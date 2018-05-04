Four vocalists to sing at 2018 commencement ceremonies from May 4, 2018

By Jazzminn Morecraft

jazzminn.morecraft978@csuci.edu

The process of selecting vocalists for commencement happened from Feb. 5 to April 6, with applicants submitting an application, which then had to go through a committee review and ended with auditions. There will be four vocalists who will sing the alma mater and the national anthem at the two 2018 commencement ceremonies on May 19, 2018.

For the morning ceremony, Dava McFadden, a business major, will be singing the national anthem and Jalen Moody, a biology major, will be singing the alma mater.

For the afternoon ceremony, Kristina Urgel, a psychology major, will be singing the national anthem and Cindy Derrico, Associated Vice President for Student Affairs in Housing and Residential Education and Associated Students Incorporated, will be singing the alma mater.

The national anthem will be sung at the beginning of the ceremony and the alma mater will be the very last thing to be done at commencement, for both ceremonies.

The alma mater is the song that was composed by Theodore Lucas for CI, and has been sung since the very first commencement. Additionally, we hear the song played everyday when the bell in Bell Tower goes off at 11:55 a.m.

You can learn more about the history of the alma mater at https://www.csuci.edu/about/almamater.htm. If you wish to learn the alma mater, the lyrics are provided below.

Sing we now of Channel Islands, Alma Mater dear.

Raise a song of friendship and sing for all to hear.

We shall always stand united, onward we shall sail!

With hearts and hands together, all Hail! Hail! Hail!

From the islands to the mountains, to the mighty shore,

Cal State Channel Islands shall stand for ever more.

Even in adversity the Dolphins shall prevail!

To thee, our Alma Mater, all Hail! Hail! Hail!