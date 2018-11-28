Home Uncategorized December Finals Issue 2018 Uncategorized December Finals Issue 2018 By The CI View - November 28, 2018 78 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print VIEW18_December_Issue5-OL LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Latest article December Finals Issue 2018 The CI View - November 28, 2018 0 VIEW18_December_Issue5-OL Student attacked on CI campus The CI View - October 31, 2018 0 By: Branden Hopper and Andrew Doran A student was reportedly attacked on campus this morning by another student who brandished a hand gun. The altercation took... Wool gives fresh twist on post-apocalyptic novel The CI View - October 8, 2018 0 Wool by Hugh Howey By Alex Guerra It’s a world enclosed by metal walls and damp ceilings, a world where each man and woman are assigned...