Broome Library offers countless resources

By Sarina Galindo

Studying, reading, researching. Whatever it is, the John Spoor Broome Library has it. This library gives students, faculty and staff access to a collection of 235,000 bound and digital books, 20,000 electronic journals and newspapers and numerous databases.

Broome Library has so much to offer, including plenty of space to study, do homework or even work on group projects. Broome Library has three floors where there are plenty of seats, couches and computers to work with. The building provides not only the space and access for information but 130 desktop computers with additional laptop computers available to be checked out. Broome Library also has digital cameras, digital video cameras, flip video cameras, digital tape recorders, projection units, tripods and anything else needed for photography or video-related projects. Broome Library offers whatever it can for the students to further their education.

Students at CI can also get help with the resources it offers, such as the Writing and Multiliteracy Center (WMC), the Learning Resource Center (LRC), the librarians and the Information Technology Services (ITS). The WMC is located on the second floor in the back of Broome library. This center helps with papers, presentations and visual and digital forms of communication in person or online. The WMC works with your schedule in order to help in any way they can.

The LRC offers tutoring both in person and over Zoom, CI’s online portal. The LRC can help students with a majority of subjects, and if they can’t help, they can provide resources to help the student succeed. The tutors help students with their studying habits, fundamental concepts, comprehension, homework, test preparation and more.

The librarians are there to help as well. They are located in the middle of the library and can help with looking for databases and books, and help with checking out materials.

Finally, the ITS provides support with any technical problems. You can find them in Broome Library 1350 or call them at 805-437-8552.