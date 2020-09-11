Broadcasting

Get involved with The CI View!

Posted on Author The CI View Comment(0)

The executive members of the 2020-2021 CI View team share why students should get involved with The CI View.

The CI View is the student run news organization at CI that strives to bring timely and accurate news to students and its surrounding community. We are looking for students with many different skills that include but are not limited too videography, photography, editing, writing and design. Students can be a member, and intern, or even apply for the two executive positions we have available. For more information go to our website at civiewnews.com for all the latest news!

The CI View

Related Articles
Broadcasting

CI internship opporunities

Posted on Author The CI View

Are you looking for internship opportunities? The CI View’s Business Manager Robert has one for you! We have more options including layout/graphic design, editing, social media and broadcasting and the opportunity to be the intern for our own Editor-in-Chief. It is a great resume builder and an opportunity to learn new skills. Stop by our […]
Broadcasting

The CI View Live: New Starbucks on campus

Posted on Author The CI View

The CI View Live hits the pavement to find out what students really think about the new Starbucks option offered on campus. Find out more in the September issue of The CI VIew, in stands now. Subscribe to our Youtube Channel! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ciview/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheCIViewInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theciview/
Broadcasting

Is CI haunted?

Posted on Author The CI View

It is officially spooky season! We went out to see if CI students thought the campus was haunted. Listen to them share their stories and if you have any encounters you’d like to share, leave them in the comments below. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ciview/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheCIView Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theciview/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *