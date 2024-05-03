Graduating Class of 2024, Congratulations to you all!

Letter from Dr. Richard Yao, President of California State University Channel Islands

I commend you on achieving this significant milestone in your academic journey. As you prepare to embark on new endeavors, whether it be pursuing further education, starting a new job, or exploring different paths, I want to acknowledge the uncertainty and stress that may accompany this transition.

Just as you navigated challenges and uncertainties when you first started your academic journey, remember that you have the resilience and strength to overcome any obstacles that come your way. Stepping out of your comfort zone and into an unfamiliar environment can be daunting, but I want you to recognize that you have earned the right to be confident.

You have received an exceptional education here at CSU Channel Islands, and your understanding of theory, research, and best practices have equipped you with a solid foundation. In moments of self-doubt, I encourage you to draw upon this knowledge and expertise. Your education has prepared you to face the unknown with courage and determination.

I am proud of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As you move into this next chapter of your life, trust in your abilities and the education you have received here at CSUCI. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and please be sure and stay connected with CSUCI and classmates by becoming involved with our Alumni & Friends Association.

Sincerely,

Richard Yao, Ph. D.

President

California State University Channel Islands