten minutes out of your day to breathe and not rush around trying to get something accomplished, to thinking about what you have to do or should be doing, to seeing a professional to become aware of the thought patterns our minds have that end up stressing us out.

As students at CI, we can take advantage of the resources we have here on campus, which many people do not fully know about. The Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) program is open to any student. There are trained professionals in Bell Tower East 1856 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Walk-ins are welcome, but the program recommends making an appointment either online (at http://www.csuci.edu/caps/) or by walking in to the center. The CAPS center offers group and couple sessions, as well as individual psychiatric sessions by appointment. A 24/7 phone counseling service is also available to students for their convenience. These services will be extended to drop-in counseling sessions inside Santa Rosa Village on Mondays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are currently seven mental health professionals inside the CAPS center. They have recently added their first bilingual (English and Spanish) clinician named Norm Lopez Magana, LCSW. An additional psychiatrist Allan Abrams, M.D., was recently hired under the director Kirsten Olson, Ph.D. Starting in the Fall 2016 semester, CAPS is really emphasizing their goal to help students reduce the stress they have in their lives. Meditation can bring students many benefits inside their personal lives. Through CAPS, they are able to join groups with students who have been in situations such as sexual assault and healing from grief and loss, as well as other diverse support sessions. Another great addition to this program will be a group for students on the autism spectrum to aid in their adjustment to the university.

A meditation room is also available to all students and faculty Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must check in with CAPS to use this room, in Bell Tower 1856. Students are required to fill out a sign-in sheet upon entry, to monitor use and prevent overcrowding. Once signed in, you have a thirty-minute private session. There is a noise machine provided, as well as yoga mats. Shoes are not permitted inside the room, in respect to all users.

Plans for a future designated room built specifically for meditation and prayer are to be expanded upon once space is available and utilities are accessible to meet the needs of all users and students wishing to get the most out of the space.

Students can also use the egg chair located in the CAPS center. This resource is to improve one’s mental health through personal relaxation. There are built-in speakers into the chair for use as well. There is a twenty minute session allotted for each student wishing to use the chair.

The Health and Wellness program on campus plans activities and has a digital magazine dedicated to healthy eating, physical activity ideas, fitness plans, stress reducing suggestions and other tips on maintaining or improving an individual’s well-being. This is can be found at http://readsh101.com/csuci.html. The CAPS center, along with other staff involved in developing these facilities and programs care greatly about the health of our student body and want to ensure in their student success not only academically, but in their entire personal journey at CI.

CI Animation Team Wins Two Awards at 48 Hour Film Festival in San Diego

By Cristy Rodriguez-Rivas

Few filmmakers dare complete a project in just 48 hours, especially when the project is an animation. Pastel Circus was the daring group of CI students that did just that. Members of Pastel Circus include Christina Cavadias, Danni Michelle, Dylan Falls, Jenn Petersen, Sara Rose Hall, Logan Bytheway, Danni DuPont, and Amanda Niles (a student at Loyola Marymount University). Their animated film Super was featured the 48 Hour Film Project in San Diego.

The 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP) is an international festival in which filmmakers of a region or city are given a genre at random and spend two days writing, filming, and editing their short films. Films are then screened at a local theater and selected for a variety of awards. Team leader, Danni Michelle, says that her previous experience in 48HFP sparked the idea that her friends and classmates could participate in an animation project. “I liked working with the group because I got to know my friends and classmates better just by working on a project all together,” says Michelle.

Besides the time crunch, the team unanimously agreed that the most difficult part of the project was rendering (the process of turning a file with models into the final scene file). Dylan Falls clarified by saying that “the rendering time of the project took longer than they expected and ate into their already limited time by six hours.”

When asked about their part of the project, Christina Cavadias said “I loved seeing the team come together and working as a cohesive unit with a common goal in mind.” Dylan Falls added that “the payoff of finishing the project with the team and turning it in was the sweetest part of the experience.”

All the effort was well worth it because Pastel Circus won the “Team Spirit” Award and 2nd place in the “Audience Choice” Award. The “Team Spirit” Award was presented to the team that best promoted their film. True to their name, the Pastel Circus team showed off their team spirit by wearing pastel colors on the red carpet of the event and by creating newspaper-style flyers.

Their Audience Choice award was especially poignant for the team. “I was impressed that we got second place by a difference of four points to a long-time incumbent champion team on our first try,” says Michelle. “Our team is really strong and this bodes well for our future and the future of animation,” added Cavadias.

Pastel Circus is now working on their capstone project as a continuation of Super, which they plan to pitch to networks or create a web series of their own. Part of this capstone project is to reach out to the community. Falls says that Pastel Circus is working on reaching out to LGBTQ+ groups to talk about representation of LGBTQ+ people in media and how animation can be used to represent this demographic. They also plan on participating in future 48HFP and in the 4 Points Film Festival, which could land them in the Cannes Film Festival next year.

Restrooms: All for One and One for All?

By Alana Robinson

Our CI campus all-gender restrooms all have one thing in common, they are hard as heck to find! First though, here is a little background information. There are a lot of misconceptions out there. These are not strictly transgender restrooms. I have heard them called this, there are news articles by important newspapers that have called them this, and I myself have even called them this. These all-gender restrooms are not exclusive; they are for everyone. They are termed “all-gender” in the actual bill, which seems to be the most politically correct way of putting it. They are all-inclusive: for females, males, LGBTQ+, families, persons with disabilities, and those who need assistance in the restroom.

The all-gender restroom bill, Assembly Bill 1732, would mandate that all single-occupancy restrooms in any business, public place or government agency be labeled “all-gender.” The bill’s exact wording states that “…commencing March 1, 2017… all single-user toilet facilities in any business establishment, place of public accommodation, or government agency … be identified as all-gender toilet facilities.” It was passed in the Senate August 9, 2016, passed in the Assembly August 22, 2016, and it will likely become a law based on how well it has been received.

Now let’s talk about my experience with our campus’ all-gender restrooms. I wanted to see how CSUCI set them up. I couldn’t find a map on the university’s website, so I asked a school official for a “transgender” bathroom map (yes, unfortunately that’s what I originally called it, being misinformed). After explaining why I needed the map, I realized that there were two reasons I explained that I needed it. First, to go into more detail, create conversation. Second, it came from a place of insecurity. A part of me didn’t want to see a hint of a question in their eyes as to what gender I am. This was a glimpse into how difficult life as a non-cisgender person can be.

Now I was prepared (more or less) to go and find these bathrooms, but I did worry that someone would stop me. I felt like I was going to use a men’s restroom, like I wouldn’t technically be allowed.

The first one on my list to visit was in the Bell Tower East (BTE-1844). The bell towers are super confusing, and this restroom was at the top, as if part of an M.C. Escher drawing. Would the restroom police stop me? I prayed for civil inattention. Well, guess what? They were completely normal restrooms. There were two separate restrooms: both large single stalls and lockable. The signs said “all-gender restroom” with a symbol of a toilet and a wheelchair.

Second, I checked out the one in the Bell Tower West (BTW-1153), which was in the faculty office area. There were three restrooms here, all single stall rooms with separate locks. As for the signs, one was “male,” one was “female,” and one was “male/female/wheelchair.”

The Bell Tower all-gender restrooms are the only two locations that students can easily and comfortably access. The only one that is technically politically correct is the first restroom I checked out—the Bell Tower East—which was labeled “all-gender.” After receiving opinions on this topic from a couple of transgender students, this seems to be the most comfortable solution for them. There are no “male” or “female” symbols, and no discomfort around having to choose between two or three differently labeled restrooms. The restrooms in the Bell Tower West force students to choose which gender they are.

There are six locations for the all- gender restrooms on the CSUCI campus (the CSUCI website calls them either “gender neutral” or “unisex.”):

LOCATION SIGN DISPLAYED NOTES Bell Tower East (BTE-1844) “All-gender,” with symbols of wheelchair and toilet Two separate rooms with privately locked stalls; very secluded area Bell Tower West (BTW-1153) Symbols of a female, male, and wheelchair all together There were three restrooms, so you would have to choose between female, male, or “other” Manzanita Hall (MAN-1214) Male and female symbol next to each other In the “Nursing and Health Sciences Programs” (MAN-1201) University Hall (UNIV-1624) “All-gender,” with symbols of wheelchair and toilet Must check in to the front desk first Yuba Hall Male and female symbols next to each other For patrons and faculty only Lindero Hall “Uni-sex” For faculty and conferences strictly (and the most difficult to find anyway)

Casey Comer, Vice President of the Spectrum Club at CI, says the all-gender restrooms are “a step in the right direction … It’s more comfortable for people who are outside the gender binary… It’s a good thing to have when you can use a bathroom that feels safe … Gender-neutral bathrooms exist in real life, man. You have one in your house! Calm down for a second.” He likes the terminology “all-gender” or “gender-neutral” best. To him, “gender-inclusive” sounds like the gendered bathrooms are exclusive, and “unisex” sounds like a hospital. He said, “If I’m in a stall, and someone comes in, I wait until they leave because I have gotten yelled at in bathrooms before. I can miss a lot of class because of it. [However], it was a year and a half ago and so I look different now.” Casey mentioned that someone performed a hate crime at a school in Long Beach recently… They carved the word “it” into a transgender person. Casey said that scares him because it’s so close to home.

“It was never an issue for me growing up, but I never was affected by it… It depends where you come from… Coming here it’s a big deal [versus northern California]. There are guys there who walk around in girls’ clothes and makeup. It’s great for college campuses because you’re finding yourself. It would be way more controversial if it was out in the public, like in a mall.” –Haley Sovulewski, Communications major at CI.

“I have no problem with that. I work in a gas station and when one stall is full, I always tell people to use the other one. Things happen now, like a little girl was in a Denny’s bathroom maybe a couple years ago and got raped. As far as I’m concerned, if you have an issue with your child’s safety, you should go with your kid. You have no research to fire this fuel of hate.” –Michelle Neal, Communications major at CI.

“I think that it’s somewhat of an issue… It’s already uncomfortable as it is… I think we should have coed bathrooms… I’ve traveled a lot in Europe and I’m originally from South America and I’ve seen coed bathrooms a lot… Building a bathroom to identify someone who is transitioning, labels them even more … We all don’t want to be labeled as something society doesn’t accept. It’s like pointing fingers… We tend to point fingers and there’s a lot of injustice treatment… At the end of the day, feelings are more important. And making people feel like they belong is more important. This is an opinion of a 30-year-old single woman.” –Soledad Jothier, Business/Non-Profit Organizations major, Business Management minor at CI.

“I personally love all people, however, this does not mean I agree with certain lifestyles or habits. I think the all-gender bathrooms make me think more about my kids and how I will educate them because this is probably just the beginning of many gender-neutral bathrooms/policies to come in the future. I don’t really get the whole idea behind all-gender bathrooms, meaning I would like to be more educated on the subject. That’s about it.” –Xochitl Puga, Communications major at CI.

“I’ve seen where they are secure/private stalls in a row. I prefer a single toilet/single occupant situation no matter if it’s same gender anyways. I like privacy. In a store that’s always busy like Erewhon Venice it works because it’s really private and space is limited… My concern about all-gender is when the bathrooms are isolated. I had an incident at a secluded park where a guy tried to walk in on me… he was on the other side of the park when I went in… when I opened the door he was right there at the door… and acted like ‘oh, wrong bathroom’ … But hey, if the door has a dress on it and you feel like a lady, who am I to say? I’ve never felt a threat from that situation. More so seems they’d rather not be noticed.” –Jesse Kuznowski, Psychology major at CI (alumnus).

“Works for me.” –Isaac Hirsch, staff at CI.

CI Expands Islands Café

By Bianca Brandau and Julia Cheng

Walking up the bright white steps of the improved side of the Islands Café, the first noticeable difference is the overall clean, modern aesthetic. Every surface is shiny, including an extensive salad bar, which is the first food station when you enter. Serve yourself one of six various types of salads in a chilled, white ceramic bowl.

The Café is bigger and gives more students at a time the chance to enjoy their meal. Not only has the outer appearance of the new café changed, but also the variety of meals: twice a week we get the chance to eat sushi and every day a wide variety of different types of salad, which are nearly 100% organic, as most of the products are from farmers markets.

Another very important aspect for us low budget students is that the prices stayed the same. Dave Nirenberg, Senior Director of the University Auxiliary Services Hospitality Services on campus told us that they always try to keep the costs as low as possible. In order to do so, they are thinking of opening at 10 a.m. because breakfast is not the most popular meal of the day.

Nirenberg has been working for our campus for seven years and was one of the people who started the to-go meal program. Important for him is not only the low cost for the students, but also the social aspect of the new café. “Having meals with your friends on campus is part of the educational experience and part of the so-called life learning environment. Because of that reason we try to create a familiar and warm atmosphere,” said Nirenberg.

That is an aim, that some of the students really do appreciate: CI student Gerardo (Sociology major) enjoys the new atmosphere and would rate it with 9 out of 10 stars. The one missing is only because he did not get the chance so far to try all of the meals so cannot really rate those. Andrew (Business major) and Jennifer (Health Sciences major) like especially the bigger variety of the food.

Besides, the new Islands Café is progressive: if for some reason you choose to take your meal to-go, gone are the days of paper boxes and here is the era of reusable containers. These slim, microwave safe green things cost you $5 each and the school claims they will be saving approximately 700 paper boxes from being thrown into a landfill every day.

Although you can bring your dirty eco-friendly boxes back to trade in for a clean one, if you happen to forget your box, you must pay another $5 using your Dining Dollars or cash if you want to take food to-go.

While sustainable, students’ opinions about the new boxes are quite diverse: Kristen (English major), Jazmin (Psychology major) and Bridget (Psychology major) think the boxes should be included in the semester fee and that it would make sense to pay for them only if you don’t return them at the end of each semester. “I don’t have an extra $5 to spend,” said Kristen about the cost of the new to-go containers.

On the other hand, some students welcome the green boxes with open arms. “I’m all for it,” said Chris (Biology major) on the eco-friendly boxes. He appreciates that the university does not produce as much trash as before.

Overall it seems the expansion is a positive change for CSU Channel Islands. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Dave Nirenberg.

Santa Rosa in Full Swing

By Paige Parker and Mirilee Tiger

The 2016-2017 school year has begun, classes are in full swing and new changes have been made. One of those changes is the addition of the Santa Rosa Village dorms for the freshman students.

CI now has a record-breaking amount of freshman along with the brand new freshman dorms. Thanks to Maria Gonzalez, one of the Santa Rosa Residential Assistants (RA), we were able to get an inside scoop on the process and the goals of the Santa Rosa Village.

An estimated 1,000 freshmen were admitted for the 2016-2017 school year, and approximately 600 freshmen are living in Santa Rosa. The freshman class is about 68 percent female and 32 percent male. Santa Rosa has building L and building K, each holding 78 students on each of the four floors. Not to mention, there are about 16 RA’s for this year’s freshman class.

However, Santa Rosa is still a work in progress. The five-year plan actually began the day before move-in day. Luckily, after much anticipation, the game room and the laundry room are now open. Unfortunately, there is not enough room in Santa Rosa to hold all of the freshman students. The remaining freshmen are currently residing in the H building of the Santa Cruz Village.

Freshmen currently need both their Dolphin ID and their room key card to get into their dorm. The Dolphin ID gives them access to the building and the room key gives the access to their specific bedroom. Many students have complained that carrying around two keys can be annoying, but this does not only affect freshmen. Other housing students need their room key to access their village and bedroom, and their Dolphin ID to use their meals and Dolphin cash. The goal is for freshmen to have one key to access the dorms, like the rest of the campus residents.

Santa Rosa has more of a typical dorm design that you would see at other universities. We are trying to emulate other universities’ style to create a more traditional freshman environment. It is a way to get the freshman to come together, meet new people and create new friendships. CI plans on expanding the university even more, but it will take some time, considering that they just finished the new Santa Rosa dorms.

Ekho’s Eats

By Stephanie Anderson and Ivey Mellem

Hello, fellow CI students! This semester we will be co-writing a column for the paper with easy recipes, specifically geared towards CI students and our range of budgets and tastes. Each month we will try to feature two recipes that somehow go together, and tips on where to go to eat when you don’t feel like cooking. Our aim is to provide you with recipes that are both easy to make and easy on your budget, but still add to your “college experience” by teaching you how to make delicious meals that you can use in the future.

HOMEMADE MAC AND CHEESE

by Ivey Mellem

Servings: 2

8 ounces or half a box of macaroni noodles

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of milk, plus ¼ cup extra

2 cups of grated cheese, or more to taste

Optional Ingredients:

Pepper to taste (I recommend ground white pepper)

Yellow mustard to taste

In a medium saucepan, boil water and add noodles. Cook until tender, but not mushy. Drain and set aside.

To make roux, in another saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Whisk in flour until combined and smooth. Continue cooking over low heat for five minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Whisk in 1 cup of milk until combined. Turn up heat slightly and continue stirring until thick and bubbly. Add pepper and mustard, if desired, and stir. Add cheese and stir until completely melted and smooth. Add additional ¼ cup of milk and stir. Remove from heat and add noodles. Serve and enjoy.

*Tips:

You can use any type of cheese you like, mixing different kinds adds additional flavor.

Enhance the flavor by adding bacon bits, green chilies, chopped ham or whatever you prefer.

To bake, pour mac and cheese in a glass dish, top with cheese, and broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

EASY MUSHROOM AND RICOTTA PIZZA

by Stephanie Anderson

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 2-3

1 ready-made pizza crust (I use Boboli)

Jar of julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes in oil, usually in the produce section underneath the tomatoes (if you don’t like sun-dried tomatoes, you can use olive oil for the base)

Shredded mozzarella cheese and shredded parmesan

Ricotta cheese (found in a plastic container next to the sliced and shredded cheeses)

White mushrooms (and spinach if you would like more vegetables)

1-2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

Minced garlic (either cut up one clove yourself, or use about 1/2 tablespoon of jarred minced garlic, found near the sun-dried tomatoes)

Heat the oven to 450 F.

In a small frying pan on medium heat, heat butter or olive oil and sauté mushrooms (as many as you like) with about minced garlic until slightly brown (about 5 minutes), stirring frequently. (If you are adding spinach, sauté that in the last minute or 2 with the mushrooms.)

While mushrooms are cooking, add sun-dried tomatoes directly on top of the crust, and use a brush or the back of a spoon to spread oil over whole crust, all the way to the edges. Add as many tomatoes as you like, but keep the oil to a thin coat.

Add several dollops of the ricotta cheese over the surface of the crust, then sprinkle shredded mozzarella all over the pizza in a thick layer. Make sure to cover all of the sun-dried tomatoes with cheese, as they will burn otherwise. Add mushroom mixture on top of the cheeses, then sprinkle with grated parmesan.

Bake for 9 minutes directly on oven rack (or on cookie sheet or pizza stone if you prefer).

The Kaepernick Effect

By Jacklyn Lamphere

Football season is in full swing for the 2016-2017 year, from traditional Sunday and Monday night football to the newest addition to the NFL organization of Thursday night football. The smell of beer, hotdogs, and fan pride is taking over America again. With that being said, athletes such as football players already have a high expectation of being role models, influential people and representing our country to the rest of the world. Lately the NFL organization has been under a spotlight, not for the new season starting but for another reason.

Some players have decided to protest the national anthem before each game. Of course, I would like to state that every American of this great nation has the constitutional right of freedom of speech and may use that right any time they choose. Colin Kaepernick is an African American, backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He decided to exercise his constitutional right as an American during his first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. This was the 49ers third preseason game. However, this is also the first game that Colin started in and really got the attention of the public and got his message across. Little did we know, Kaepernick had already started his protest on the preseason opener against the Texans, and then continued for the Bronco game as well. The reason why his protest went unnoticed is because he was not dressed to play. Kaepernick stated in a press conference interview after the Green Bay game that “I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” After that statement Kaepernick got a lot of cruel criticism from many Americans, fellow athletes, and celebrities. After continuing on with his protest of the anthem, many other athletes have decided to join for the same reasons that Kaepernick stands for. Megan Rapinoe, a USWNT soccer player took a knee during the national anthem because she feels that she understands where Colin is coming from due to the fact that she is a member of the LGBTQ community and feels that she has been oppressed as well.

Earlier this month was the fifteen-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Mr. Kaepernick decided to exercise his right to kneel but to his surprise there were many other players who decided to protest with him as well. Four Miami Dolphin players all took a knee during the anthem in unison to show their support of Kaepernick’s protest and to try to make a change in our country. Brandon Marshall of the Bronco’s also knelt during the anthem to support Kaepernick and his cause. Marcus Peters, Devin McCourty, and Martellus Bennett decided to raise their right fists during the anthem instead of taking a knee. The Seattle Seahawks all linked arms during the anthem to display some type of unity.

The main point I’m trying to get across is this: Are the actions of these players, using their constitutional right as Americans, being seen as patriotic or not? Some believe that Colin and other athletes are being even more patriotic for exercising their rights as Americans to protest during the anthem. Others believe that it is a monumental disrespect to the men and women who have given their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice for us, one of the many reasons we have these rights and can use them when we feel it is needed. Colin Kaepernick used his fame and his popularity to his best advantage. He is one of the most known football players today, and his courage to do this protest during the anthem sparked an ember throughout the league and thus the Kaepernick effect was born. Three CI students were kind enough to let me ask their opinion on it. The four of us had a very productive discussion on what is happening and what needs to change in our country. First, we all agreed and discussed that these actions displayed by the players definitely sends a message to our country about the current issues that need to be fixed. Kneeling and raising fists really sends a message to the public and the government that the issue at hand needs to be solved. These athletes are using the perfect platform to exercise their rights as Americans.

Nick Galarza, a very passionate 49ers fan, stated he supported Kaepernick and his actions because he sees the injustices and sees Kaepernick as more of a patriot. He also believes it was a shock to the public, but it was needed. Logan Langston and Zach Forman disagreed with it due to the fact that one has served in the military and the other is a military supporter.

What we all agreed upon is that these players have the right to protest whether anyone likes it or not. We also touched on the fact that there are injustices going on in the country and they need to be addressed. One of the last topics we discussed was coming from a military family background, like myself and many others like me. I was taught that the flag and anthem represents those who have fallen protecting our rights and we remember them during the song and pay them respect for what they have done. Others see that the flag in a different way.

I ask you, students of Channel Islands, what is your opinion on the recent NFL Protests? Do you see these men as being more patriotic for exercising their rights? Do you see them as less patriotic because they decided to exercise this right during a so-called sacred moment for our country? Is this effect going to continue for the rest of the football season? Is it ever going to end? Please email us your responses at the CIView.editor@csuci.edu, we are interested in your opinions on this hot topic.

Falling into Trends

By Myah Rayne

Fashion is universal. No matter who you are or what you like, we all have some idea of what fashion is. If you keep up with the trends for any season, you would most likely know that anything that is velvet is in, along with denim reimagined as a fabric not only for jeans and jackets, but as hats, shoes, and chokers are trending; also patches on jeans are super rad and statement shoes with quirky and outrageous designs are something people need to try.

As a person really into fashion, I suggest you think outside the box and not stick to trends. I know what you’re thinking, “how ironic can this person get?” The only time I actually listen to trends is when it’s either something I like or consider trying out. Trends are merely ideas of what may be popular during said season. It’s more important to wear whatever you want to wear. Not only will you like it but you’ll feel confident in it.

If you do consider following trends, NEVER spend a lot of money on them. You may end up hating the article of clothing and it would suck if you paid a lot for it. Fashion and trends fade, style is forever. Therefore, wear what you like whether it’s considered in or out. The brand Juicy Couture says to “Do all the don’ts.” I believe that’s a good way to get noticed. As long as it’s not illegal or hurting anyone of course. In hindsight designers, stylists, and anyone else in the fashion industry hardly ever play by the rules.

If you’ve been keeping up with New York and London Fashion Week, the styles and designs that famous fashion designers have made are crazy weird, but in the best way. In short, try new things no matter how scary they may seem. If you want to wear an article of clothing or your makeup in a certain way that’s deemed “different” or “wild” you should wear it! Don’t listen to close-minded judgmental people. Be you.

Letter from the Editor

By Jennica Gold

Welcome Dolphins! If you are reading this, then I want to thank you for picking up The CI View. So much work has been put into this publication in the past and already students are showing such hard work in putting our first issue together. Just to give you some background information about us, we are a completely student-run publication. We publish a newspaper once a month, to be found in the outside newsstands located in the main areas of our campus, as well as inside most buildings as well.

We are looking to expand our paper in any way that we can. The best way to do that is through you. Whether you have written marvelous novels, or never written outside of your class essays, we would love to have you. Anyone is able to write on what they are passionate about. Since this year is the presidential election, we are recruiting students who are willing to be interviewed, or interview other students on their opinion on this unique election that is about to happen. We will be doing periscope sessions in front of the library seeking out those opinions of those on campus. If politics isn’t your thing, we are open to any graphic design, web design, artistic, creative, experience you have! Our job is to bring to life every diverse voice on campus. The CI View has maintained a relaxed and welcoming environment for our staff writers and I am eager to carry on with the same tone that we have developed for our team in the past.

I am so grateful for this opportunity to serve as Editor in Chief. This is my second year and final year at CI. I transferred over here last year from a community college in Santa Clarita. Even though I have not been on campus very long, I feel completely at home here and I know this is where I am supposed to be. This campus has provided so many great opportunities for me as I started to get involved, this being one of them. I’m sure every one of your professors has told you this, but it is so important to get involved. It really adds to your experience in college and you meet so many great staff and students. The relationships you build now with the members of our campus can become extremely beneficial in the future.

I know that our generation is moving away from print media, but this newspaper is such a rewarding publication to keep with you, unlike double-tapping and scrolling past a post or saving a link for later. This is a hard copy on which you can physically see your accomplishments as a writer, photographer, or even as a member of the campus contributing content to our student newspaper. The CI View’s purpose is to document the ongoing things that make up the history of CI, and provide timely news about the campus. This directly reflects the actions and voices of us as students.

I look forward to building new relationships around campus and being able to capture more of the clubs, events and opportunities that CI provides for us. Although our campus is small and people sometimes feel uninvolved, I believe that our community has a lot of opportunities to grow. This newspaper will not only inform us of news and events; it will be a platform for us to get to know who each other are and what our campus means to us.

I am excited to work with new members in our newspaper. You can find us on the second floor of the Student Union Building in office 2011.

Best,

Jennica Gold