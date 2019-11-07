A year later, we still remember

by The CI View

It has been one year since the tragic shooting that took place at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, which took the lives of 12 individuals. With no time to grieve, the Woolsey Fire ignited the day after which forced not only the evacuation of CI but of many members of the community from their homes as well.

In Thousand Oaks, California, a healing garden is being dedicated today, Nov. 8, to remember all the victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. The mayor of Thousand Oaks, California, Rob McCoy, explained in an interview with CBS Los Angeles that the memorial is important to everyone in the community as they did not have sufficient time to heal due to the Woolsey Fire evacuations that happened almost directly after the shooting. “So, today’s significant cause it’s going to give us a chance to mourn and heal,” said McCoy.

The garden will have 12 granite benches, 12 water jets and 12 large boulders, all in honor of the 12 individuals who lost their lives. There will also be 248 pavers in the garden to represent the 248 individuals who survived that night. The garden will be open to the public at 2:30 p.m. today.

In addition to the opening of the Thousand Oaks Healing Garden, there are a few other commemorative events have been arranged for this week. On Friday, Nov. 8, CI will be hosting a Borderline Remembrance Event from 6-9 p.m. in the Student Union Courtyard on CI’s campus. It will include free live country music in honor of those affected by the horrific shooting.

Also occurring on Nov. 8 will be T.O. Remembers, a storytelling event held at the Scherr Forum Theatre at 7 p.m. The stories will touch on both the shooting and last year’s local fires. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online at bapacthousandoaks.com/show.

Lastly, the Borderline Strong Party in the Park will be hosted by the Borderline Bar & Grill on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be taking place at Conejo Creek North Park, and the cost of admission will be $5. Purchase tickets on the Borderline Strong Party in the Park event page on Facebook, or at eventbrite.com/e/borderline-strong-party-in-the-park-tickets.

Even a year later, this will be a tough time of year for many individuals. Please note that CAPS at CI is there for any student who needs them. To make an appointment with CAPS call 805-437-2088 or visit their office in Bell Tower, Room 1867.