CI saves you money

by Andreya Martinez

There are many perks to being a student at CI – the quiet campus, the student to teacher ratio, the proximity to the beach and more. One that you might not be aware of is the discounts you can receive with your student ID.

As a student of CI, you are now a dolphin and with that comes the Dolphin Discount Program. According to the school website, the Dolphin Discount Program is “a collaborative effort between CI and local businesses, (allowing) CI students, faculty, staff, and members of the Alumni & Friends Association to receive discounts at participating businesses in the community.” If you flash your ID to participating vendors, you can receive free stuff or a percentage off your order. Each vendor determines what and how much you get.

Want discounted tickets to Legoland? What about Raging Waters? The San Diego Zoo? Or maybe you just want 50 percent off your Papa John’s order on Tuesdays. The Dolphin Discount Program offers you all of that and more. There is an extensive list of vendors that offer deals including but not limited to Jamba Juice, Harley’s Camarillo Bowl, Zander’s Game House and J. Crew.

Being a broke college student can be tough at times but do yourself a favor and check out this program. It is a great way to save some money and support local businesses. Just go to csuci.edu and search Dolphin Discount Program. The savings are at your fingertips.