Everything you Want to Know About the Commencement and Affinity Ceremonies but Didn’t Know who to Ask

By Aileen Lawrence and Ashley Tolteca

As the 2023-24 school year comes to a close, students are preparing for finals, moving up in grades, and most importantly: graduating. CI’s commencement ceremonies will take place on May 18, 2024, and here is what you need to know:

Both CI’s 2024 Commencement Ceremonies will be held on the South Quad. Ceremonies are assigned by academic program. Undergrad students should check their emails to see which commencement they will be honored at.

Students receiving Credentials as well as Undergraduates earning their degrees in, Anthropology, Art, Chicana/o Studies, Communication, Dance Studies, Early Childhood Studies, English, History, Liberal Studies, Music, Performing Arts, Psychology, and Spanish and Graduate students earning their masters in Education and Education Leadership will be celebrated Sat. May 18, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Undergraduates earning their degrees in Applied Physics, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Environmental Science & Resource Management, Global Studies, Health Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Mechatronics Engineering, Nursing, Political Science, Sociology as well as Graduate students earning their masters in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Biotechnology/Business Administration (MSB, MBA), Business Administration (MBA), Computer Science, Mathematics, Nursing will be celebrated Sat. May 18, 2024 at 9 a.m.

Prepare for a long walk! Parking will be available widely to guests in lot A3, about .3 miles from the South Quad. For ADA parking, see this page. Guests can purchase photos of their graduate walking across stage, and can pre-register for 20% off their purchase. Along with the graduation photos, shirts, leis and teddy bears can be purchased!

Before commencement occurs, there will be affinity ceremonies to commemorate students of certain demographics. This includes different racial and ethnic groups, LGBT students and veterans. For more information, see the list here.

Congratulations to all Graduates. The CI View congratulates you on all you have accomplished throughout your academic career. Go Dolphins!