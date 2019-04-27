Current Issue News

Black Student Stoling Ceremony

By Vyctorya Thomas-Vanzant

With graduation just around the corner, it’s only a matter of time until seniors will start purchasing caps, gowns and other things necessary for their big celebration. In addition to graduation, there are also cultural celebrations available for our graduate students. One of those celebrations is the Black Student Stoling.

This still fairly new ceremony was started by Dr. LaSonya Davis, a professor at CI. The event is held for black and African-American students in honor of their commencement. The event, which takes place the day before graduation, is free to attend.

“It’s an event where we encourage family and friends to come, who may or may not be able to come to graduation,” said Jeremy Booker, one of the coordinators for the Black Student Stoling. “We want to be able to celebrate with them and celebrate their students’ success at the university.”

The stoles themselves are selling for $25 and can be purchased at the Multicultural Dream Center. The ceremony will take place on May 17 at 11 a.m. in Malibu Hall.

