Which commencement ceremony are you in? from May 4, 2018

By Yolanda Barragan

yolanda.barragan944@myci.csuci.edu

CI’s 2018 Commencement Ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in the South Quad. There will be two separate ceremonies categorized by major, and the first will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the second at 3 p.m. Students are encouraged to arrive on campus by 7:30 a.m. if taking part in the morning ceremony, and at 1:30 p.m. if taking part in the afternoon ceremony. Graduates will be lined up in front of Malibu Hall on Chapel Drive one hour prior to the start of their respective ceremonies and will be arranged in line by their degrees and majors by staff. Each ceremony is set to last around two hours and diplomas will only be available to graduates at the end of the ceremony.