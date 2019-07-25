Public in the know

By Jazzminn Morecraft

In an effort to increase transparency within the CI community, the University Police Department implemented Citizen Records Integrated Management System (RIMS). Citizen RIMS is an interactive program, through crimegraphics.com that integrates information from the electronic computer aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system (RMS), systems used by the Police Department, to allow citizens to view incidents that happen in the CI community. “The system updates automatically with our CAD/RMS and incidents will be visible as soon as the incident is concluded,” said Sgt. Christopher Jetton. “We will not show in-progress incidents until they have been completed.”

The public is able to see incidents mapped out at their location, as well as read a bulletin with the incident information. “Citizen RIMS will both show you recent past activity on the mapping page and also provide access to the Daily Crime and Fire Log,” said Jetton. “The Daily Crime and Fire Log will provide a log of all crimes reported to the CI Police Department within the last 60 days. Additionally, the media bulletin will be posted weekly with information from incidents reported to the CI Police Department within the previous week.”

In addition to seeing completed incidents, University Glenn residents who are taking trips that last longer than three days can submit requests for vacation home checks. On the application it states, “Enlisting the Police Department to keep an eye out for suspicious activity while you are away from home does not guarantee against theft, damage, or mischief, but it can be used as another tool in protecting your property.”

While more information is now made available to the public by Citizen RIMS, there is still some information that will not be on there. Patrol activity or other projects that the Police Department are working on will not be listed. Additionally, the Citizen RIMS website states, “In an effort to protect victim privacy this website does not provide information regarding juvenile offenders, or specific information regarding calls for services that are sensitive in nature.”

Citizen RIMS isn’t for the publics benefit only, as the Police Department is able to benefit as well. “Through the use of this automated system we have reduced the number of staff hours needed for several records processes, resulting in an estimated $7,750 annual savings in staff time,” said Jetton. “These improved proficiencies will allow our officers and administrative staff to focus on other duties.”

“Citizen RIMS is another tool for you to see some of the things occurring on our campus,” said Jetton. If you would like to be kept up to date, individuals can subscribe to receive daily and weekly email alerts. Just go to the website, https://csuci.crimegraphics.com, and on the left hand side you will see a tab that says sign-up for alerts.