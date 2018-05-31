Graduating students leave behind words of wisdom from Orientation 2018

By Ivey Mellem and Travis Hunt

Your first year of college can be difficult, especially if you don’t know what to expect. Whether you’re a freshman or a transfer student coming to a new campus, trying to make friends, find your classes or just get used to college life in general can be a struggle.

We asked graduating seniors what advice they had for incoming students to CI, and this is what they said.

“I would say have a good idea of what your degree can be used for, what kind of job you’ll be able to get, before committing to a major.” – Josh Smith, business major

“For biology and chemistry majors try to get into research as soon as they can, El Dorado Hall has good resources for that. For all freshmen study hard, join clubs, and go to social gatherings to make connections and friends. Professors are a really great source of guidance and mentorship. Most importantly, have fun.” – Rami Rashed, biology and chemistry double major

“Take advantage of office hours, don’t take all easy courses (mix it up). Don’t skip classes. It’s amazing how much you’ll miss if you miss just one class.” – Andres Zarate, business major

“Read the syllabus. Join clubs and get involved!” – Alyssa Spears, business major

“Do not procrastinate, and build relationships with teachers.” – Claire Lukyn, business major

“Don’t be afraid to get involved! Join a club, or an organization, it’s a great way to meet people who enjoy the same things you do and make some friends. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help, everyone is just as lost as you!” – Blanca Gonzalez, business major

“Go see their advisor on the first day of school, so they know what classes to take, so they have a sense of knowledge of what they want to pursue after they graduate.” – Daniel Chong, business major

“Join a club on campus to meet people and create a community. To visit professors at office hours and don’t be afraid to ask questions during class, odds are you aren’t the only one that is struggling with it. See what’s going on throughout the campus.” – Shane Bowers, art major

“I would say take advantage of professor office hours.” – Grace Lozano, business major

“Take summer classes to shorten time here.” – Lauren Crone, business major

“Join a club because you never know how much a small gesture can help the CI community.” – Jorge Arredondo, biology major