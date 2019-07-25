Skip to content
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Search for:
A STUDENT-RUN NEWS ORGANIZATION
Menu
Current Issue
News
Sports
Opinion
Ekho’s Eats
Entertainment
Reviews
Comics
Student Life
Archives
Current Issue
News
Prioritizing safety
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Current Issue
News
Broome Library offers countless resources
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Current Issue
Opinion
Tips on your dorm life
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Current Issue
News
Studying abroad is one step away
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
News
View More
Current Issue
News
Prioritizing safety
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Broome Library offers countless resources
Studying abroad is one step away
The Residence Hall Association is there
CI saves you money
Sports
View More
Archives
News
Sports
CI pushes the limit
The CI View
March 13, 2019
July 27, 2019
CI sails away
CI soccer kicks it up a notch
Get wet with the CI Surf Club
What the puck! CI Ice Hockey Club wins first game
Opinion
View More
Current Issue
Opinion
Tips on your dorm life
The CI View
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
Go out and travel with these money saving tips
Women charge forward
Get festive this St. Patrick’s Day
Recipes that just take two
Ekho's Eats
View More
Archives
Ekho's Eats
Opinion
Recipes that just take two
Archives
Ekho's Eats
Apple Tarts from September 26, 2017
Archives
Ekho's Eats
Opinion
Breakfast Sliders from September 26, 2017
Archives
Ekho's Eats
Opinion
Ekho’s Eats strawberry cheesecake rolls from April 24, 2018
Load More Posts
Close
Search for:
Menu
Current Issue
News
Sports
Opinion
Ekho’s Eats
Entertainment
Reviews
Comics
Student Life
Archives
Social profiles
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Prioritizing safety
Broome Library offers countless resources
Tips on your dorm life
Studying abroad is one step away
The Residence Hall Association is there
CI saves you money
Multiple ways to get around
Academic advising offers new students advice
Public in the know
Advice from graduates
Additional ceremonies to be recognized
Nurse Pinning Ceremony
School of Education Pinning Ceremony
Undocumented Student Stoling Celebration
Black Student Stoling Ceremony
Lavender Stoling
Honors Convocation
PATH Senior Reception
Singing for the graduates
Atticus Reyes hoping to inspire students at graduation
Students becoming alumni
May 2019 Issue
Stop talking and dance
Anthem’s arduous ascension
Go out and travel with these money saving tips
Capturing the moment
Math professor shines at CI
Geovannie Rosales’ road to recovery
CI goes to Sacramento
English speakers teach their craft
Bringing light to autism
Bringing the spirit to CI
Shotokan Karate Club trains mind and body
Student Government President advocates for cheaper parking
Art requires courage
Freedom Writers encourage others to use their voice
Research meets art
Women charge forward
Get festive this St. Patrick’s Day
Recipes that just take two
Contaminated water hits Town Center
Kilusan Pilipino brings awareness
Bridging the gap to understanding
Borderline strong
CI goes outdoors
Man behind the building
Website wonders
Arroyo Hall provides comfort
CI gets snow
Student Governmnet provides update
Art coming together
Five ways to prepare and own this semester
Everyone should do theatre
Transfers make an impact
Bring your AMA game
Black Student Union builds community
Beware of asbestos on campus
Students learn entrereneurship with new director
CI works with community to foster students’ futures
Greek recruitment week
CI welcomes Dr. Eizabeth Say as Interim Provost
Bienvenidos, estudiantes! from MeChA
Ants invade dorm rooms
Chris Botti entertains at President’s Dinner and Concert
Roxane Gay visits campus
CI pushes the limit
CI sails away
CI soccer kicks it up a notch
Dorms get surboard storage
Native American Heritage Month
Raise your voice
English Speaker Series kicks off Tyson Cornell
Housing gives students a voice
Students network at Career and Internship Fair
Campus assault explained by Chief Morris
CI creates a buzz
December Finals Issue 2018
Student attacked on CI campus
Wool gives fresh twist on post-apocalyptic novel
Corrections
New CI students happy to be here
Clubs on campus spark change at CI
Get more holla for your dolphin dolla
Get wet with the CI Surf Club
Research station welcomes new director
Program advocates for sexual assault survivors
“The Nun” is no fun
Mechatronics hits CI
“In the Heights” to be performed at CI
Hot meals program helps fight food insecurity
What the puck! CI Ice Hockey Club wins first game
Dolphin Pantry expands to further serve students
Student involvement influences budget
RAD training aims to protect and empower CI students
Student Government encourages students to vote
New programs at CI and where to find information about them
Student Programming Board hosts yearly Welcome Back Luau
Veterans Affairs soon to welcome new therapy dog, Doc
Get your pet on
CI welcomes new Vice President For Student Affairs, Dr. Richard Yao
Batter up: Students start baseball club
What’s with all the mosquitoes
Take me to your reader
Welcome back dolphins
Campus job search: How to get ahead
Commuter Services start monthly food truck Tuesday
Student Union serves up fun at Welcome Back Courtyard cookout
Get involved at the Clubs and Organization Fair
CI introduces CISync platform with new features
Students showcase their summer research
Current Sophomores share what they wish they had known as freshmen from Orientation 2018
Get involved on campus through clubs and organizations from Orientation 2018
Graduating students leave behind words of wisdom from Orientation 2018
Find food on campus to fit your budget from Orientation 2018
Beginner’s guide to living in the dorms from Orientation 2018
Surviving college without a car from Orientation 2018
No tuition increase could lead to negative consequences from Orientation 2018
Students save money with Dolphin Discount Program from Orientation 2018
Tips on paying for college from Orientation 2018
Make friends on and off campus from Orientation 2018
Learn self-defense with R.A.D. from Orientation 2018
Make use of the many campus resources from Orientation 2018
CI Police prepare students with active shooter training from Orientation 2018
The dirty truth about living with other people from Orientation 2018
Manage your time with these five tips from Orientation 2018
“Shade” Living Colour’s First Album in Eight Years from September 26, 2017
CI Defends DACA from September 26, 2017
Concert Review – ATMOSPHERE “Welcome to California Tour” from September 26, 2017
Discovering CI from September 26, 2017
Domestic Violence Awareness: Resources for Survivors from September 26, 2017
Apple Tarts from September 26, 2017
Breakfast Sliders from September 26, 2017
“Kidnap” Movie Review from September 26, 2017
Letter from the Editor from September 26, 2017
Channel Your Potential: The New CI Slogan from September 26, 2017
Vice President Mumford from September 26, 2017
CI is Now Smoke and Tobacco Free from September 26, 2017
Love and Violence Don’t Mix from September 26, 2017
Parking Permits: Get Them While They Last from September 26, 2017
A Stage for All, Art in All Its Glory from September 26, 2017
Second-Day Lead from September 26, 2017
TMI Alert! from September 26, 2017
New This Year: Trinity Hall from September 26, 2017
Recap of Summer Events from September 26, 2017
Domestic Violence Awareness: Resources for Survivors from September 26, 2017
CI’s Switch from Blackboard to Canvas from September 26, 2017
Graduating seniors say farewell from May 4, 2018
Jumpstart your career from May 4, 2018
Four vocalists to sing at 2018 commencement ceremonies from May 4, 2018
Seniors share what they will miss most from May 4, 2018
Executive team seniors say goodbye from May 4, 2018
Students talk about their favorite classes from May 4, 2018
How to pay off post-graduation debt from May 4, 2018
Dress for success with Ekho’s Career Closet from May 4, 2018
Which commencement ceremony are you in? from May 4, 2018
Students reflect on their best memories May 4, 2018
Seniors work to complete capstone projects from May 4, 2018
Five tips for navigating commencement from May 4, 2018
Draw Ekho Contest Winner from April 24, 2018
Movie Review of “Love, Simon” from April 24, 2018
Movie Review of “Tomorrowland” from April 24, 2018
A berry special festival from April 24, 2018
Getting to know the new President and Vice President of Student Government from April 24, 2018
Cashin’ out on summer jobs from April 24, 2018
“Bad Selfie” comic from April 24, 2018
Dolphinpalooza from April 24, 2018
Snack your way to an A from April 24, 2018
CI lights if up blue for Autism Awareness from April 24, 2018
Ekho celebrates fifth birthday with Birthday Bash from April 24, 2018
Blurb on May issue from April 24, 2018
No rest for students during summer break as they forge ahead from April 24, 2018
Tips and tricks for students moving our of housing from April 24, 2018
CI Cheer plans for the future from April 24, 2018
Comic Jericho from April 24, 2018
Creating dog room could benefit students from April 24, 2018
Students come together to remember the 17 from April 24, 2018
Lacrosse Club works to build winning team from April 24, 2018
Five facts to help students face finals from April 24, 2018
Students take steps to save the Earth from April 24, 2018
Ekho’s Eats strawberry cheesecake rolls from April 24, 2018
TV Show Review of “Silicon Valley” from April 24, 2018
Ekho’s Eats strawberry lemon bars from April 24, 2018
Jericho: “Brush Your Teeth, Kids” from March 27, 2018
“Altered Carbon” review: death, it’s just an afterthought from March 27, 2018
Chicken Stir-Fry from March 27, 2018
Bridge the Gap from March 27, 2018
Associate Professor of Art Alison Perchuk from March 27, 2018
More opportunities available for Ice Hockey from March 27, 2018
The CI View needs graduating senior voices! from March 27, 2018
Easy Homemade Hamburgers from March 27, 2018
Power outages disrupt students’ lives from March 27, 2018
Q Dumpling Review from March 27, 2018
How St. Patrick’s Day became an international holiday from March 27, 2018
Women’s History Month celebrated on campus from March 27, 2018
No decision leaves DACA recipients uncertain from March 27, 2018
Earth Day created due to giant oil spill in Santa Barbara from March 27, 2018
Green Generation makes a difference on Earth Day from March 27, 2018
Relay for Relay raises over $500 for American Cancer Society from March 27, 2018
Professor Guzman wins classroom excellence award from March 27, 2018
Labeled “problem child” Jonathan Mooney shares how he conquers all from March 27, 2018
CI welcomes new Chief or Police from March 27, 2018
Draw Ekho Contest
What Are The Costs of Losing Net Neutrality? from February 27, 2018
Black History Month According to CI Students from February 27, 2018
Student Voices Regarding Recent Fires and Mudslides from February 27, 2018
DACA Update, Congress to Vote on New Immigration Bill from February 27, 2018
Standing Together: Women’s Empowerment Week from February 27, 2018
ASI Elections: Run for Office from February 27, 2018
Dr. Genevieve Evans Taylor as Interim Vice President of Student Affairs from February 27, 2018
How We Came to Observe Black History Month from February 27, 2018
Book Review: “Autumn” by Ali Smith from February 27, 2018
Movie Review: “Black Panther” from February 27, 2018
Third Time’s a Charm: Philadelphia Eagles Wins the 2018 Super Bowl from February 27, 2018
CSU Board of Directors to Vote on Tuition Increase from February 27, 2018
California Hit with Debris Flow Following Largest Wildfire in Modern History from February 27, 2018
The New Tax Reform from February 27, 2018
Accidental Message Causes Panic in Hawaii from February 27, 2018
Important Notice, Attention CI Campus! October Issue Correction
Opinion Section from November 21, 2017
News Section from November 21, 2017
Entertainment Section from November 21, 2017
Opinion Section from October 24, 2017
Entertainment Section from October 24, 2017
Student Life Section from October 24, 2017
News Section from October 24, 2017
Important Notice, Attention CI Campus! from September 28, 2017
The Graduation Edition
Autism Awareness Month
Happy April Fools Day! The Original “Fake News”
Welcome Back! CI Kicks off Spring Semester
Black History Month Discussion
Important Notice, Attention CI Campus
Spotlights, Self Care and #CI Speaks
#CISPEAKS
Election Season is Upon Us