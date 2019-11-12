Is President Trump getting impeached?

by Andrew Doran

There is so much news circulating the airwaves in today’s world. Brexit, conflict in Syria and the 2020 presidential election are dominating what news pundits are discussing when it comes to the United States. But there is still one news story that cuts through all of that, and that is the inquiry of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

On Sept. 24, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, announced that the House of Representatives was going to open an inquiry to see if Trump broke the law with his agreement with Ukraine. It is hard to boil down this news in only so many words, but we are going to try.

According to multiple media outlets, in July, President Trump had a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. In this conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for business deals that happened when Joe Biden was in office. Trump insinuated that he would withhold aid and money that was already authorized to go to Ukraine until he obtained confirmation that had Ukraine opened an investigation.

This conversation caused concern for a CIA employee, who ended up whistleblowing the conversation up the ladder. If you are unfamiliar with whistleblowing, it is when someone has heard or learned something that they find illegal, and they tell the proper people to look into the situation. This whistleblower’s claim ended up in the press, with the House of Representatives getting involved in September.

While this investigation has taken on many different twists and turns, there are two major points of view; what the Democratic Party thinks and what the Republican Party thinks. In a brief synopsis, here is what the leaders of both parties believe to be true.

The Republican Party feels as if this investigation is just another witch hunt, similar to the one that happened with the special counsel that Robert Muller led with the Russian probe. The republicans in the House claim that the Democratic Party leaders, Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (Ca.) are hiding documents from the public eye in order to gain an advantage. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) said with regards to the impeachment inquiry that “this needs to happen out in the open with full transparency, and right now that’s not happening.”

The democrats in the House are claiming that they have ample evidence to indict President Trump on a few charges of impeachment, but they are trying to figure out which charge to go forward with. The democrats have subpoenaed documents from the White House, but they have been rejected by the Trump Administration, which just adds more fuel to the impeachment fire, according to democrats.

This back-and-forth between the Republican Party and Democratic Party with impeachment will continue to spin its wheels. It is likely that nothing will happen before the next year’s presidential election in 2020, but it doesn’t mean this story is going away anytime soon. Be ready to hear more and more about this inquiry and possible trial, as the process is going to take a take a long time.